DuPage sheriff’s hopeful vows to continue campaign amid investigation, administrative leave

Eddie Moore (left) and Sean Noonan are seeking the Republican nomination for DuPage County Sheriff in the March 17 primary (Courtesy Daily Herald Media Group)

DuPage County Undersheriff Eddie Moore pledged Sunday to continue his campaign for sheriff, despite an investigation into reports he struck someone with his car last month and left the scene without contacting police.

In a roughly 90-second video posted to his campaign’s Facebook page, Moore blamed “political attacks” for the allegations of wrongdoing, and accused rivals of dragging his wife, Brandi, into the fray.

“What is unacceptable is seeing these attacks extended to my wife,” Moore said as he and his wife sit side by side, holding hands. “Brandi is a private person who supported our family in service, and she should never be a target of political games.”

Moore, 56, of West Chicago, is seeking the Republican nomination for sheriff in the March 17 primary. His opponent is former DuPage County Board member and Oakbrook Terrace police officer Sean Noonan, 52, of Elmhurst.

Sheriff James Mendrick is running for governor as a Republican instead of seeking reelection.

Moore was placed on leave last week after reports surfaced that he’d struck a pedestrian outside an Oak Brook restaurant on Valentine’s Day.

In a statement Thursday, Moore confirmed the incident, but insisted he acted appropriately.

“I immediately stopped, got out, and repeatedly asked if he needed assistance,” Moore stated. “He declined. My wife, who is a nurse, came over and also checked on him, and he again refused help.”

Moore said he exchanged information with the man and they “handled the situation responsibly at the scene.”

He believes the man wrote down his contact information incorrectly, because he later asked Oak Brook police to help track him down.

Noonan last week called Moore’s conduct “reckless and unacceptable,” saying an experienced law enforcement officer should have known to report the incident to police.

Moore on Sunday noted the incident among “personal matters from my past” that have come up during his campaign.

“I’m not here to deny the mistakes were made. I’m human,” he said. “What matters is how you take responsibility, learn from it and continue serving your community. One moment from the past should not erase decades of service to this county.”

Moore didn’t specifically address it, but among the other personal matters he likely was addressing was a bar fracas during a New Year’s Eve celebration five years ago in Wisconsin. Moore was cited for disorderly conduct and paid a $365 fine.

Despite losing at least one endorsement because of the Valentine’s Day incident, Moore said Sunday he won’t bow out of the sheriff’s race.

“I will continue to run the campaign based on transparency, professionalism and respect,” he said. “I am proud of my record, proud of my service, and look forward to earning your trust and support as the next sheriff of DuPage County.”

