2025 Election Questionnaire: Tanya Zehr Pearce, Streator City Council

Name: Tanya Zehr Pearce

What office are you seeking?: Streator City Council

Age: 43

Political party: N/A

Occupation and employer: Public service

What elected positions, if any, have you had previously? N/A

Campaign website: N/A

Education: Graduate of Pontiac Township High School and Western Illinois University

Community involvement: I am involved in the Worship Team at Central Church of Christ and the Streator Community Jazz Band. I previously taught yoga classes at Balanced Spirit Wellness Center and played in the IVCC Jazz Band. I like exercising at Virago Fitness & enjoy supporting local businesses. I follow along with most of the city council meetings on Youtube.

Family: I grew up locally in a small town enjoying your Oogie’s as a kid! My siblings and I played a lot of sports, walked beans, had a paper route, and enjoyed my grandpa’s dance band. Some of my family still lives close; I married into a large family and my in-laws are from town.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for city council as it is an opportunity to show gratitude through service to a community that has offered my family and me so much. The opportunity presented at a good time; my family and friends are offering full support.

What is your vision for Streator? And what would you do as an elected official to bring it to fruition?

My vision for Streator is to maintain our smaller town vibe while thinking big and creatively for improvement. First, we need to connect people to resources already available. That can include updating/adding some information on the website. I would like to see Streator immediately capitalize on what we have (parks, trails, theaters, library, other recreation, restaurants, manufacturing, shopping, daytime visitors, etc) while brainstorming for improvements that will incrementally add up over time. We can approach this from two angles: internally and externally. Small steps to small goals eventually lead to big goals. I have heard several people reinforce the need for jobs which I agree with. We need to recruit business and also be ready for inquiries. If residents are driving out of town to sprinkle the economy and conduct business elsewhere, I want to know if we can bring that home. I’d like to learn more what our students (high school, college, & FFA) are pursuing to see how we could put those ideas in motion locally. Our children can provide fresh ideas. I spoke to some small businesses who love being in Streator, but would like more marketing. We could easily do this now on social media surrounding events (festivals, theater, sporting events, etc). I would like to establish a great rapport with the Chamber of Commerce to gain insight.

During my campaign, I have learned there is interest in for example: a community pool, a dispensary, more walking trails, Veteran specific groups, a senior community center, & an annual pickleball tournament. I am willing to make phone calls, ask questions, and dive into what other communities (especially those like Streator) are doing. It never hurts to ask.

What can the City Council do in its role to help stop the recent violence in the community?

City Council can continue to encourage community involvement. We need consistent community involvement not just when topics are hot. If you haven’t already, please watch the townhall meeting from October 2024. If you don’t have a computer, please check out the updated computers at our library and bring your headphones. There was over 90 minutes of great content shared and many good questions asked. Streator is not alone and our first responders are diligently working to maintain safety. Streator has added cameras, officers and K9’s. If you see/hear something, say something. Register your Ring doorbells. Many towns do this. This saves time during an investigation and footage can be more helpful than you may realize. Please also understand police work is not always what you see on television. Many had questions about the SAFE-T Act and it seems Neighborhood Watch generated interest too. I’d like to see City Council invite our state lawmakers to town for townhalls while continuing to invite Streator public comment to relay grievances and suggestions. That was loud and clear in the townhall meeting. I heard you. Additionally, the city website is very helpful for information; I’d like to see a resource tab added for more (city, county, and state) resources and multiple links in a few places to register Ring doorbells. Speaking of resources, I want to receive input from our School Resource Officer and School Counselors too. Let’s make community involvement very accessible and continue encouraging Streator to stay informed.

With the recent closure of Owens, how should the City Council approach economic development in the future?

We can approach this from two angles: grow internally and attract externally. Internally, we can learn more from our students (high school, college, & FFA) to see what they are pursuing and how we can bring those ideas to fruition locally. Addtionally, we need to create/maintain/strengthen the relationships with established businesses. Also, we can help larger companies brainstorm any need for satellite locations for training, additional workspace, etc. Externally, let’s be approachable to new businesses. On the campaign trail, I heard two places mention the START committee. I would like to learn more and see if it can be revived. If you are driving out of town to sprinkle the economy and conduct business, can we bring that to town where the dollars stay local? This may take some recruiting. Overall, what do the short/long term roadmaps look like for our businesses? Can we recruit based on what established businesses need? Please also reference the question regarding my vision for Streator.

With its proximity to Starved Rock and near three interstate corridors, what can the City Council do to entice visitors to the community?

