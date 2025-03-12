Mendota headed in the right direction, candidates say

Mendota City Council candidates (from left) Joel Perez, James Fitzpatrick, Vicki Johnson, Mayor Dave Boelk and mayoral candidate Shallen Gross attend a candidate forum on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at the Mendota Civic Center. The event was put on by the Mendota Chamber of Commerce. (Scott Anderson)

Five candidates in Mendota were cordial and largely positive about the city’s future during a Tuesday candidates forum at the Mendota Civic Center.

Incumbents James Fitzpatrick (1st Ward) and Vicki Johnson (4th Ward) are trying to hold their seats against respective challengers Joel Perez and Matt Ramer, though Ramer had a conflict and did not appear at the Tuesday forum.

The mayor’s race also is contested, with Shallen Gross vying against incumbent David Boelk.

1st Ward

Fitzpatrick is a retired farmer who has served 24 years on the City Council. If reelected, he pledges to remain visible and accessible to his constituents.

He proposes establishing a business incubator to help first-time entrepreneurs get started. Regarding the downtown, he said the recent hire a building inspector will help determine which historic buildings can be realistically rehabilitated, though he urged business owners to avail themselves of matching grants and the revolving loan program.

“What works for you?” Fitzpatrick asked in response to a question of whether the city needs new construction or rehabilitation. “You have to sit down and examine your situation so that you can go forward.”

His challenger, Perez, is a batcher at Ridley Feeds and a longtime youth coach who serves as varsity head softball coach Mendota High School. He further cited his experience as a union steward as proof he can listen and negotiate.

If elected, Perez said he hopes to activities for young people – he mentioned an ice rink as one possibility – to provide healthy diversions and attract families with children.

“(For) I think the young people in this area, there’s not a lot for them to do. I would like to see Mendota give the same opportunities (as) the big city.”

4th Ward

Johnson is a retired educator and administrator. She was appointed to 4th ward in 2020 after Bill Hunt moved out of Mendota. She said she’s also been active in civic circles and in efforts to collect survey data from residents about how to better the city.

“I think it’s important to get involved and important to give back to our community,” Johnson said.

And despite setbacks including two fires that “devastated” downtown, the city is headed in the right direction.

“Things are happening and I can’t wait to see the changes,” she said.

Mayor

Shallen Gross is an ordained minister, FEMA volunteer nurse, bartender and entertainer. When asked about qualifications she cited her experience as a poll watcher and behind-the-scenes work with past lawmakers.

Gross said the city is trending in the right direction - “Mayor Boelk has done a fantastic job” – but hoped to bring “some new projects to the city.” She singled out the promotion of electric bicycles and establishing affordable housing, particularly for people in distress such as the victims of domestic violence.

Boelk, the incumbent, is president R.H. Boelk Truck Lines, Inc. and has served 24 years as Mendota’s mayor.

Atop the length of his experience, Boelk cited his success in steering the city through multiple crises including the $4 million radium remediation, COVID-19, the fires.

“And I’m still willing to take more abuse,” he quipped.

He praised his staff - “It’s second to none” – and said his years in business and the mayor’s office make him further qualified to attract and retain businesses.

If reelected, Boelk said his focus will be on infrastructure, led by the multi-million sewer treatment plant, and attracting more downtown investment.