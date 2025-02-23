2025 Election Questionnaire: Jamie Hicks, Mayor of La Salle

Name:

Jamie Hicks

What office are you seeking?

La Salle city mayor

What is your political party?

Independent

What is your current age?

50

Occupation and employer:

Disabled union laborer

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

NA

City:

La Salle

Campaign Website: https://www.facebook.com/jamie.hicks.547

Education:

Highly skilled and certified Union Laborer with extensive experience in underground utility work, hazardous waste management, and construction. Proven expertise in sewer and water main installation and repair, manhole and pipe testing, and heavy equipment operation. Dedicated to safety, efficiency, and quality workmanship in all projects.

Certifications & Qualifications

MSHSA (Mine Safety and Health Administration) Certified

OSHA HAZWOPER Certified (Emergency Hazardous Waste Handling)

(Emergency Hazardous Waste Handling) Certified Auto Body Repair Technician

Certified Sewer Televising Specialist

Certified Vactor Sewer Cleaning Machine Operator

Certified in Manhole & Sewer Pipe Leak Testing

Skills & Expertise

Underground utility work (sewer & water main installation and repair)

Sewer repair and maintenance projects

Manhole and sewer pipe leak detection & testing

Tap cutting, root cutting, and sewer rodding machine operation

Sewer main and lateral inspections (CCTV/sewer televising)

Vactor truck operation and hydro excavation

Blacktop, concrete work, and grading

Heavy equipment operation (excavators, backhoes, trenchers, etc.)

Community Involvement:

I have been deeply involved in advocating transparency, accountability, and public safety in LaSalle. My efforts have focused on exposing corruption, holding officials accountable, and fighting for the rights of residents affected by environmental and governmental misconduct. I have worked tirelessly to bring attention to environmental hazards, including the Carus Chemical contamination, and have pushed for cleaner water, safer living conditions, and government accountability. My advocacy has also extended to challenging unfair city policies, demanding transparency in public spending, and ensuring that taxpayer dollars are used for the benefit of the community—not special interests. Additionally, I have actively supported residents facing unjust treatment, spoken out against police misconduct, and defended freedom of speech and civil rights. My volunteer efforts include researching and filing FOIA requests, publicly documenting local government actions, and educating residents about their rights and how to hold officials accountable. My work has been about empowering the people of LaSalle and ensuring that everyone’s voice is heard—not just those in power.

Marital status/Immediate family:

Marital Status & Immediate Family I have been happily married to my lovely wife, Dena, for 27 years. Together, we have built a strong, supportive family, and I am incredibly proud of our four children and their accomplishments.

Mason Parker lives in Texas. Kyle Smith resides in Missouri. Brianne and Jesse Hicks live locally here in LaSalle. Family is the foundation of everything I do, and their support inspires me to work hard for the people of our community.

Questions:

What do you believe is the greatest issue facing the city of La Salle at this time and how do you plan to address it?

The greatest issue facing LaSalle today is a lack of transparency, accountability, and responsible leadership in local government. Corruption, mismanagement of taxpayer dollars, and environmental concerns—like those related to Carus Chemical—have put our residents at risk and eroded public trust.

Too many decisions are made behind closed doors, with little input from the community. Public safety, clean water, infrastructure, and economic growth should be priorities, yet political favoritism and a lack of oversight have led to poor decision-making that hurts residents.

How I Plan to Address It:

Increase Government Transparency – I will push for open public meetings, full disclosure of city spending, and easier access to public records (FOIA requests) so residents know exactly how their tax dollars are being used.

Hold Officials Accountable – I will work to end backdoor deals and favoritism by demanding ethical leadership, fair hiring practices, and responsible use of public funds.

Improve Public Safety & Environmental Oversight – I will advocate for independent testing of air and water quality to protect residents from hazardous pollution. I will also ensure that businesses like Carus Chemical are held accountable for their environmental impact.

Prioritize Infrastructure & City Services – I will focus on fixing roads, improving sewer and water systems, and ensuring that essential services are fully funded and properly managed.

Support Small Businesses & Economic Growth – I will work to create opportunities for local businesses, cut unnecessary red tape, and attract responsible development that benefits the entire community—not just special interests.

LaSalle deserves honest, effective leadership that puts residents first. As mayor, I will fight for a government that works for the people—not against them.

How would you attract new business to La Salle?

1. Cut Red Tape & Improve Business-Friendly Policies

Streamline the business permit and licensing process to make it easier for entrepreneurs and businesses to set up shop in LaSalle.

Ensure fair and transparent regulations so businesses aren’t held back by political favoritism or unnecessary bureaucracy.

Provide clear tax incentives and grants for small businesses, startups, and companies that bring quality jobs to our city.

2. Invest in Infrastructure & Revitalize Key Areas

Improve roads, utilities, and broadband access to support business growth and attract companies that need modern infrastructure.

