2025 Election Questionnaire: Shallen Gross, Mayor of Mendota

Name:

Shallen Gross

What office are you seeking?

Mayor of the City of Mendota

What is your political party?

Democrat

What is your current age?

45

Occupation and employer:

Ordained Minister, FEMA Volunteer Nurse, Bartender at Bower’s Corner Tap, Vegan Gaia Model and Backstage Contracted Performing Artist and Actress

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

N/A

City:

Mendota

Campaign Website:

N/A

Education:

IDFPR LPN, Basset certification

Community Involvement:

FEMA, Illinois Keeps, and democrats for Illinois.

Marital status/Immediate family:

Never before married and have one female child named Shyah Gross and three dogs, Georgie, a Yorkshire terrier, Sakari and female dog and a boy Little Buddy or Buddy for short Beagleador.

Questions:

What are your plans to make sure residents have satisfactory and economical places to live?

I am looking forward to working with the community to make sure that they are safe and that shelter is a priority for everyone. I suggest that affordable housing and and things that help civilians as well as officers (big military support)

1. Legalization of more safe dwellings at an affordable economic level of housing and shopping areas.

2. Assisting our community members with parking requirements and or eliminating and replacing as necessary.

Just a couple of things…

What are your plans to drive more businesses to town?

Differently shopping here is one things. There are a lot of things that can come here but reasonable prices are coming soon! We want some different shopping options and making new jobs by building places for that too.

What are your plans to fix the aesthetic and functionality of the downtown?

Rebuilding and repairing the community and downtown area is important for everyone. I certain to see a lot of things restored to the way the started and then brought to a level of improvement that outstanding the way it was!

What are your plans to combat brain drain and encourage high school graduates to stay in the area?

New jobs and things inside of this area always keep people coming back to their hometown. Without something they are trained to do it won’t happen because they leave on a need basis. We have a simple solution and it’s to make the things they’re trained to do be here when they are. Or let them know they are here! Let them know!

What are your ideas on how to bring more supermarket choices to town?

Many times I am a big shopper at Hy-vee inside of Peru, IL 61354 due to lack of choices and being a vegan and alternative food choices and shopping options just aren’t around here anymore. I do know that at Sullivan’s Foods here they will order almost anything you ask for so if you’re requesting something they will order it for you to purchase and they do deliver too! I also know that we have a couple of nice little Mexican grocery stores to offer things for cultural diversity too that are a little known option. One has closed down but one La Central is still a working and shopping option, especially for those that walk and live on the other side of the city, it’s quite a nice little place with affordable options! I would like to see another grocery store come here too, one that can compare to Hy-vee and give us some more options to alternative grocery shopping too. We have some room for discussion there.

Following the closure of IVCH and St. Margaret’s, what are your plans to make sure that doesn’t happen in Mendota?

We are the only hospital within 50 to 100 miles of the other major hospitals and so we have a verified arrangement that won’t be able to happen. That’s why they can only have 25 or less patients admitted at one time. As a nurse that used to work at the hospital here I am aware of their policies.

Regionalization is important--how do you plan to work with regional agencies and government agencies that are outside of Mendota?

Skyping and other business meetings within normal or emergency management. There’s a lot of people that are always able to assist and you just have to be there for the meetings…I feel fortunate to know many people like the former Governor Rod Blagojevich and Senator Pat Welch and their campaign staff too. Those people are always there for you when you ask! They care the same way…

What are your plans to create more unity between residents within Mendota?

Social gatherings and church groups, exercise groups, and just friendly activities like walking circles and things! I like the Chamber games ideas and things like that! We do have some fun things that people don’t know about too! Gathering with friends and things going around to the bars and things together for trivia and things are a real fun way to increase your socialization and fun power too while answering the trivia questions!

How do you plan to improve the quality of life for Mendota residents?

I intend on being very available and active in the community to answer any questions and functionality with everyone as a whole. One additional thing is that I work at the local bar as a Bartender and see many people who are always asking questions and am a very good listener as well! All ideas are always welcome!

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

am seeing this as a very important and yet interestingly related topic more and more these days. I have a soft heart for people that have grown up here and are terrified they’re going to be ripped away from their friends and family members due to this specific topic. I’m not going to rip anyone away from their family and friends they grow up with, please know citizenship is definitely what we are striving for. If these are violent and dangerous predators than yes, it’s the obvious choice, but other than that, this is AMERICA, and our country is based on diversity. We love all of our ethnic groups and appreciate everyone! We strive for equality and proper citizenship and education for all.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

1. I intend to bring as new as possible here. 2. I intend to bring as old as possible here too!

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

We have a system here that’s no longer working and we would like it changed for the visually impaired, special needs and those without money to afford their own vehicles, or even those that struggle with irresponsibility leading to DUI too lol. I would like to see multiple electric powered bike rentals along with the building of their stations to charge, a bus option available after dark, we know Mass stops at 7 p.m. and Ncat for a fee and a three day notification time, but a public bus or bus stop type of transport service along with more convenient Uber and Lyft services here inside this area too. You can’t always depend on someone else to get you from here to there! You have to be a mover and make your way through things and that requires something to be available to get ya there! Let’s do it! Let’s get something done!

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Children and elderly population along with women and of course things like domestic abuse temporary shelter arrangements and things too. Children being abused or elderly being abused or anyone being bullied is a critical aspect to look at and immediate intervention is always indicated. I intend to make more lighting, strong communication and a texting police tip system for ways to have your kids be able to anonymously text safety concerns to police or others they feel safe with and elder concerns about abuse or lack of care too. This is something we strongly encourage here at all times! No BS will be tolerated and our kids have got to be safe no matter what! All of them!

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

It’s just something that will work a little bit more effectively with everyone’s heads together as opposed to just one. Communication is something that has to happen. Telling your message and making sure it’s received appropriately is the way! I intend on implementing a communication read back system to make sure everything is on the same page. When I work at the hospital or give a report to a volunteer or a Dr. or another nurse I am focused on providing the best effective communication possible to ensure that I the sender of the information or tve “policy information ” is received on the intended recipient’s end as the same way I meant it while going out…appropriately! We have to be on the same page with checks and balances and a that’s that!

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes I do. I will just make that known that I do. Im not going to work well with someone of the opposing concerns unless we balance on the same page. The answer to any question is always the opposite of the problem and it’s got to be addressed to be promoted for a solution. You find out and then address it from there.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

Texting, phoning, Skyping, zoom meetings, and I am big on internet technologies. This is a good way to broaden your options! Also, with our new and old ways of public transport we are going to be using it will be easier than ever…within our capabilities!