4 candidates share their views in La Salle mayoral forum

La Salle mayor candidates (from left) Jeff Grove, Tyler Thompson, Jamie Hicks and Gary Hammers speak during the La Salle Mayor Forum on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Matthiessen Auditorium at La Salle-Peru High School. (Scott Anderson)

The four candidates running for La Salle’s mayor seat for the next four years presented their platform to voters Wednesday in a candidates forum, with the incumbent’s experience against three challengers' calls for change.

An estimated 88 people gathered in Matthiessen Auditorium at La Salle-Peru High School for the mayoral candidate forum to hear what candidates Tyler Thompson , Gary Hammers , Jamie Hicks and Mayor Jeff Grove have planned for the city if elected as La Salle’s next leader on April 1.

Residents and community members were able to submit questions ahead of the forum, with the candidates given 3 minutes to answer. Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Executive Director Bill Zens moderated.

After the forum, mayoral candidates and others running for an elected position were invited to stay behind to take any remaining questions from the crowd.

Although the candidates remained cordial throughout the majority of the forum, the final 2 minutes of closing were the most contentious when Hicks said he planned to “clean house” if elected – starting with Finance Director John Duncan.

Grove responded that Hicks' words were an example of why the candidate has an order of protection against him for threats made against a city employee. Hicks responded he is appealing that decision made by the courts.

The candidates introduced themselves, fielded questions about La Salle’s financial situation, economic development and how they plan to support local businesses if elected.

Grove said in opening statements that he was running for reelection to continue the progress being made, listing three pillars to making a strong city; city services and infrastructure, city employees and quality of life.

“These pillars do not stand alone unless you have communication,” he said.

Grove said that La Salle’s biggest challenge always has been finances because it does not bring in the sales tax revenue as other municipalities.

“My goal is to promise to work with integrity, high energy, strong communication and commitment to residents in La Salle,” he said.

Hicks said he was running for office because he said the city needed a change in leadership, as well as fresh eyes, thoughts and ideas.

“This campaign is not about me,” he said. “It’s about all of us. It’s about the residents who feel ignored. It’s about the businesses that try to set up shop but get screwed over by city politics. It’s about taxpayers who see their money being mismanaged.”

Hicks said that the city deserves a mayor who isn’t afraid to tell the truth, even if it makes people uncomfortable.

“I’m running because we deserve better,” he said. “A mayor who doesn’t just work for a handful of insiders … but is ready to clean house and get this city back on track.”

Gary Hammers said he was running for office not as a politician but as a business leader and a problem-solver, adding that he cares deeply about the future of the city and its residents.

“Now that I’m retiring, I’m dedicating 100% of my time to serving the community,” Hammers said. “I’m not running for mayor for a paycheck. In fact, I’m donating my entire salary back to help fund sidewalk and curb improvements.”

As the youngest candidate, Tyler Thompson said that he was running for office to start pushing the next generation forward so that younger residents feel like they have a voice.

“I want them to feel like they themselves can expand out politics,” he said. “I want to say thank you for being involved in politics, because it’s at the core of everything, it’s the people who control everything in the city and they should control every aspect of the city. The mayor is just a figurehead at the end of the day who does the administrative work.”

In the first question of the evening Zens asked the candidates what their first action would be, as mayor, if elected and how it would benefit the residents of La Salle.

Grove said it would be a continuation of what the administration has been doing; expanding on some new ideas and opportunities saying when he first ran he made a point to have an economic development position.

“When we have an interested developer now we meet as a team as a one-stop-shop,” he said. “City engineer, city clerk, to discuss zoning, public works director, economic director and the finance director.”

“We don’t want to be the red tape,” Grove said.

He said right now there are no major projects but the city continues to work with local developers and landowners.

Thompson said his first action would be to hold a meeting with the current government body and every single individual on the April 1 ballot to allow the majority of the voter base to be heard.

“We’ll work together as the established government going forward to try to make this plan operate,” he said. “Beyond that it looks like we could have about two to three meetings with the public afterwards to knock out these loose ends.”

