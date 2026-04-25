Manhattan begins planning process for Route 52 improvement study

U.S. Route 52 through Manhattan is undergoing a study to improve safety. (Provided by the Village of Manhattan)

The Village of Manhattan is creating a new safety plan for the U.S. Route 52 travel corridor.

The plan, titled “The Manhattan Corridor Safety Plan: An Action Plan for U.S. Route 52″ is “a comprehensive planning study focused on improving transportation and pedestrian safety along the community’s central corridor,” the village said, funded largely by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The village said it received $100,000 in funding through the DOT’s Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program, an initiative aimed at preventing roadway fatalities and injuries.

The plan will “identify strategies to reduce crashes, aim to improve safe travel for all users, and support the village’s long-term downtown business development goals” through data analysis and targeted improvements and safety investments, according to a village document.

“The safety of our residents, businesses, and visitors is our top priority,” Manhattan Mayor Mike Adrieansen said in a statement. “U.S. Route 52 is a vital corridor in our community, and this study is a key step toward making it safer and more accessible for everyone. We’re proud to partner with the U.S. Department of Transportation and Farnsworth Group and look forward to community input as we plan for a safer, stronger Manhattan.”

Route 52 serves as a key arterial roadway through the west side of Manhattan.

A steering committee of 12 community members will help lead the study, which will also seek input from other residents and community members, the village said.

Committee members include representatives of the city and township governments, the Manhattan police and fire departments, the park district, public works, the Manhattan-Elwood Public Library, District 114, St. Joseph’s School, the Chamber of Commerce and residents.

The plan will take into account multiple factors, including an analysis of past crashes, roadway safety conditions, identification of high-risk locations and contributing factors to crashes, the village said.

Some of the goals will include improving safety for pedestrians and students along Route 52, making roadway improvement recommendations to the Illinois Department of Transportation, and aligning the roadway with Safe Streets for All requirements to potentially receive further grants in the future.

Throughout the process, residents and business owners will be given opportunities to share input on safety concerns, travel habits and priorities at public workshops, the village said.

These opportunities are expected to begin this summer, the village said.

When completed, the Manhattan Corridor Safety Plan will serve as a guide for all potential roadway improvements in the area, the village said.

More information, including information on public workshops, will be shared on the village’s website at villageofmanhattan.org.