Focus on revitalizing downtown and other key commercial areas to attract retail, dining, and entertainment businesses.

Support redevelopment of underutilized properties to bring in new industries and business opportunities.

3. Strengthen Workforce Development & Job Training

Partner with trade schools, colleges, and businesses to develop local job training programs that prepare workers for in-demand industries.

Encourage apprenticeships and vocational training to connect residents with high-paying jobs in construction, manufacturing, and tech.

Work with unions and workforce development groups to ensure that LaSalle has a skilled labor force to attract companies looking to expand.

4. Promote LaSalle’s Strengths & Actively Recruit Businesses

Actively market LaSalle to regional and national businesses, showcasing our strategic location, strong workforce, and community support.

Engage in business outreach and networking events to attract new employers to the city.

Establish a business advisory council where local entrepreneurs and business owners can provide input on city policies and economic strategies.

5. Support Small Businesses & Entrepreneurs

Provide incentives for local businesses to expand, including grants, low-interest loans, and tax breaks for business development.

Encourage buy-local initiatives to keep money circulating within our community.

Create a small business support center to help new businesses navigate permitting, funding, and development opportunities.

By cutting red tape, improving infrastructure, investing in workforce development, and actively recruiting businesses, I will make LaSalle a place where companies want to invest and create jobs. My goal is to build a thriving local economy that benefits all residents—not just a select few.

What ideas do you have to grow La Salle? How should the city look at expansion?

LaSalle has untapped potential for expansion, but poor planning and underutilized infrastructure are holding us back. We already have sewer and water mains running to the east end and a $16 million wastewater treatment plant that isn’t being fully used, causing it to deteriorate prematurely. Instead of ignoring these assets, we need a strategic plan to maximize their use, attract new development, and create long-term economic growth.

1. Expand Eastward to Utilize Existing Infrastructure

Encourage development on the east end of LaSalle, where sewer and water systems are already in place.

Market this area to businesses, housing developers, and industries that can benefit from ready-to-use utilities

Stop wasteful spending on unnecessary new infrastructure when we have resources that aren’t being utilized properly.

2. Fully Utilize the $16 Million Wastewater Treatment Plant

Bring in new residential and commercial development that will help fill the plant’s capacity and prevent premature failure.

Work with regional partners and industrial users to secure agreements that make full use of the facility.

Ensure the plant operates efficiently so taxpayers don’t foot the bill for poor planning.

3. Attract Business & Industry to Support Expansion

Market LaSalle’s strategic location, existing infrastructure, and workforce to businesses looking to expand.

Provide incentives for businesses to locate on the east side, where services are already available.

Ensure that LaSalle’s growth is balanced—expanding businesses while maintaining our community’s character and quality of life.

4. Plan Residential Growth Smartly

Encourage new housing development in areas already equipped with sewer and water.

Support affordable and senior housing initiatives to meet the needs of all residents.

Prevent reckless development that overburdens city services and leads to higher taxes.

LaSalle already has the resources and infrastructure needed to grow—it just needs leadership that knows how to use them efficiently. I will push for smart expansion, responsible financial management, and business-friendly policies to help LaSalle grow without burdening taxpayers.

Instead of letting underutilized infrastructure go to waste, I will make sure it works for the people—bringing in jobs, businesses, and a stronger local economy.

How can La Salle work with local businesses to provide a strong relationship between the city and business community?

A strong business community is essential for a thriving city, but for too long, LaSalle has operated on favoritism, benefiting a select few while leaving others behind. As mayor, I will ensure that all businesses—big or small, new or established—are treated fairly and given equal opportunities to grow.

1. End Political Favoritism – Support ALL Businesses Equally

I will not pick and choose winners based on political connections or personal relationships. Whether you’re a small family-owned shop or a large company, you will get fair treatment and equal access to city resources.

Stop backroom deals that allow certain businesses to take advantage while others struggle with red tape.

Ensure that permits, incentives, and city contracts are awarded fairly—not based on favoritism, but on merit and benefit to the community.

2. Encourage Growth for ALL Businesses

Provide support for new entrepreneurs and small businesses, not just large corporations.

Make business licensing and permit processes simple, transparent, and fair so businesses can open and operate without unnecessary delays.

Ensure new businesses are welcomed and supported instead of being blocked by political insiders trying to control the market.

3. Create Open Communication Between the City & Business Owners

Hold regular business roundtable meetings where local business owners can discuss concerns and ideas directly with city leadership.

Establish a business advisory council made up of local business owners—not just politically connected individuals—so the city understands the real needs of the business community.

Make city decisions transparent, ensuring that business owners know what’s happening before policies are passed that affect them.

4. Provide Business Incentives That Benefit the Whole Community

Offer tax incentives, grants, and business development programs to help both new and existing businesses expand.

