2025 Election Questionnaire: Don Saletzki, Princeton City Council

Name: Don Saletzki

What office are you seeking?: Princeton City Council

Age: 62

Occupation and employer: Research and development manager-Flight Manufacturing Corp.

Education: Princeton High School, IVCC

Community Involvement: Organizer of the Homestead Festival car show since 2001

Family: Married with two adult children

Why are you running for office?

I was born and raised in Princeton. As a native I have gained a great knowledge of our town and its rich history. My grandfather was a downtown Spurgeons manager. Our families roots and devotion to the town run deep, I want to be a part of Princeton’s continued success.

What is your vision for Princeton? And what would you do as an elected official to bring it to fruition?

I would like to focus on several blighted properties, look at all aspects for a possible resolution and ideally have a positive outcome for one that is historic. With a good understanding of the ADA I have a desire to ensure we are meeting the needs of these individuals with future projects.

What can the City Council do in its capacity to promote economic development and create jobs?

Our location and proximity to the interstate yield us an advantage as does a municipal power plant. We need to give consideration to the feasibility of future development in the interstate area. Short term we need to heavily promote city owned lots that are shovel ready with utilities in the Tech park. We need to identify available buildings and businesses that would be attractive for Immedient occupancy, and promote based on what is uniquely different in Princeton that sets us apart from other locations.

How would you rate the city’s services? If anything what would you improve? And how?

We are fortunate for a town this size we have a municipal power plant, a city staffed line crew that in any weather can usually get you power back on line in under 30 minutes. Well staffed and equipped police, fire, ambulance, street crews and an up-to-date water plant.

Volunteers have stepped up to create a warming center for homeless individuals in Princeton. Do you believe the city should do more to provide a permanent solution, or do you believe the nonprofit organizations have developed a suitable resolution?

I applaud the volunteers of the warming center. It is complex, the solution is to get to the heart of the root cause of homelessness, be it mental instability or addictions the nonprofits as well as Arukah have staff and resources to get help to those individuals that truly want positive change. The city should not be involved in some type of low barrier housing solution that would only enable continuing behavior.

How much of a role should the City Council play in assisting nonprofit ventures?

Many nonprofits have grant writers on staff that secure state and federal funding this of course is dependent on the type of nonprofit we are referring to. The city should not play a large role, it would be case by case, but keep in mind this is money that comes at the expense of city services. We are elected as representatives of the taxpayers, we should be good stewards of their money

Maintaining Princeton’s image as a place welcoming for visitors has been a regular conversation in city meetings, what can the City Council do to ensure the image is kept?

Tourism and chamber have both done well at promoting Princeton favorably. Many of us go to a town for the first time and our first impression is what sticks with us. We must always be sure we are conveying a positive look, we have aspects after daylight that could be improved with lighting to look more inviting, this is easily rectified. We must look at things as if it was our first time as this is how new visitors see it.