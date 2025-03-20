March 20, 2025
Illinois Valley Voter Guide for April 2025 local election

Learn more about the candidates and races up this election in La Salle, Bureau counties

By Emily K. Coleman
"I Voted" stickers rest on a ballot machine at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Ottawa.

FILE – "I Voted" stickers rest on a ballot machine at a voting site in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

This spring, La Salle and Bureau county voters get to decide who will make the important decisions regarding their communities, schools, townships, fire departments, parks and libraries.

Early voting has started with voting to conclude on Election Day, April 1.

To vote in La Salle County

To vote by mail, go to lasallecountyil.gov/288/Vote-by-Mail where applications for vote-by-mail ballots can be found. The last day for the county clerk’s office to accept applications is Thursday, March 27.

Early voting has started at the La Salle County Clerk’s Office, 707 E. Etna Road in Ottawa.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Monday, March 31, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, March 22 and 29.

To vote in Bureau County

To vote by mail, go to il-bureau.ballotrequest.net where applications for vote-by-mail ballots can be found. The last day for the county clerk’s office to accept applications is Thursday, March 27.

Early voting has started at the Bureau County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, 700 S. Main St. in Princeton.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Monday, March 31, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, March 22 and 29.

Early voting is also available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Friday, March 28, at the Princeton Moose Lodge, 1339 N. Euclid Ave., and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Friday, March 28, at Spring Valley City Hall, 215 N. Greenwood St.

Below are all competitive races in La Salle and Bureau counties with candidate questionnaires and coverage as available. This voter guide will be updated if additional candidates submit their questionnaires and more coverage completed.

Table of Contents

Municipalities

  • City of Earlville
  • City of La Salle
  • City of Mendota
  • City of Peru
  • City of Princeton
  • City of Spring Valley
  • City of Streator
  • City of Wenona
  • Village of Annawan
  • Village of Cedar Point
  • Village of DePue
  • Village of Grand Ridge
  • Village of Leland
  • Village of Mineral
  • Village of Ransom
  • Village of Rutland
  • Village of Sheffield
  • Village of Tonica
  • Village of Tiskilwa
  • Village of Wyanet

    Townships

  • Berlin Township
  • Brookfield Township
  • Bruce Township
  • Eden Township
  • Fall River Township
  • Freedom Township
  • Gold Township
  • Greenville Township
  • Groveland Township
  • Hall Township
  • Indiantown Township
  • La Moille Township
  • Mendota Township
  • Northville Township
  • Ophir Township
  • Ottawa Township
  • Otter Creek Township
  • Peru Township
  • Richland Township
  • Rutland Township
  • South Ottawa Township
  • Selby Township
  • Vermillion Township
  • Wallace Township
  • Waltham Township

    Library Districts

  • Earlville Public Library
  • La Moille-Clarion Public Library
  • Leepertown Township Public Library
  • Somonauk Public Library

    School Districts

  • Seneca Grade School District 170
  • Sandwich School District 430
  • Putnam County School District 535
  • Wethersfield School District 230
  • Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico School District 3
  • Streator High School District 40

    College Districts

  • Black Hawk College
  • Illinois Valley Community College
  • Illinois Central College
  • Joliet Junior College
  • Sauk Valley Community College
  • Waubonsee Community College

    Fire Protection Districts

  • Sandwich Fire Protection District

    Referendums

  • City of Oglesby managerial form of government
  • Waltham School District 185 building bonds
  • Ohio High School District 505 c

    • MUNICIPALITIES

    City of Earlville

    Mayor

    Mark S. Actis Jr. (incumbent)

    Kathleen H. Wolfe

    City of La Salle

    Mayor

    Jeff Grove (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Gary C. Hammers: Candidate questionnaire

    Jamie Hicks: Candidate questionnaire

    Tyler Thompson: Candidate questionnaire

    Our coverage: “4 candidates share their views in La Salle mayoral forum”

    Photos: Mayoral candidates speak at La Salle-Peru Township High School community forum

    Alderperson, Ward 1

    William T. Sexton

    James “Diz” Demes: Candidate questionnaire

    Alderperson, Ward 2

    Tom Ptak (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Dawn Hicks: Candidate questionnaire

    Alderperson, Ward 3

    John “Doc” Lavieri (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Jessica Dergance

    Nicole Girton: Candidate questionnaire

    Danielle “Dani” Piland: Candidate questionnaire

    Alderperson, Ward 4

    Brianne Hicks: Candidate questionnaire

    T. Boo Herndon (incumbent)

    City of Mendota

    Mayor

    David W. Boelk (incumbent)

