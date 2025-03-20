Illinois Valley Voter Guide for April 2025 local election

This spring, La Salle and Bureau county voters get to decide who will make the important decisions regarding their communities, schools, townships, fire departments, parks and libraries.
Early voting has started with voting to conclude on Election Day, April 1.
To vote in La Salle County
To vote by mail, go to lasallecountyil.gov/288/Vote-by-Mail where applications for vote-by-mail ballots can be found. The last day for the county clerk’s office to accept applications is Thursday, March 27.
Early voting has started at the La Salle County Clerk’s Office, 707 E. Etna Road in Ottawa.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Monday, March 31, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, March 22 and 29.
To vote in Bureau County
To vote by mail, go to il-bureau.ballotrequest.net where applications for vote-by-mail ballots can be found. The last day for the county clerk’s office to accept applications is Thursday, March 27.
Early voting has started at the Bureau County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, 700 S. Main St. in Princeton.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Monday, March 31, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, March 22 and 29.
Early voting is also available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Friday, March 28, at the Princeton Moose Lodge, 1339 N. Euclid Ave., and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Friday, March 28, at Spring Valley City Hall, 215 N. Greenwood St.
Below are all competitive races in La Salle and Bureau counties with candidate questionnaires and coverage as available. This voter guide will be updated if additional candidates submit their questionnaires and more coverage completed.
Table of Contents
Townships
Library Districts
School Districts
College Districts
Fire Protection Districts
Referendums
MUNICIPALITIES
City of Earlville
Mayor
Mark S. Actis Jr. (incumbent)
Kathleen H. Wolfe
City of La Salle
Mayor
Jeff Grove (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Gary C. Hammers: Candidate questionnaire
Jamie Hicks: Candidate questionnaire
Tyler Thompson: Candidate questionnaire
Our coverage: “4 candidates share their views in La Salle mayoral forum”
Photos: Mayoral candidates speak at La Salle-Peru Township High School community forum
Alderperson, Ward 1
William T. Sexton
James “Diz” Demes: Candidate questionnaire
Alderperson, Ward 2
Tom Ptak (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Dawn Hicks: Candidate questionnaire
Alderperson, Ward 3
John “Doc” Lavieri (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Jessica Dergance
Nicole Girton: Candidate questionnaire
Danielle “Dani” Piland: Candidate questionnaire
Alderperson, Ward 4
Brianne Hicks: Candidate questionnaire
T. Boo Herndon (incumbent)
City of Mendota
Mayor
David W. Boelk (incumbent)
Shallen Gross: Candidate questionnaire
Alderperson, Ward 1
James Fitzpatrick (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Joel Perez: Candidate questionnaire
Alderperson, Ward 4
Vicki Johnson (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Matt Ramer
Our coverage: “Mendota headed in the right direction, candidates say”
Photos: Mendota candidate participate in forum
City of Peru
Mayor
Ken Kolowski (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Douglas P. Bernabei: Candidate questionnaire
Our coverage: “Ken Kolowski’s record versus Doug Bernabei’s voice for change heard at Peru mayoral forum”
Photos: “Photos: Mayoral candidates speak at Peru library forum”
City Clerk
James “Jamey” Mertel
Sherry Mayszak
Alderperson, Ward 2
Jason Edgcomb (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Tom Riordan: Candidate questionnaire
City of Princeton
City Council member, Vote for 2
Donald P. Saletzki
Michael McCall (incumbent)
Martin T. Makransky (incumbent)
City of Spring Valley
Mayor
Melanie Malooley Thompson (incumbent)
Debra L. Perino
Alderperson Ward 3
Jake Kelley
J.C. Heerdt
City of Streator
Council member, Vote for 2
Scott Scheuer
Daniel Danko
Christopher Thomas
Tanya Zehr Pearce
Justin Skinner
City of Wenona
Mayor
Mary Jane Bade (incumbent)
John Simmons
Alderperson, Vote for 3
Kym Healy (incumbent)
Randy Lohr
Brian Karczewski
Brock Flanigan
William Simmons (incumbent)
Matt Zulz (incumbent)
Village of Annawan
Mayor
Sarah Tenpenny
Tim Wise (incumbent)
Trustee, Vote for 3
Bogdan Taran
Kate Sturtewagen
Kimberly Goodley (incumbent)
Matthew Nordstrom
Village of Cedar Point
Commissioner, one unexpired two-year term
Kirsten Kasperski
Paul Williams
Village of DePue
Village President
Daniel J. Hoffert
Richard Hernandez
Clerk
Brooke Smith
Tiffany Torri
Hillary Grilc
Trustee, Vote for 3
Tanya Miscevic
William Laicoff
Raymond Scott Werkau
Lawrence Lamkin
Village of Grand Ridge
Trustee, Vote for 3
Anne M. Hinterlong (incumbent)
Steven M. Fulkerson
James D. Stricklin (incumbent)
Kimberly A. Olney (incumbent)
Village of Leland
Commissioner, Vote for 2
Miguel Ocon (incumbent)
Brian Niles
Ryan Finley
Matthew Clifford
Jennifer M. Williams is running unopposed for a two-year term.