Work with local banks and organizations to provide small business loans and startup assistance.

Support programs that help businesses hire local workers and provide training opportunities.

5. Ensure Businesses Contribute to Community Growth

Work with businesses to keep money in LaSalle, supporting local suppliers, contractors, and workers.

Ensure big companies like Carus don’t drain resources while small businesses struggle. Everyone should pay their fair share.

Encourage partnerships between businesses and schools to develop job training programs that create more employment opportunities for residents.

LaSalle should be a place where all businesses have a fair chance to succeed—not just those with political connections. As mayor, I will end favoritism, support small businesses, and ensure the city works hand-in-hand with business owners to create a thriving local economy.

The city should work for the people, not just for profits—and I will make sure LaSalle’s business community grows the right way.

Constituents, city staff and elected officials often have differing opinions and political leanings. How would you balance your personal ideology if your constituency, staff and elected officials differ from your personal beliefs

As mayor, my job is not to push my personal beliefs, but to serve the people of LaSalle. Leadership isn’t about forcing an agenda—it’s about listening, understanding, and making decisions that are in the best interest of the entire community.

1. Put the People First – Not Politics

My personal beliefs will never outweigh what is best for LaSalle as a whole. I will always make decisions based on facts, fairness, and what benefits the majority of residents—not personal ideology or political games.

I will seek input from all sides—residents, businesses, city staff, and elected officials—to ensure balanced decision-making that reflects the needs of the entire community.

I will encourage open dialogue so that all voices are heard, regardless of political leanings.

2. Work for Solutions, Not Division

City government should work for the people, not against each other. I will foster collaboration and compromise to find solutions that benefit the city as a whole.

I will lead by finding common ground—focusing on practical solutions instead of political disagreements.

I will hold respectful discussions with elected officials and staff, ensuring that different perspectives are considered in every decision.

3. Stay Focused on Transparency & Accountability

I will keep decision-making transparent so that residents know why choices are being made.

I will hold myself and city officials accountable to ensure that we are working for the people—not for personal gain or political agendas

If a policy or idea doesn’t align with my personal beliefs but is clearly the best choice for the majority of residents, I will support it—because my duty is to serve LaSalle, not myself.

4. Listen to Constituents & Adapt When Necessary

I will regularly engage with residents through town halls, open meetings, and direct communication to ensure their voices are heard.

If the people of LaSalle overwhelmingly support a policy or direction, I will respect their wishes—even if it differs from my personal stance

I will lead with integrity and fairness, ensuring that every decision benefits LaSalle as a whole, not just a select few.

As mayor, my priority will always be what is best for the residents of LaSalle—not personal politics. I will listen, collaborate, and work toward common-sense solutions that improve our city. Leadership is about service, not self-interest, and that is exactly how I will lead LaSalle forward.

How would you address the need for affordable housing?

Affordable housing is essential for working families, seniors, and young professionals who want to live and thrive in LaSalle. The rising cost of living and limited housing options make it difficult for many residents to find quality homes at reasonable prices. As mayor, I will take action to expand affordable housing while maintaining the character of our community.

1. Utilize Underdeveloped Areas & Existing Infrastructure

Encourage new housing developments in areas where sewer, water, and roads are already in place—reducing costs and making use of existing infrastructure.

Work with developers to revitalize vacant properties and underused buildings into affordable housing options.

Ensure growth is balanced so LaSalle expands without overburdening city services or raising property taxes.

2. Secure Funding & Incentives for Affordable Housing Development

Seek state and federal grants to help fund new affordable housing projects without putting the burden on local taxpayers.

Work with local builders and housing organizations to create low-cost housing opportunities for seniors, working families, and first-time homebuyers.

Provide tax incentives for responsible development that increases affordable housing without compromising quality.

3. Support Homeownership & Rental Assistance Programs

Expand programs to help first-time homebuyers afford homes and stay in LaSalle.

Work with nonprofits and state agencies to provide rental assistance and housing support for those in need.

Create partnerships with banks and credit unions to offer affordable home loan programs to local families.

4. Prevent Slumlords & Ensure Safe, Quality Housing

Strengthen housing code enforcement to ensure that rental properties are safe, clean, and well-maintained.

Hold negligent landlords accountable if they allow properties to fall into disrepair.

Encourage responsible landlords by offering incentives for upgrades and maintenance that improve rental housing quality.

5. Promote Smart Growth & Long-Term Housing Solutions

Ensure new housing developments are planned responsibly so LaSalle can grow without creating overcrowding, traffic problems, or infrastructure strain.Balance affordable housing with responsible zoning to keep LaSalle a great place to live while accommodating growth.

Encourage mixed-use developments that combine affordable housing with retail, job opportunities, and public services.

