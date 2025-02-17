2025 Election Questionnaire: Ken Kolowski, Mayor of Peru

Name: Ken Kolowski

What office are you seeking? Mayor of Peru

What is your political party?

What is your current age? 60

Occupation and employer: Self employed

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Currently mayor of Peru

City: Peru

Campaign Website:

Education: .

Community Involvement: Member of Peru CSO …

Marital status/Immediate family: Married to Michelle Kolowski … 3 children 2 daughters Alex, Macy , 1 son Conner

Questions:

Do you believe the city should use hotel/motel funds on a municipal pool?

Yes … this would work as a revenue source

What ideas do you have to grow Peru?

Continue to build on our newly developed industrial park, continue to grow our retail base like Popeyes and Ollie’s keep growing Pohar subdivision in which 20 new homes have been built. Most importantly we must continue the growth of our healthcare in Peru. We cannot ever loss our hospital again.

What do you believe is the greatest issue facing the city of Peru at this time and how do you plan to address it?

Peru is growing very quickly over the last four years . Inflation makes it difficult to sustain Peru’s growth. Managing our budget and continuing to spend money wisely

How would you address the need for affordable housing?

We have developed a new subdivision (Pohar Crossing) and have add senior housing 3 Diamond… looking to try and add more senior housing . Continue working with the private sector

Constituents, city staff and elected officials often have differing opinions and political leanings. How would you balance your personal ideology if your constituency, staff and elected officials differ from your personal beliefs?

Listening is the key to success

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

ICE is not our jurisdiction

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Always try to help our environment. Peru in the last four years have planted many trees in our parks. We should always try to keep our city environment friendly

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Over the last four years, we have aggressively gone after our roads and our infrastructure we doubled our road budget and we are working with NCAT services to help serve the citizens of Peru

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Safety is always high priority since I’ve been an office we installed over 10 security cameras in and our entry and exit points of our city. We try to take the prevention avenue to keep our community safe

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Peru is a welcoming city.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I established a Facebook page many years ago and I also post my personal cell phone number so the community can reach me at any time