2025 Election Questionnaire: Tom Ptak, La Salle City Council, Second Ward

Name: Tom Ptak

What office are you seeking? Second Ward Alderman for the City of LaSalle

What is your political party?

What is your current age? 67

Occupation and employer: Funeral Director - Ptak Funeral Home & Office Mgr. - Studio 718- St. Bede Varsity Girls Basketball Coach

What offices, if any, have you previously held? La Salle Second Ward Alderman

City: La Salle

Campaign Website:

Education: Mortuary Science Degree from Worsham College

Community Involvement: Past board member of LaSalle Business Association for 14 years.

Past board member of The Illinois Valley YMCA for 28 years.

Past President of The Illinois Valley YMCA.

Past President of the Peru CSO.

Past Board member of the Peru CSO for 10 years

Past Secretary of the Peru CSO.

Chairman of “The Taste of the Illinois Valley” for 10 years.

Vice-President of the Peru Sesquicentennial Celebration.

Co-Chair of Peru Ethnic nights for 5 years.

Volunteer Coach at Trinity Catholic for 5 years.

Volunteer Coach IL Valley Starz BKB AAU team 3 years.

Marital status/Immediate family: Married to Lynn Cawley for 39 years and we do not have children.

Questions:

What do you believe is the greatest issue facing the city of La Salle at this time and how do you plan to address it?

Our biggest issue in LaSalle is our infrastructure. We have been trying to make improvements without borrowing money, which means it will take longer to complete the task. We also have been repaving city streets and alleys each year, intending to stay within our budget. We just received a grant to add a well out of the flood plain so it can be accessed when there is flooding. Our city engineer is on top of our infrastructure and is always looking for available grants to help us improve our city.

How would you attract new business to La Salle?

We have many programs available to help attract businesses to LaSalle. The RIP Grant (Redevelopment Incentive Program) offers financial aid for façade and site improvements visible from public streets.

We also have the RCLP (Rebuild Commercial La Salle Program). The grant is a 50% match up to $40,000 in eligible expenses for a reimbursement grant of $20,000.

We also have many TIF districts where a developer can recover a percentage of qualified expenses over a period.

We were just approved for the River Edge Redevelopment Zone. Our zone encompasses downtown LaSalle and offers sales tax exemption, Property tax abatement, Federal and State Historic Preservation Tax Credits.

What ideas do you have to grow La Salle? How should the city look at expansion?

The programs listed above, and the cooperation of the city, will aid in the expansion of the city.

How can La Salle work with local businesses to provide a strong relationship between the city and business community?

Keeping the lines of communication open and listening to the needs of each business owner. I feel we have been very cooperative with our exciting businesses in addressing their needs.

Constituents, city staff and elected officials often have differing opinions and political leanings. How would you balance your personal ideology if your constituency, staff and elected officials differ from your personal beliefs

That is the best thing about a democracy, we all can’t agree on everything, but if it helps the city and makes it a better place to live and work, then I would not let my personal beliefs get in the way. I have always prided myself on listening to the other point of view and trying to understand why they feel that way.

How would you address the need for affordable housing?

We just started the LaSalle Housing Rehabilitation Grant, where a homeowner can apply up to $60,000 in rehabilitation efforts if it meets the requirements.

We also hire a broker to search for the best electrical rate for our citizens so they will pay the best rate available.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

The city of LaSalle supports NCAT – North Central Area Transit.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

We live in a very safe community and our Police officers do a wonderful job keeping us safe. The three main things a citizen is looking for are Police protection, Fire protection, and infrastructure. The city does its best with the funds available.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

It would be the right thing to do.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Absolutely, transparency is required and if I become aware, it would be brought to the attention of our city attorney.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

My contact information is on the city website.