2025 Election Questionnaire: Joel Perez, Mendota City Council, First Ward

Name:

Joel Perez

What office are you seeking?

1st ward alderman

What is your political party?

Independant

What is your current age?

53

Occupation and employer:

Batcher at Ridley Feeds Ing. and Varsity head softball coach Mendota High School

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

None

City:

Mendota

Campaign Website:

I do not have one

Education:

High school diploma and life experiences

Community Involvement:

Candidate did not respond.

Marital status/Immediate family:

Married, 4 children and 2 grandchildren.

Questions:

What are your plans to make sure residents have satisfactory and economical places to live?

I am open to listening to the needs of my constituents, and look forward to working with the city and council members on solutions for more affordable housing and options.

What are your plans to drive more businesses to town?

As first year alderman, I would first have to speak with the other council members to see what progress has been made. I would suggest some ideas to promote Mendota and our qualities, which of course our sweet corn festival is well known across the state. Then I would like to encourage local entrepreneurs to start businesses here. Utilize our empty spaces for small businesses and possibly offer incentives for vacant spots.

What are your plans to fix the aesthetic and functionality of the downtown?

Reimagine Mendota, Mendota gardening club and others have done a terrific job already Improving appearances of properties in and around downtown. I am looking forward to working with them of future projects for our downtown area.

What are your plans to combat brain drain and encourage high school graduates to stay in the area?

We have great things going on in Mendota currently. Some things that may benefit would be competitive wages, hands on trade programs within the community, possible incentives to start a local business, and create internships with Mendota business owners after graduation, which could be attractive to our younger generation. I think our best way to find out is to ask the younger generation what their thoughts would be and incorporate some of those ideas.

What are your ideas on how to bring more supermarket choices to town?

I am excited to have the opportunity to sit down with the council members and hear about some ideas in regard to more grocery options in town.

Following the closure of IVCH and St. Margaret’s, what are your plans to make sure that doesn’t happen in Mendota?

I’m not familiar with all the aspects of the business side of hospitals, however after IVCH and St Margarets closed it was a burden on several local communities including Mendota. I would be open to suggestions and lay out a plan with my fellow council members to help ensure Mendota has a functional hospital.

Regionalization is important--how do you plan to work with regional agencies and government agencies that are outside of Mendota?

I strongly believe working together inside and outside of the community is key. I am open to ideas and look forward to the opportunity to work with these agencies and seeing how we could bring new ideas to us locally.

What are your plans to create more unity between residents within Mendota?

We need Community involvement from all, to plan new events and programs within the community to participate in. Encourage our neighbors to join in on activities and events planned.

How do you plan to improve the quality of life for Mendota residents?

Encourage constituents to be proud of their city. Shop local, accept and start new businesses, participate in activities, take care of our public properties, make Mendota attractive not only for our residents but for newcomers and new businesses. Which means new jobs and more opportunities. I am excited to pursue future involvement in the community.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

I feel I cannot make a qualified statement on this. I believe this should be a discussion with proper knowledge of the circumstances at hand and what the protocol would be as well as talking with fellow council members and someone with the knowledge of immigration law.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

There are great things happening around Mendota these days. There are many projects in the works with improving our parks and free spaces around town. I am aware of grants that are being pursued, I look forward to joining the council members and everyone involved in making Mendota a place for our current residents, new businesses and families moving into the area.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Ideas can include increased public transit routes, example could be improved sidewalks for easy mobility, walking paths to access places around town, bike paths to move freely and safely, for example extended access out to our hospital to prevent accidental injury on a high traffic area.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Public safety concerns are important for our citizens. They can include crimes and natural disasters of all kinds that can affect our community. We should have plans of action in place and that can be carried out when necessary. These plan should be updated and reviewed frequently for additional improvements if needed.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Engaging the community to get involved in with focus groups to give us feedback on how we can make improvements.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Absolutely, Government offices and their employees should be transparent. This includes being accountable for their actions to prevent any conflicts that may arise. Decision making should be fair and follow policies.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

My phone number and email will be open to the public.