2025 Election Questionnaire: Jeff Grove, Mayor of La Salle

Name: Jeff Grove

What office are you seeking? Mayor of La Salle

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 54

Occupation and employer: I am currently the Mayor of La Salle and I work at Caterpillar.

What offices, if any, have you previously held? City of La Salle Mayor (in 16th year) and City of La Salle Alderman (6 years)

City: La Salle

Campaign Website: N/A

Education: Business Administration degree, Illinois State University

Community Involvement: St. Stephen’s

Knights of Columbus

What do you believe is the greatest issue facing the city of La Salle at this time and how do you plan to address it?

Biggest opportunity is to continue to grow the General Fund. The City has currently been doing this by cutting spending, applying for and getting grants, and by growing our sales tax base, primarily in Downtown.

How would you attract new business to La Salle?

Currently, when we meet with a potential developer, all City Staff members are in the meeting (City Engineer, Finance Director, Economic Development Director, Public Works, Assistant City Clerk, and the City Attorney (if beneficial). This way we can answer all questions in a one stop shop forum, in order to streamline the process. We never want to be the hold up for a developer. We get a lot of positive feedback on how quickly the City Staff and City Council act on zoning changes, incentives, etc.

What ideas do you have to grow La Salle? How should the city look at expansion?

The City needs to continue to work closely with our landowners. We have a large area of property in the city limits that are in TIF and other incentive areas.

How can La Salle work with local businesses to provide a strong relationship between the city and business community?

We currently partner with LBA (La Salle Business Association) and other Downtown merchant groups to promote Downtown La Salle and other businesses not in Downtown. Currently, we are providing videos of businesses to promote on social media. The businesses also get to use these videos for their own marketing and advertising. We offer TIF, Facade Grants (to improve the outside of buildings), sales tax reimbursement and have given property to developers as incentive to rehabilitate the property. We work to attract retail businesses to the store fronts throughout the City, but it ultimately comes down to the building owner on how much they charge for rent and the overall lease agreements. This City cannot set rent.

Constituents, city staff and elected officials often have differing opinions and political leanings. How would you balance your personal ideology if your constituency, staff and elected officials differ from your personal beliefs

Communication. Being open to giving ideas and listening to ideas/input. The mayor is not the final decision maker, like an owner of a business. The mayor gives ideas, direction and goals, but the 8 City Aldermen make the final vote on purchases, policies, ordinances, etc. I meet with the City Staff (Department Heads) every two weeks (sometimes weekly) as a Team to go over what is going on with each department within the City. This communication is shared with the Council through me and/or the City Staff. There are times when everyone is in agreement and times when we agree to disagree. A healthy discussion is important. In the end, I try to do what is best for the majority of my constituents. Again, a constituent may not like the answer, but I will always give the reason on way I made a decision.

How would you address the need for affordable housing?

All City Employees, including myself, have annual training on personnel topics of workplace safety, sexual harassment, discrimination, workplace harassment and inclusion for race, gender, ethnic heritage and sexual orientation. Common courtesy and respect is expected from both City Personnel and the constituents. I receive complimentary letters appreciating the professionalism and respect given by City employees when working with the public.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes. The elected officials already do a great job of abstaining from voting on issues that can be a conflict. Our City Attorney, Jim Mc Phedran, also gives his legal opinion on when/if there is a conflict of interest. He often reaches out to the Illinois Municipal League for their guidance.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I currently do my best to get back with my constituents in a timely manner. I often communicate via phone, text messages, FB, emailing, or meeting in person. I have a strong sense of urgency in getting back to people, even if I do not have an answer, to let them know I am working on getting an answer/resolution.