Village of Mineral
Trustee, Vote for 3
Lindsay Eden
Anthony Solomon
Steve R. Jacobs
Jason Ruff
Raymond Calsyn Jr.
Village of Ransom
Village President
Dale K. Johnson
Paige Talty
Randy Stillwell
Stillwell, who died in December 2024, will still appear on the ballot.
Village of Rutland
Village President
Dan Krischel
Samantha Montgomery (Write-in candidate)
Trustee, Vote for 3
Tanner Haller
Al Stunkel
Cody Montgomery
Christina Jenkins
Sydni Tooley
Wendy Petrimoulx
Village of Sheffield
Village President
Sheila Yepsen
Karen Milby
Trustee, Vote for 3
Karen M. Taylor
Jonathan Gosch
Donald Jamison
Jamie Swearingen
John Patrick Barry
David L. DeVoss (incumbent)
Patricia Corwin (incumbent) is running unopposed for a two-year term.
Village of Tiskilwa
Clerk
Linda L. Kling (incumbent)
Minerva Andriotis
Village of Tonica
Village President
Eric Skinner
Arthur Foltynewicz
John Coons
Trustee, Vote for 3
Mark Zimmer
Thomas Goskusky
Raymond Martinez
William Tregoning
Village of Wyanet
Village President
James Blanford
Cordell Wedekind
TOWNSHIPS
Information regarding incumbents in some Bureau County township races was not immediately distinguishable. Updates will be made as information is gathered. Email newsroom@mywebtimes.com if you have information on any of these races.
Berlin Township
Clerk
Tricia Burden
Rachael Biagioni
Brookfield Township
Trustee, Vote for 4
Raymond C. Hladovcak (incumbent)
Joseph M. Ugolini (incumbent)
David Gage (incumbent)
Vernon L. Klaw
Monica Lynn Barry
Bruce Township
Clerk
Heather Patterson
Kathy J. Harris
Susan K. Yusko
Trustee, Vote for 4
Harold “Randy” Baumrucker (incumbent)
Joseph M. Harcharik
Sara McCurdy
Leah Washington
Steven Biroschik
Chad “Toad” Winterrowd (incumbent)
Anthony “AJ” Simmons
Eddy H. Hunter
Eden Township
Clerk
Janet Gould
Jackie Anderson
Highway Commissioner
Dawson Ploch
Mark D. Steele
John Goskusky
Trustee, Vote for 4
Richard Alleman (incumbent)
Shawn J. Micheli (incumbent)
Adam Anderson (incumbent)
Kurt Keutzer (incumbent)
Arthur Foltynewicz
Fall River Township
Trustee, Vote for 4
Cindy Eutis (incumbent)
Randy Hooper (incumbent)
Denise Imig (incumbent)
Al Kocher (incumbent)
Linda Gebhardt
Freedom Township
Highway Commissioner
James Stephen Glade
Travis M. O’Connell
Mike W. Woods (incumbent)
Gold Township
Highway Commissioner
Jay Blackert
Michael Fisher
Greenville Township
Highway Commissioner
Peter Johnson
Jeff Cady
Groveland Township
Highway Commissioner
Troy Petrimoulx
Michael Snyder (write-in)
Hall Township
Highway Commissioner
Dale Bernard
Monte Moreno
Indiantown Township
Highway Commissioner
Christopher Hicks
Cole Jilderda
La Moille Township
Highway Commissioner
Richard Gross (incumbent)
Joseph Fahs
Mendota Township
Highway Commissioner
Carlos S. Ambler (incumbent)
Marvin Fultz
Northville Township
Highway Commissioner
William Pfau
John L. Middleton (incumbent)
Ophir Township
Highway Commissioner
Ethan S. Sack
Jackson Prather
Daniel McConville
Ottawa Township
Highway Commissioner
Adam White
James Feely
Otter Creek Township
Supervisor
Lawrence Durdan
Raymond Boyles (incumbent)
Peru Township
Trustee, Vote for 4
Steven Weberski
Scott Wm. Miller
Robert P. Etzenbach
Thomas Stevenson
David P. Potthoff
Charles L. Trovero Sr.