    Shallen Gross: Candidate questionnaire

    Alderperson, Ward 1

    James Fitzpatrick (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Joel Perez: Candidate questionnaire

    Alderperson, Ward 4

    Vicki Johnson (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Matt Ramer

    Our coverage: “Mendota headed in the right direction, candidates say”

    Photos: Mendota candidate participate in forum

    City of Peru

    Mayor

    Ken Kolowski (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Douglas P. Bernabei: Candidate questionnaire

    Our coverage: “Ken Kolowski’s record versus Doug Bernabei’s voice for change heard at Peru mayoral forum”

    Photos: “Photos: Mayoral candidates speak at Peru library forum

    City Clerk

    James “Jamey” Mertel

    Sherry Mayszak

    Alderperson, Ward 2

    Jason Edgcomb (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Tom Riordan: Candidate questionnaire

    City of Princeton

    City Council member, Vote for 2

    Donald P. Saletzki

    Michael McCall (incumbent)

    Martin T. Makransky (incumbent)

    City of Spring Valley

    Mayor

    Melanie Malooley Thompson (incumbent)

    Debra L. Perino

    Alderperson Ward 3

    Jake Kelley

    J.C. Heerdt

    City of Streator

    Council member, Vote for 2

    Scott Scheuer

    Daniel Danko

    Christopher Thomas

    Tanya Zehr Pearce

    Justin Skinner

    City of Wenona

    Mayor

    Mary Jane Bade (incumbent)

    John Simmons

    Alderperson, Vote for 3

    Kym Healy (incumbent)

    Randy Lohr

    Brian Karczewski

    Brock Flanigan

    William Simmons (incumbent)

    Matt Zulz (incumbent)

    Village of Annawan

    Mayor

    Sarah Tenpenny

    Tim Wise (incumbent)

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Bogdan Taran

    Kate Sturtewagen

    Kimberly Goodley (incumbent)

    Matthew Nordstrom

    Village of Cedar Point

    Commissioner, one unexpired two-year term

    Kirsten Kasperski

    Paul Williams

    Village of DePue

    Village President

    Daniel J. Hoffert

    Richard Hernandez

    Clerk

    Brooke Smith

    Tiffany Torri

    Hillary Grilc

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Tanya Miscevic

    William Laicoff

    Raymond Scott Werkau

    Lawrence Lamkin

    Village of Grand Ridge

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Anne M. Hinterlong (incumbent)

    Steven M. Fulkerson

    James D. Stricklin (incumbent)

    Kimberly A. Olney (incumbent)

    Village of Leland

    Commissioner, Vote for 2

    Miguel Ocon (incumbent)

    Brian Niles

    Ryan Finley

    Matthew Clifford

    Jennifer M. Williams is running unopposed for a two-year term.

    Village of Mineral

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Lindsay Eden

    Anthony Solomon

    Steve R. Jacobs

    Jason Ruff

    Raymond Calsyn Jr.

    Village of Ransom

    Village President

    Dale K. Johnson

    Paige Talty

    Randy Stillwell

    Stillwell, who died in December 2024, will still appear on the ballot.

    Village of Rutland

    Village President

    Dan Krischel

    Samantha Montgomery (Write-in candidate)

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Tanner Haller

    Al Stunkel

    Cody Montgomery

    Christina Jenkins

    Sydni Tooley

    Wendy Petrimoulx

    Village of Sheffield

    Village President

    Sheila Yepsen

    Karen Milby

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Karen M. Taylor

    Jonathan Gosch

    Donald Jamison

    Jamie Swearingen

    John Patrick Barry

    David L. DeVoss (incumbent)

    Patricia Corwin (incumbent) is running unopposed for a two-year term.

    Village of Tiskilwa

    Clerk

    Linda L. Kling (incumbent)

    Minerva Andriotis

    Village of Tonica

    Village President

    Eric Skinner

    Arthur Foltynewicz

    John Coons

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Mark Zimmer

    Thomas Goskusky

    Raymond Martinez

    William Tregoning

    Village of Wyanet

    Village President

    James Blanford

    Cordell Wedekind

    TOWNSHIPS

    Information regarding incumbents in some Bureau County township races was not immediately distinguishable. Updates will be made as information is gathered. Email newsroom@mywebtimes.com if you have information on any of these races.

