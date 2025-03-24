La Salle 2nd Ward Aldermanic candidates talk city’s biggest challenges ahead of April 1 election

[ Illinois Valley Voter Guide for April 2025 local election ]

As every open alderman seat in La Salle is contested, the April 1 election is at the forefront of most residents' minds.

Incumbent Tom Ptak will face off resident Dawn Hicks for the 2nd Ward aldermanic seat.

[ 2025 Election Questionnaire: Tom Ptak, La Salle City Council, Second Ward ]

[ 2025 Election Questionnaire: Dawn Hicks, La Salle City Council, Second Ward ]

Ptak said in a Shaw Local News Network questionnaire infrastructure is the biggest issue facing the city and the council has been trying to make improvements without borrowing money – so the task will take longer.

“We also have been repaving city streets and alleys each year, intending to stay within our budget,” he said. “We just received a grant to add a well out of the flood plain so it can be accessed when there is flooding. Our city engineer is on top of our infrastructure and is always looking for available grants to help us improve our city.”

Hicks disagreed with Ptak’s assessment of the council by saying she believes the lack of resident’s voice being heard or respected should be at the forefront of the council’s agenda.

“I have been going to the city meetings for over two years. I continue to observe people asking questions, everything from our environmental concerns to fixing things like sidewalks, curbs and alleys, to asking for transparency on city spending,” she said. “A big part of the reason I am running for alderman is to bring back communication between the public and the city officials.”

However, regarding infrastructure, Hicks said the city needs to prioritize fixing the sewer systems to attract new businesses within the city, as it smells like sewage.

“We need the mayor and aldermen to take better care of all the businesses that are in La Salle,” she said. “We keep losing businesses in part because some of the City Council members are not supporting or listening to business owners’ concerns and needs.”

Ptak said the city had a number of programs the city utilizes to attract new businesses, including the RIP Grant, Redevelopment Incentive Program, which offers financial aid for façade and site improvements visible from public streets, the RCLP, Rebuild Commercial La Salle Program, a grant that is a 50% match up to $40,000 in eligible expenses for a reimbursement grant of $20,000.

“We also have many TIF districts where a developer can recover a percentage of qualified expenses over a period,” he said. “We were just approved for the River Edge Redevelopment Zone. Our zone encompasses downtown LaSalle and offers sales tax exemption, Property tax abatement, Federal and State Historic Preservation Tax Credits.”

Both candidates believe that open communication is key in ensuring a strong relationship between the city and the business community.

“Keeping the lines of communication open and listening to the needs of each business owner,” Ptak said. I feel we have been very cooperative with our exciting businesses in addressing their needs.”

“The city needs to listen better to the business community. For example, business owners are complaining about the lack of parking for their customers during the La Salle Fest,” Hicks said. “The city really needs to come up with a solution, not ignore them.”

Both candidates' full questionnaires are available online.