Richland Township
Clerk
Karen Breckenridge (incumbent)
Kevin Gahan
Trustee, Vote for 4
Melvin R. Mertel
Karen S. Schmitt
Matt Vincent
Raymond J. Wolf (incumbent)
Kevin Knecht (incumbent)
Donald Miller (incumbent)
Dianne Cooper (incumbent)
Rutland Township
Trustee, Vote for 4
Timothy Caputo (incumbent)
Laurena Miller (incumbent)
Glen Nelson (incumbent)
Paul Kelley
Mark Boe (incumbent)
Selby Township
Highway Commissioner
George Glover
Michael J. Bastion
South Ottawa Township
Trustee, Vote for 4
Scott Munks (incumbent)
Matt Skelly (incumbent)
Nick Allegretti (incumbent)
Lori Bongartz
Jane Schomas
Vermillion Township
Highway Commissioner
Kevin Schiffbauer
Allen Leffleman (incumbent)
Wallace Township
Highway Commissioner
Nick Skromme
Erik Wheeler
Kevin Callahan (incumbent)
Trustee, Vote for 4
Marty Brown (incumbent)
Steve Pillion (incumbent)
Jason Corcoran (incumbent)
Michael Lyons (incumbent)
Ed W. Kahon
Waltham Township
Supervisor
Benjamin R. Hagenbuch
Johnathan Hagenbuch
Trustee, Vote for 4
Joshua Mammen
Benjamin Graham
Nicholas Barto
Katie Corcoran
Darrell Corcoran
LIBRARY DISTRICTS
Earlville Public Library
Trustee, Vote for 3
Deborah Larson
Kathleen Eager (incumbent)
Mary Bender (incumbent)
Stephanie Eller
La Moille-Clarion Public Library
Trustee, Vote for 4
William Schwabenland (incumbent)
Sarah Stuepfert (incumbent)
Jennifer Williams
Nataleigh Wamhoff
Regina McCoy
Jacob Bonnell
Leepertown Township Public Library
Trustee, Vote for 3
Sarah Siebert (incumbent)
Margaret A. Jaskowiak (incumbent)
Cyndi Sondgeroth (incumbent)
Karen Podobinski (incumbent)
No one filed for an unexpired two-year term.
Somonauk Public Library
Trustee, Vote for 4
Christopher J. Gresk (incumbent)
Marilyn Abbott (incumbent)
Thomas J. Harmon (incumbent)
James Beal
Kathleen Rhoden
Gina Skofich (incumbent)
Kinsay Smith
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
Seneca Grade School District 170
Board member, Vote for 4
Chad Humphreys
Andrew Applebee (incumbent)
Jeff Brockman
Dustin Geier
Nicholas B. Mancuso (incumbent)
Sandwich School District 430
Board member, Vote for 3
Erik D. Englehart (incumbent)
Candace Oropeza
John Morse (incumbent)
Traci Griffin-Lappe
Putnam County School District 535
Two-year term, Vote for 2
Douglas Smith
Mitch Wilson
Nathanael Bird (incumbent)
Michael Borri (incumbent)
Four-year term, Vote for 4
Matthew Holst (incumbent)
Thomas “Tom” Wiesbrock (incumbent)
Reed Wilson (incumbent)
Scott Zemanek
Amy Fay
Wethersfield School District 230
Board member, Vote for 4
Paula Jo Baker (incumbent)
Andrew Verstraete
Stephen P. Newman (incumbent)
Allyson H. Schiltz (incumbent)
Angela Ryan (incumbent)
Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico School District 3
Board member, Vote for 4
James Melton (incumbent)
Mallory DeMay
Whitney M. Mitchell-DeWitte (incumbent)
Tya M. Boucher (incumbent)
Katie Selburg
An unexpired two-year term is also up this election but no candidate has filed in the race.
Streator Township High School District 40
Board member, Vote for 3
Matthew J. Blakemore
Gary F. Wargo (incumbent)
Kimberly Ann Zavada
Richard M. Tutoky (incumbent)
Megan Black
COLLEGE DISTRICTS
Black Hawk College
Trustee, Vote for 2
Douglas L. Strand (incumbent)
Mark Carlson
Jon A. Looney
Dougal Nelson
Illinois Valley Community College
Six-year term, Vote for 2
William Hunt
Lynda Marlene Moshage
Todd Volker
Illinois Central College
Trustee, Vote for 2
Gale Thetford
Christine Bare-Kemper
Diane Unes Lamb
Kim Armstrong
Ron Budzinski is running unopposed for a two-year term.
Joliet Junior College
Six-year term, Vote for 3
Maureen Flanagan Broderick (incumbent)
Elaine Bottomley
Nancy Garcia (incumbent)
Timothy John Broderick
Robert Wunderlich
Timothy Bradley
Our coverage: “Joliet Junior College trustee candidates say programs need broader appeal for more students”
Sauk Valley Community College
Trustee, Vote for 2
David Edelbach
Tom Demmer (incumbent)
Danelle Burrs (incumbent)
Waubonsee Community College
Six-year term, Vote for 2
Daniel Jaquez
Greg Dobbins
Tina Medlin Willson
Richard “Rick” Guzman is running unopposed for a four-year term.
FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICTS
Sandwich Fire Protection District
Judd Weber
Justin Gifford
Bill Novicki
Jacob Johns
REFERENDUMS
City of Oglesby
Shall the city of Oglesby adopt the managerial form of municipal government?
Our coverage: “Yes, it’s binding: The Oglesby referendum isn’t advisory”
From the opinion page: “Vote yes for Oglesby city manager on April 1″
“Vote no for Oglesby city manager on April 1″
Waltham School District 185
Shall the Waltham School District 185 board issue $9.96 million in bonds to build and equip an addition to the Waltham School building?
Ohio High School District 505
Shall the Ohio High School District 505 school board be allowed to close Ohio High School and send students to Amboy School District 272 or Bureau Valley School District 340?
Our coverage: “Ohio residents ask about potential high school closure; question to be on April 1 ballot”