    Berlin Township

    Clerk

    Tricia Burden

    Rachael Biagioni

    Brookfield Township

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Raymond C. Hladovcak (incumbent)

    Joseph M. Ugolini (incumbent)

    David Gage (incumbent)

    Vernon L. Klaw

    Monica Lynn Barry

    Bruce Township

    Clerk

    Heather Patterson

    Kathy J. Harris

    Susan K. Yusko

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Harold “Randy” Baumrucker (incumbent)

    Joseph M. Harcharik

    Sara McCurdy

    Leah Washington

    Steven Biroschik

    Chad “Toad” Winterrowd (incumbent)

    Anthony “AJ” Simmons

    Eddy H. Hunter

    Eden Township

    Clerk

    Janet Gould

    Jackie Anderson

    Highway Commissioner

    Dawson Ploch

    Mark D. Steele

    John Goskusky

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Richard Alleman (incumbent)

    Shawn J. Micheli (incumbent)

    Adam Anderson (incumbent)

    Kurt Keutzer (incumbent)

    Arthur Foltynewicz

    Fall River Township

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Cindy Eutis (incumbent)

    Randy Hooper (incumbent)

    Denise Imig (incumbent)

    Al Kocher (incumbent)

    Linda Gebhardt

    Freedom Township

    Highway Commissioner

    James Stephen Glade

    Travis M. O’Connell

    Mike W. Woods (incumbent)

    Gold Township

    Highway Commissioner

    Jay Blackert

    Michael Fisher

    Greenville Township

    Highway Commissioner

    Peter Johnson

    Jeff Cady

    Groveland Township

    Highway Commissioner

    Troy Petrimoulx

    Michael Snyder (write-in)

    Hall Township

    Highway Commissioner

    Dale Bernard

    Monte Moreno

    Indiantown Township

    Highway Commissioner

    Christopher Hicks

    Cole Jilderda

    La Moille Township

    Highway Commissioner

    Richard Gross (incumbent)

    Joseph Fahs

    Mendota Township

    Highway Commissioner

    Carlos S. Ambler (incumbent)

    Marvin Fultz

    Northville Township

    Highway Commissioner

    William Pfau

    John L. Middleton (incumbent)

    Ophir Township

    Highway Commissioner

    Ethan S. Sack

    Jackson Prather

    Daniel McConville

    Ottawa Township

    Highway Commissioner

    Adam White

    James Feely

    Otter Creek Township

    Supervisor

    Lawrence Durdan

    Raymond Boyles (incumbent)

    Peru Township

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Steven Weberski

    Scott Wm. Miller

    Robert P. Etzenbach

    Thomas Stevenson

    David P. Potthoff

    Charles L. Trovero Sr.

    Richland Township

    Clerk

    Karen Breckenridge (incumbent)

    Kevin Gahan

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Melvin R. Mertel

    Karen S. Schmitt

    Matt Vincent

    Raymond J. Wolf (incumbent)

    Kevin Knecht (incumbent)

    Donald Miller (incumbent)

    Dianne Cooper (incumbent)

    Rutland Township

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Timothy Caputo (incumbent)

    Laurena Miller (incumbent)

    Glen Nelson (incumbent)

    Paul Kelley

    Mark Boe (incumbent)

    Selby Township

    Highway Commissioner

    George Glover

    Michael J. Bastion

    South Ottawa Township

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Scott Munks (incumbent)

    Matt Skelly (incumbent)

    Nick Allegretti (incumbent)

    Lori Bongartz

    Jane Schomas

    Vermillion Township

    Highway Commissioner

    Kevin Schiffbauer

    Allen Leffleman (incumbent)

    Wallace Township

    Highway Commissioner

    Nick Skromme

    Erik Wheeler

    Kevin Callahan (incumbent)

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Marty Brown (incumbent)

    Steve Pillion (incumbent)

    Jason Corcoran (incumbent)

    Michael Lyons (incumbent)

    Ed W. Kahon

    Waltham Township

    Supervisor

    Benjamin R. Hagenbuch

    Johnathan Hagenbuch

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Joshua Mammen

    Benjamin Graham

    Nicholas Barto

    Katie Corcoran

    Darrell Corcoran

    LIBRARY DISTRICTS

    Earlville Public Library

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Deborah Larson

    Kathleen Eager (incumbent)

    Mary Bender (incumbent)

    Stephanie Eller

    La Moille-Clarion Public Library

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    William Schwabenland (incumbent)

    Sarah Stuepfert (incumbent)

    Jennifer Williams

    Nataleigh Wamhoff

    Regina McCoy

    Jacob Bonnell

    Leepertown Township Public Library

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Sarah Siebert (incumbent)

    Margaret A. Jaskowiak (incumbent)

    Cyndi Sondgeroth (incumbent)

    Karen Podobinski (incumbent)

    No one filed for an unexpired two-year term.

