Children’s Art Preservation Association announces strategic pause of Morrison’s ‘Paint the Town’ in 2026

Channeling her inner Jackson Pollock, expressionist painter Kinsley Huizenga, 2, gets into her work during Morrison’s Paint the Town on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Children’s Art Preservation Association has announced the decision to pause Morrison’s annual Paint the Town event in 2026 as part of a broader effort to refresh its organizational mission and strengthen its volunteer and sponsorship base.

Paint the Town, in which downtown streets are painted, square by square, and turned into works of art, has long been a cornerstone community event.

The event that began in 1994 has been made possible through the generous commitment of dedicated volunteers and sponsors, according to a post on the organization’s Facebook page.

In recent years, however, participation and sponsorship have declined, impacting the event’s overall sustainability and limiting CAPA’s ability to fully advance its mission, the post reads.

Proceeds from the event directly support CAPA’s community initiatives, including scholarships, art curriculum assistance, and art-centered beautification projects.

“This temporary pause will allow CAPA to build a stronger foundation for the future - reimagining the structure of Paint the Town and developing more sustainable pathways for financial and community support,” according to the post.

Planning is already underway for the return of Paint the Town in September 2027, which will mark the event’s 30th anniversary.

CAPA invites community members to get involved by joining a planning committee or volunteering for the event. Those interested are encouraged to respond via CAPA’s social media channels with their name and contact information.