CASA Kane County to hold Thrive conference May 1 in South Elgin

Shaw Local file photo – CASA Kane County will partner with the Kane County Circle of Care to hold a Thrive conference for community members, families, service providers and educators to learn how to help families thrive through early intervention and prevention. (Brenda Schory)

CASA Kane County will partner with the Kane County Circle of Care to hold a Thrive conference for community members, families, service providers and educators to learn how to help families thrive through early intervention and prevention.

The free conference runs 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1 at Christ Community Church, 820 S. Randall Road, South Elgin.

Features include a keynote address, general session, interactive workshops and a community resource fair. Attendees will receive practical tools, insights and connections.

The conference’s keynote speaker is CARE4 Adoptive and Foster Families president and founder Laura Adams. The keynote address will focus on building emotionally safe and supportive environments for children and families.

The General Session: Building Stronger Connections will be led by Metropolitan Family Services TBRI practitioner Ashley Ackerman. Participants can learn about the attachment-based, trauma-informed caregiving approach Trust-Based Relational Intervention. The session also highlights how connection, safety, and attuned caregiving can strengthen relationships and support children’s well-being.

Other conference workshops include:

Understanding Child Behavior: Board-certified behavior analyst Nicole Decker will provide an overview of why behaviors occur and how evidence-based supports help children build essential skills.

Advocacy Starts at Home: Raising Illinois director Simone Santiago explores how families shape early childhood policy and advocacy efforts.

The resource fair includes more than 30 local organizations and service providers offering services, support and tools to promote family stability and child well-being. Lunch and refreshments will be served. Childcare also will be provided. Attendees must register the number and ages of children. Registration is required.

For information or to register, visit tinyurl.com/casathrive.