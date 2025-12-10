Krishnamoorthi, Mendrick survive challenges, but some candidates knocked out

U.S. Reps. Robin Kelly (left) and Raja Krishnamoorthi participate in a Democratic U.S. Senate forum Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Three U.S. Senate candidates are off the March 17 primary ballot after the Illinois State Board of Elections on Tuesday upheld objections to their petitions.

That leaves 17 contenders vying for outgoing Sen. Dick Durbin’s seat, with another objection to be decided in January.

Democrats Adam Delgado of Chicago and Anthony Williams of Dolton were removed for failing to secure the 5,000 signatures needed for inclusion on the ballot. Democrat Jump Shepherd’s petitions had an incorrect residence address, making his bid invalid, officials said.

Board members also overturned a challenge from Hinsdale resident Lamar Chapman challenging petitions filed by Democratic Senate candidate and U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi.

The objection erroneously argued that Krishnamoorthi is not a citizen. The Schaumburg resident was born in India, immigrated to America with his parents as an infant and grew up in Peoria.

The State Board of Elections “has no jurisdiction whatsoever to decide citizenship issues,” Chapman said. “Anything that has to do with citizenship is a federal issue.”

Krishnamoorthi attorney Michael Dorf cited a previous U.S. District Court regulatory injunction entered to limit “’Mr. Chapman’s ability to file repetitive and frivolous suits.’”

ISBE general counsel Marni Malowitz said documentation had established Krishnamoorthi is a citizen and recommended the objection be dismissed. Board members agreed.

Governor contest

Board members also took action on several objections in the gubernatorial primary.

An objection to Republican contender and DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick’s petitions was dismissed.

FILE – DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick speaks during an event in May in Kankakee. (Tiffany Blanchette)

But Democratic candidate Patricia Tillman of Chicago was taken off the ballot. ISBE staff members found that although Tillman had more than 7,000 signatures, only 4,304 of them were valid.

Tillman said she suffered injuries during a fight at a case management meeting that made it difficult for her to attend a Nov. 24 records examination. She complained that a request to reschedule the examination was denied.

Officials said Tillman received ample notice of the proceeding and did not seek a continuance until after it had started.

Six board members voted to uphold the objection and two abstained. That leaves Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker without an opponent in the primary.

Additional objections in both races will be reviewed by the board Jan. 7. Those include challenges to Republican gubernatorial candidates Greg Moore of Broadview and Joe Severino of Lake Forest, and Republican Senate hopeful CaSándra Claiborne of Chicago.

