2025 Election Questionnaire: James Demes, La Salle City Council, Ward 1

Name: James “Diz” Demes

What office are you seeking? First Ward Alderman, City of LaSalle

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 77

Occupation and employer: Retired service & parts director, Bill Walsh Auto Group

What offices, if any, have you previously held? First Ward Alderman, City of LaSalle

City: LaSalle

Campaign website: No

Education:

St. Patrick Grade School

Attended St. Bede

LP Graduate, 1967

IVCC, 2 years

Community involvement:

50/50 raffle chairman, City of LaSalle

Volunteer for all city functions, including Hometown Halloween, Miracle on First, St. Patrick Parade/Festivities, Celebrate LaSalle events

Co-chairman, City Car Show

Festival of Lights, Rotary Park

Marital status/immediate family: No spouse; two daughters, two sons-in-law, three granddaughters

Questions

What do you believe is the greatest issue facing the city of La Salle at this time and how do you plan to address it?

Twenty years ago, LaSalle was millions of dollars in bond debt, had unbalanced budgets, and was years behind on annual contributions to fire and police IML retirement funding. The city administration and elected officials have acted with great fiscal discipline to reduce bond debt by 95%, fully fund fire and police pensions, and balance budgets—all while avoiding new debt. The city is now in the “black,” and we will continue to be fiscally responsible.

How would you attract new business to La Salle?

I will support economic development incentives and grant funds while following LaSalle’s revised comprehensive plan. I will also continue to partner with the LaSalle Business Association and IVAC.

What ideas do you have to grow La Salle? How should the city look at expansion?

Our main focus should be to continue attracting new businesses and entrepreneurs to support the development of our thriving downtown district and Route 6 corridor—all while staying within budget. Our downtown has become the host site for multiple festivals and celebrations that are attracting large crowds and drawing attention to our business district. LaSalle has spent thousands of dollars trying to attract hotels and major developments to our eastern border properties.

How can La Salle work with local businesses to provide a strong relationship between the city and business community?

We must continue to provide RIF and TIF incentives to all businesses while keeping the lines of communication open between city officials, businesses, the LaSalle Business Association, and IVAC. LaSalle’s thriving downtown business district draws people from all over. Encourage: Shop LaSalle First!

Constituents, city staff, and elected officials often have differing opinions and political leanings. How would you balance your personal ideology if your constituency, staff, and elected officials differ from your personal beliefs?

During my prior 19 years on the LaSalle City Council, we have shown the ability to work through problems and disagreements in an orderly fashion to achieve what is best for residents through good communication. We respect each other’s opinions, and when the meeting is over, we remain cordial.

How would you address the need for affordable housing?

LaSalle has just been awarded $650,000 to rehabilitate homes within city limits. I would also support inquiring about county, state, and federal housing rental assistance grants if available.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Yes, I would support deporting illegal immigrants who have a criminal record. I would also support a program for non-criminal immigrants to attain legal status.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

It is important for the city to grow its sales tax base. I will continue to support economic development incentives and ensure we apply for grant funds to help this initiative, all while staying within budget.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

I will continue to support infrastructure improvements without increasing debt. This requires a careful understanding of financial priorities to stay within budget, a skill I have developed over 19 years as an alderman.

Continue road improvements as motor fuel tax receipts allow.

Continue sewer separation and improvements while applying for state and federal grants.

Through grants from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, local donations, and in-kind contributions from skilled-trade labor unions, Rotary Park was developed into a family-friendly location for all to enjoy.

Future grants will provide pathways from LaSalle’s northeastern end.

I will continue to support improvements to Rotary Park and the Celebration of Lights.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community, and how would you propose addressing them?

Unlicensed motorized bicycles not obeying Illinois road rules

Texting while driving

Issue more traffic tickets!

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

As an elected official, my main priority is to listen and advocate for First Ward residents. I feel privileged to represent the people, and by maintaining open lines of communication, I can listen to their needs. I will advocate to ensure city policies are inclusive for all residents.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes, all public officials are required to file a statement of economic interest annually as per state statute. If violated, I will make the public aware and bring it up on the council floor for discussion.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

Just as I have done for my prior 19 years as alderman, I will patrol my ward often and be available in person, by phone, text, personal and city email, and social media.