    Somonauk Public Library

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Christopher J. Gresk (incumbent)

    Marilyn Abbott (incumbent)

    Thomas J. Harmon (incumbent)

    James Beal

    Kathleen Rhoden

    Gina Skofich (incumbent)

    Kinsay Smith

    SCHOOL DISTRICTS

    Seneca Grade School District 170

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Chad Humphreys

    Andrew Applebee (incumbent)

    Jeff Brockman

    Dustin Geier

    Nicholas B. Mancuso (incumbent)

    Sandwich School District 430

    Board member, Vote for 3

    Erik D. Englehart (incumbent)

    Candace Oropeza

    John Morse (incumbent)

    Traci Griffin-Lappe

    Putnam County School District 535

    Two-year term, Vote for 2

    Douglas Smith

    Mitch Wilson

    Nathanael Bird (incumbent)

    Michael Borri (incumbent)

    Four-year term, Vote for 4

    Matthew Holst (incumbent)

    Thomas “Tom” Wiesbrock (incumbent)

    Reed Wilson (incumbent)

    Scott Zemanek

    Amy Fay

    Wethersfield School District 230

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Paula Jo Baker (incumbent)

    Andrew Verstraete

    Stephen P. Newman (incumbent)

    Allyson H. Schiltz (incumbent)

    Angela Ryan (incumbent)

    Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico School District 3

    Board member, Vote for 4

    James Melton (incumbent)

    Mallory DeMay

    Whitney M. Mitchell-DeWitte (incumbent)

    Tya M. Boucher (incumbent)

    Katie Selburg

    An unexpired two-year term is also up this election but no candidate has filed in the race.

    Streator Township High School District 40

    Board member, Vote for 3

    Matthew J. Blakemore

    Gary F. Wargo (incumbent)

    Kimberly Ann Zavada

    Richard M. Tutoky (incumbent)

    Megan Black

    COLLEGE DISTRICTS

    Black Hawk College

    Trustee, Vote for 2

    Douglas L. Strand (incumbent)

    Mark Carlson

    Jon A. Looney

    Dougal Nelson

    Illinois Valley Community College

    Six-year term, Vote for 2

    William Hunt

    Lynda Marlene Moshage

    Todd Volker

    Illinois Central College

    Trustee, Vote for 2

    Gale Thetford

    Christine Bare-Kemper

    Diane Unes Lamb

    Kim Armstrong

    Ron Budzinski is running unopposed for a two-year term.

    Joliet Junior College

    Six-year term, Vote for 3

    Maureen Flanagan Broderick (incumbent)

    Elaine Bottomley

    Nancy Garcia (incumbent)

    Timothy John Broderick

    Robert Wunderlich

    Timothy Bradley

    Our coverage: “Joliet Junior College trustee candidates say programs need broader appeal for more students”

    Sauk Valley Community College

    Trustee, Vote for 2

    David Edelbach

    Tom Demmer (incumbent)

    Danelle Burrs (incumbent)

    Waubonsee Community College

    Six-year term, Vote for 2

    Daniel Jaquez

    Greg Dobbins

    Tina Medlin Willson

    Richard “Rick” Guzman is running unopposed for a four-year term.

    FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICTS

    Sandwich Fire Protection District

    Judd Weber

    Justin Gifford

    Bill Novicki

    Jacob Johns

    REFERENDUMS

    City of Oglesby

    Shall the city of Oglesby adopt the managerial form of municipal government?

    Our coverage: “Yes, it’s binding: The Oglesby referendum isn’t advisory”

    From the opinion page: “Vote yes for Oglesby city manager on April 1″

    “Vote no for Oglesby city manager on April 1″

    Waltham School District 185

    Shall the Waltham School District 185 board issue $9.96 million in bonds to build and equip an addition to the Waltham School building?

    Ohio High School District 505

    Shall the Ohio High School District 505 school board be allowed to close Ohio High School and send students to Amboy School District 272 or Bureau Valley School District 340?

    Our coverage: “Ohio residents ask about potential high school closure; question to be on April 1 ballot”