Hammers seemed to agree with Thompson by saying there was a lot of “bad blood” at the table and he believes the next step is to calm all of it down and move forward by looking to the young people and making the town the best it possibly can be.

However, he said, if elected, during his first day in office he would meet with two buying groups, which he has already contacted and start buying property to get the sales tax built up.

“We are way behind other communities' people,” he said. “We have one fast food place in our city. We have a town of 10,000 people.”

Hammers said the city needs to get to the point where everyone is thinking about building the future of La Salle, instead of fighting over ordinances.

“I have some belief that there’s a lot of wasted spending in the city,” he said. “I see wasted spending everyday.”

Hicks agreed, saying in his day in office he would request a forensic audit to find out where the city’s money is going and get to the bottom of the “true issue” with the city’s finances.

“The numbers don’t lie,” he said. “They know we’re in a deficit. They continue to deny it to the people of La Salle.”

Hicks said he would meet with every alderman individually and squash out any issues that they may have encountered over the last two years – either by their force or his.

“We need to hold our officials accountable for what they do and what they don’t do,” he said. “We need to restore trust in the government.”

Thompson and Hammers shared their ideas about how to bring new business to La Salle or improve economic development within the city when asked their individualized questions.

Thompson said there were two things the city could do differently to promote properties currently in development; look at rezoning codes and tax reform or an incubator program.

“I’m currently looking at creating a temporary store program,” he said. “So, for three months locals in the area could place a bid to come in and try to renovate a pop-up business in one of the empty storefronts.”

Thompson said the idea would be not to charge the tenants full rent during that time, and if they fail, the city moves on to the next bid. The goal would be the shop is successful and the tenants chose to invest in La Salle long-term.

Hammers agreed the popup store was a good idea, but added he would meet with every business owner in La Salle and have a conversation about what they need to be successful.

“I know a lot of people that own buildings downtown,” he said. “They’re empty. Nothing is really happening with them. I would work with the landlords of these buildings.”

Hammers also said he believes that the city should begin a grant program for the pop ups, similar to the facade grant.

In closing, the candidates reiterated why they were the best choice for city of La Salle’s future.

Hammers said the election is about more than just choosing a mayor, it’s about choosing a leader with a real plan and proven experience to get things done.

“I spent my life investing in La Salle, starting businesses, restoring buildings and creating opportunities,” he said. “I know the challenges our city faces and more importantly I know how to fix it.”

Hicks said the election was a turning point for La Salle, saying there wouldn’t be four people on stage if something didn’t need to change.

“My main goal is infrastructure,” he said. “It’s been neglected for too long, our water, our sewers, the underground.”

Hicks said that if he is not elected he asks whoever is elected to request a forensic audit, so the city knows where the money is going.

“People want to know if I’m going to come in and get rid of people — I’m coming in and I’m cleaning house,” he said. “You get a new mayor, you get new eyes, you get new ears, you get rid of the taintedness, the corruption of the police department and John Duncan.”

Thompson said he couldn’t top Hicks' speech, so he thanked the audience for coming out.

“I hope you guys continue to stay within politics in our city and continue to hold people accountable, and develop the city going forward.”

Grove took time in closing to address statements made towards him and his staff during the forum, saying there are facts that can’t be changed and while the goal is to get there, he isn’t going to promise to get something done when it’s not realistic.

“The council would love to,” he said. “Some of the ideas brought (Wednesday) we would love to do it, but again, we would have done it if it was feasible.”

Grove also said he was the one running for mayor, not anyone on his staff or his team, and he would not allow an unsafe work environment.

“You have to protect your employees from harassment or you have to make sure they’re not harassing the public or harassing each other,” he said. “So, this is an example today of why there is an order of protection against Mr. Hicks.”

“That’s in appeals court,” Hicks said.

Zens interjected the two and asked them to refrain from side comments, as there was less than a minute left.

Grove ended his closing by thanking those who had invested in the city of La Salle.