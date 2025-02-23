2025 Election Questionnaire: Gary Hammers, Mayor of La Salle

Name:

Gary Hammers

What office are you seeking?

Mayor

What is your political party?

Independant

What is your current age?

63

Occupation and employer:

Retired, self-employed

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

none, but ive been instrumental in bringing over 30 businesses to LaSalle and have a great track record for success

City:

La Salle

Campaign Website:

gary-hammers-for-mayor.shawmediadigital.com

Education:

Gary Hammers, NBC-HIS Nationally Board Certified-Hearing instrument Sciences

Community Involvement:

Rotary, La Salle Business Association, Chamber of Commerce, Starkey Hearing Foundation

Marital status/Immediate family:

Married, 3 children, 8 grandchildren

Questions:

What do you believe is the greatest issue facing the city of La Salle at this time and how do you plan to address it?

Our city’s poor tax revenue. Our city’s poor tax revenue is a direct result of inadequate support for local businesses. Instead of fostering an enviroment where small businesses can thrive, we’ve see policies that favor large corporations or fail to provide the necessary resources for local entrepreneurs. When small businesses sruggle, so does our local economy. We need proactive policies that encourage local shopping, reduce bureacratic red tape, and make it easier for businesses to start and grow here.

How would you attract new business to La Salle?

As your representative, I will work to create an environment where businesses can thrive. I am committed to cutting through the bureaucracy and ensuring that LaSalle becomes a place where entrepreneaurs are celebrated, not stifled.

What ideas do you have to grow La Salle? How should the city look at expansion?

My plan is not just about bringing businesses to LaSalle. It’s about creating a thriving, self-sustaining local economy that benefits everyone. By taking advantage of our prime highway location and implementing smart, pro-business policies, we can build a stronger, more prosperous community.

How can La Salle work with local businesses to provide a strong relationship between the city and business community?

You will see me walking the streets of LaSalle and supporting our local businesses, unlike the current city leaders.

Constituents, city staff and elected officials often have differing opinions and political leanings. How would you balance your personal ideology if your constituency, staff and elected officials differ from your personal beliefs

My approach would be to conduct community surveys to gauge concerns early. Hosting town halls where officials answer tough questions. Creating advisory committees that allow residents to provide input on policies before they are finalized. Conflicts usually stem from differenet perspectives, but most people want the same thing -- a better city.

How would you address the need for affordable housing?

In my opinion, we have too many rentals in LaSalle. I would encourage home ownerships by meeting with local banks to help first time home owners. I would also encourage building more single family residents.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

I have no comment on this issue at this time

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

I would hold big business accountable for any violations of EPA regulations

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

We need to have more access to companies like Uber in order to roll with the times.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

My top two concerns are clean air and clean water.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Post an immediate update of all ordiances and have access for all citizens of LaSalle.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

I think we need to use a common sense approach. This is a small community and most people know if there is a conflict of interest with a city official.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I live a half of block from ciy hall. Will be available when needed.