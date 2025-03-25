2025 Election Questionnaire: Scott Scheuer, Streator City Council

Name: Scott Scheuer

What office are you seeking?: Streator City Council

Age: 41

Political party:

Occupation and employer: Sales with US Truck Body

What elected positions, if any, have you had previously? None

Campaign website: None

Education: High School. Fieldcrest.

Community involvement: Sitting member of Streator Plan Commission. Kimes Elementary PTO.

Family: Wife Zakia Scheuer. Daughters Ellie and Hanna.

Why are you running for office?

I find municipal government to be an interesting topic, and I want to be a part of it. I can see how strong volunteerism is in Streator, this is how I want to give back.

What is your vision for Streator? And what would you do as an elected official to bring it to fruition?

My vision is to create a community where everyone can feel involved and be proud of.

What can the City Council do in its role to help stop the recent violence in the community?

The City Council needs to act as a cohesive unit and respond to the needs and wants of our community members. The Streator Police Department has already held a town hall and followed through with what was needed. Kudos to them on their tireless efforts. The budget for SPD needs to remain a top priority.

With the recent closure of Owens, how should the City Council approach economic development in the future?

Streator has already made a reaction to that with the hiring of Dean Chalkey. The City Council needs to work with Mr. Chalkey and supply him with the tools that he requires to be successful.

With its proximity to Starved Rock and near three interstate corridors, what can the City Council do to entice visitors to the community?

Our history of volunteerism is on display every single day. A drive down main street or a walk through our city park to view decorations makes it quickly evident. These are not city funded, pure donation based. Spending at many of our shops is strong, we have a good cornerstone set. There is still much work to do, but our trajectory is in the right direction.

How would you address the need for not only affordable housing, but also housing for growing families, or single professionals?

It is well known that our property taxes are high. The people of our community have been feeling that pinch for many years. It is time for the city to look towards its borders and broaden its taxable base. Annexation is a scary word for most people, but there are immense gains that come with it. With the correct application, it can be mutually beneficial for all parties involved.

What can the City Council do to enhance its park system?

Our city parks are robust and beautiful thanks to the tireless efforts of our Parks and Open Spaces Board as well as the employees of the city who perform the maintenance. I would welcome anyone who wishes to join in the beautification to attend the meeting for the Parks and Open Spaces Board and get involved. As a councilperson, I will work to ensure that the budget allows for these continuing efforts.

The city of Streator is limited by its budget from tackling too many projects: How would you like to see the city address its budget in the long-term?

Long term goals are where I want to make my mark. I do firmly believe that we need to have goals set in place for the future. By setting these long-term goals (think 1, 5, 10, 25 years) we can establish the groundwork for making small incremental changes on a regular basis that will bring us to our eventual goal. We as a community deserve the think BIG in setting these long-term goals.

Do you believe the city’s recently established ambulance service has been a success? Do you foresee any changes?

As of this time, I am unaware of any changes coming. I am hopeful that behind the scenes there are conversations happening. I want to be a part of that conversation, and if there is no one talking about it yet, what better time than now to get it on our minds.

Do you have any specific objectives you would like to share that were not asked about?

I mentioned above about setting long term goals. How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. Let’s make our goal as big as an elephant and then start taking those bites. The children of Streator deserve the best. As the adults, lets make the choice right now to make it happen. The first step is to vote for me.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status in the United States?

Absolutely not. America is born on the back of immigrants. Deportation of law-abiding immigrants does not represent what it truly means to be American.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Community members need to feel that our government is accessible. Most people do not know how our city works and welcome all to attend meetings and ask questions. If speaking in front a group or attending a meeting is not something you are comfortable with, find me. I will listen and advocate.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose conflicts of interest? How would you enforce this?

Disclosing a conflict of interest is as basic as it gets and shame on those who do not. I am not an expert with the City of Streator’s code, and I never will be, but I am more than happy to get educated on it. If there is a need for us to pass code for this, open conversation needs to be had.

How would you make yourself accessible to constituents?

I am right here in the community every single day and never going to shut someone down if they want to talk about the city with me. Of course, I am already talking all things Streator on social media, but upon being elected I will have direct forms of communication to provide.