Over recent years, hiking at Starved Rock has gained some serious popularity. I love seeing the park populated. Are you looking to skip the crowds on a certain day though? I would like to see Streator immediately capitalize on and further market what we have (festivals, parks, trails, theaters, library, recreation, restaurants, manufacturing, shopping, daytime visitors, etc). The city website offers a nice listing of things to do, lodging, & places to eat. I wonder if a facebook page with more group walks, videos, and consistent updates could further entice visitors. In addition to our annual festivals and organized recreation (like the 5k’s, etc.), we have a growing pickleball community along with an established disc golf course. Eureka has been hosting a disc golf tournament since about 2011. The 2023 tournament saw over 2,000 players. Can we do something like that in Streator for disc golf or pickleball? This will take some volunteers. On the campaign trail, I had someone nice enough to share excellent ideas for places that could use blacktop, limestone, locations for walk/run/bike paths, pavilions, and picnic tables. It would be worth looking into the budget or available grants.

How would you address the need for not only affordable housing, but also housing for growing families, or single professionals?

I heard a version of this question while campaigning actually. We should first define affordable as this can be subjective depending on the consumer’s needs/wants. We should then be realistic knowing this issue exists beyond Streator while examining what growing families and single professionals need: apartments/condos vs single family homes, large vs small lots, new subdivisions, HOA’s, land availability, etc? Nationwide, the housing market appeared to experience very high demand and now that seems to have decreased. There are houses near us that have been for sale several months which was unprecedented a year or so ago. We should research what other towns our size are doing.

In the short term, I would like to see if the city could have information on the website for those house shopping and maybe even some contractors. The city has been combing through the rentals to ensure occupancy and code compliance. The Mayor also announced round 2 of grant money available to perform renovations for those that qualify.

What can the City Council do to enhance its park system?

Please see the Starved Rock question above. If we can increase visitors to Streator, we start to grow an interest and brainstorm ideas. Streator has always been a very giving community. We can encourage donations while looking for grants and ways to create revenue. On the campaign trail, I had someone nice enough to share excellent ideas for places that could use blacktop, limestone, locations for walk/run/bike paths, pavilions, and picnic tables.

The city of Streator is limited by its budget: How would you like to see the city address its budget in the long-term?

The budget must be examined from multiple angles. If we can attract more visitors & retain the workforce locally (decreasing brain drain), Streator can adopt an aggressive internal and external approach for economic development. See the earlier question. Residents can also explore the option to annex into city limits. I understand there is valid hesitation here for residents with respect to cost (and surprisingly when they can burn), but I have spoken to several that are interested in the first responder protection. We can look for grants available to help cover the cost. An increased city population also equates to an increase in state resources through Illinois’ Revenue Sharing Act. Budget discussions must also remain consistent and transparent.

Do you believe the city’s recently established ambulance service has been a success? Do you foresee any changes?

Yes, I have friends and family that have utilized the ambulance service and the interactions were very positive. I have not heard any complaints on the campaign trail from residents regarding ambulance or fire service. This is a fine group of professionals in our community! The current situation was a result of realistic options available with respect to the budget. If we ever need to reassess, I expect the options will be presented appropriately from our subject matter experts.

Do you have any specific objectives you would like to share that were not asked about?

In speaking with people, I have learned many do not know who is on the city council, how to contact them, or that the meetings are on YouTube. Regular meetings seem to have about 40 views; the townhall received over 900 views! Public comment is allowed at the city council meetings. It’s part of the agenda. I want to encourage change in connecting Streator with the city council. We are elected by you. Your input matters. Reach out. If city council is not the route for your inquiry, let’s direct accordingly (if possible). Additionally, I think it is important the readers know all of these questions are to be available in the online paper, but only some of the dozen + questions will appear in the print paper.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status in the United States?

Local law enforcement should act according to the law and that includes the Illinois Compiled Statutes. City Council does not make state laws; we operate under state laws.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

I will ensure policies promote inclusion for all residents by encouraging all residents to be involved offering insight and perspective. Public comment is allowed at city council meetings. It is on the agenda.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose conflicts of interest? How would you enforce this?

Ethics matter, so yes I support this for those in positions that can influence contract decisions. Many are already required to do so per Illinois law.

How would you make yourself accessible to constituents?

During this campaign, I have been available at some local businesses, gone door to door, continued to share the word on social media & through texting, and even donned a weighted vest with a vote sign while simply walking around town for my daily step goal. These have all been great outlets for conversation and are very sustainable for me to continue. Additionally, city council members have an email conveniently listed on the city website. If you contact me, I will do my best to return a response. If I don’t know the answer, I am not ashamed to say that and will do my best to find you an answer. We’ll learn together.