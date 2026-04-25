2 Yorkville students are free throw state champions at annual Knights of Columbus tournament

Two students from Yorkville won the free throw state championships at the annual Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship. The tournament was held in Bloomington on April 12, 2026. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Knights of Columbus)

Demonstrating grace under pressure, 12-year old Olivia Madden and 9-year old Keegan Harris can now call themselves state champions.

Representing Yorkville, each won their respective age-group at the annual Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship.

At the tournament in Bloomington on April 12, Madden sank 18 of 25 free throws against a pool of other regional finalists. Madden attends Yorkville Middle School.

Harris drained 22 of 25 free throws. He is a student at Cross Lutheran School in Yorkville.

As state champions, they are now both eligible for the international competition. Finalists for the international competition will be announced soon.

The Yorkville Knights of Columbus said they are “very proud” of both champions.

It was a long journey for both Madden and Harris. To qualify for the State Championship, both had to win the competition in Yorkville on Jan. 7, the district competition in Aurora on Feb. 5, and the regional competition in Lisle on March 9.

The Knights of Columbus was recently honored by the city for the volunteer and charitable work its members do for the community.

For more information, go to the Yorkville Knights of Columbus website, kofcyorkville.org.