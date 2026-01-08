A suburban congressional candidate’s name was struck from upcoming primary ballots Thursday because the Illinois State Board of Elections decided her petitions fell one signature short of the legally required 799.

Elections officials said they expect 11th District hopeful Tedora M. Brown, a Republican from Palos Park, to appeal the decision.

Elburn resident Blanca Sounders formally objected to the petitions Brown submitted to the elections board in November, claiming she didn’t get the minimum number of valid signatures from 11th District voters.

A state hearing officer and other election officials reviewed the petitions and decided they contained 798 valid signatures. After two days of occasionally contentious discussion, the elections board ruled against Brown.

The 11th District encompasses portions of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, DeKalb and Boone counties. The incumbent, U.S. Rep. Bill Foster of Naperville, is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Brown’s removal from the ballot leaves Elburn Mayor Jeff Walter, Naperville resident Michael Pierce and Aurora resident Charlie Kim as the Republican candidates.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260108/us-congress-politics/gop-congressional-candidate-falls-one-signature-short-removed-from-ballot/