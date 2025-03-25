2025 Election Questionnaire: Martin Makransky, Princeton City Council

Name: Martin Makransky

What office are you seeking? Princeton City Council

Age:

Occupation and employer: I proudly served in the United States Air Force for 21 years before transitioning to my current role as a teacher and the head coach of cross country and track & field at St. Bede Academy.

For the past four years, I’ve had the privilege of serving as a councilman for the city of Princeton.

Education: I hold a Bachelor’s in Education from Illinois State University and a Bachelor’s in Information Systems Management from Park University. I am also a graduate of Illinois Valley Community College and Princeton High School.

Community involvement: As a long-time member of St. Louis Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, I am deeply committed to serving my community. I have been involved in many local initiatives, including the Flags of Freedom Committee, Habitat for Humanity, and the revitalization of Veteran’s Park. I’ve also been a member of the steering committee for the Homestead Festival and have volunteered for Festival 56, where my family and I have hosted festival guests for 18 years.

Family: Tracy and I are proud parents of four children and grandparents to three wonderful grandchildren.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for reelection because I find great satisfaction in making a positive, direct impact on our community. Over the past four years, I’ve strived to be a voice for the people, listening to their concerns, and finding balanced solutions to local issues. My focus has always been to advocate for policies that protect residents financially while ensuring that our community continues to grow and thrive.

What is your vision for Princeton? And what would you do as an elected official to bring it to fruition?

Looking ahead, my vision for Princeton is a community where everyone feels heard and valued. I want to encourage greater engagement in council meetings, fostering an open dialogue where residents can share their ideas and concerns. I’m committed to supporting small businesses, promoting tourism, and continuing to make Princeton a great place to live, work and visit.

What can the City Council do in its capacity to promote economic development and create jobs?

We’ve made significant strides in economic development, and we must continue to promote small business incentives, invest in our infrastructure, and enhance our community’s strengths. Our public schools, chamber of commerce, and tourism programs are vital assets that deserve continued support. I also believe it’s important to focus on local jobs by highlighting vocational programs and community colleges that align with the demands of our workforce.

How would you rate the city’s services? If anything what would you improve? And how?

Our city services, including our top-tier fire and police departments, hospital, and public works, are essential to the quality of life in Princeton. I’m proud that we own our electric department and have maintained control of our garbage and recycling services—this local control allows us to serve residents efficiently and responsibly.

Volunteers have stepped up to create a warming center for homeless individuals in Princeton. Do you believe the city should do more to provide a permanent solution, or do you believe the nonprofit organizations have developed a suitable resolution?

One of the things I am most proud of during my time on the council is the creation of a warming center for homeless individuals. Princeton is a caring community, and I believe we can continue to help those in need, not just temporarily, but through long-term solutions. If this issue grows, we will explore more permanent options.

How much of a role should the City Council play in assisting nonprofit ventures?

Supporting local nonprofits is also a priority for me. We’ve built strong partnerships with organizations that support public health, mental health, youth services, and housing. These partnerships improve the quality of life for all residents.

Maintaining Princeton’s image as a place welcoming for visitors has been a regular conversation in city meetings, what can the City Council do to ensure the image is kept?

Finally, Princeton’s reputation as a welcoming and vibrant community must be maintained. I’m committed to preserving our historic charm while promoting our local assets—our library, theaters, and local events. As I always say, there’s something for everyone in Princeton.

I’m proud of the progress we’ve made, and I’m excited for the future. I ask for your support to continue working together to make Princeton an even better place to call home