LaSalle needs affordable, quality housing for working families, seniors, and future generations. As mayor, I will ensure that our city invests in housing solutions that are smart, sustainable, and beneficial for all residents—without raising taxes or lowering living standards.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

This is a complex and sensitive issue that affects families, businesses, and community trust in law enforcement. As mayor, my focus is on public safety, fairness, and ensuring that local law enforcement serves our community effectively.

1. Prioritize Public Safety, Not Federal Immigration Enforcement

Local police should focus on protecting our community—addressing violent crime, drug trafficking, and public safety threats—not acting as federal immigration agents.

If someone is a threat to public safety, such as a violent offender or serious criminal, cooperation with ICE may be warranted.

However, immigrants should feel safe reporting crimes, cooperating with police, and seeking help without fear of being targeted

2. Avoid Burdening Local Taxpayers & Law Enforcement

LaSalle’s police department has enough challenges handling crime, public safety, and community policing without being tasked with federal immigration enforcement.

Cooperation with ICE can strain local resources, diverting officers from important duties like patrolling neighborhoods, responding to emergencies, and addressing crime.

Immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility—our local budget should not be used to cover costs for ICE operations.

3. Protect Community Trust & Encourage Cooperation with Law Enforcement

Local law enforcement depends on community trust to solve crimes and keep neighborhoods safe.If immigrants fear deportation, they may hesitate to report crimes, seek emergency assistance, or cooperate with police investigations, making the entire city less safe.

Ensuring equal treatment for all residents, regardless of immigration status, helps prevent racial profiling and discrimination while maintaining public safety.

As mayor, I will focus on keeping LaSalle safe by prioritizing crime prevention, public safety, and community trust. Local police have a job to do—protect and serve all residents—and they should not be burdened with federal immigration enforcement at the cost of local safety.

At the same time, dangerous criminals should be dealt with appropriately. If someone is a >violent threat to the community, cooperation with federal agencies, including ICE, may be necessary. However, we must ensure that our local police force remains focused on protecting all residents, not targeting individuals based on immigration status.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

LaSalle’s future depends on smart growth—we need economic development, but it cannot come at the cost of public health or long-term environmental damage. As mayor, I will ensure that business expansion, job creation, and infrastructure development are done responsibly, without sacrificing the safety and well-being of our residents.

1. Hold Polluters Accountable & Ensure Clean Air, Water, and Soil

No more backroom deals for companies that pollute our community—businesses must meet strict environmental standards before being allowed to expand.

Demand full transparency from companies like Carus Chemical and ensure independent testing of air and water quality to protect residents.

Strengthen enforcement of environmental regulations to ensure companies clean up their mess instead of passing the cost onto taxpayers.

2. Promote Sustainable & Responsible Business Growth

Attract businesses that prioritize sustainability, such as clean manufacturing, renewable energy, and green technology companies.

Require environmental impact assessments for any major new development to ensure projects are safe for the community.

Offer incentives for businesses that invest in sustainable practices, like water conservation, pollution control, and energy efficiency.

3. Invest in Green Infrastructure & Renewable Energy

Upgrade aging sewer and water systems to prevent contamination and flooding while supporting future growth.

Expand citywide recycling and waste reduction programs to reduce pollution and landfill waste.

Explore solar and renewable energy projects to reduce city energy costs and create local jobs in clean energy industries.

4. Preserve Natural Resources & Protect Public Health

Work with state and federal agencies to clean up contaminated sites like the M&H Zinc Superfund area to make them safe for future development.

Ensure LaSalle’s water supply is secure and not drained by large corporations like Carus at the expense of residents and businesses.

Expand green spaces, parks, and walking trails to improve public health and enhance the quality of life for residents.

5. Develop a Smart Growth Plan That Benefits Everyone

Ensure that new developments align with long-term sustainability goals, so businesses grow without destroying our environment.

Encourage mixed-use development that combines housing, retail, and public spaces in a way that reduces urban sprawl and traffic congestion.

Develop a long-term plan for economic growth that includes sustainable infrastructure upgrades, protecting both our economy and environment.

LaSalle can and must grow—but not at the cost of our health, safety, and environment. As mayor, I will ensure that economic development is balanced with environmental responsibility, so future generations can live, work, and thrive in a safe, clean, and sustainable community. I will stand up to corporate polluters, prioritize responsible business growth, and invest in sustainable infrastructure—because our community deserves both economic opportunity and a healthy environment.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

1. Invest in Road & Sidewalk Repairs

Implement a citywide maintenance program to repair roads, sidewalks, and bridges before they become costly emergencies.

Prioritize pothole repairs, repaving projects, and sidewalk improvements to ensure safety for pedestrians and drivers.

Hold contractors accountable for quality work to prevent roads from falling apart within a few years.

2. Expand & Improve Public Transportation

Work with regional transit agencies to expand bus services and commuter options for residents who rely on public transportation.

Advocate for affordable and reliable transportation options to better connect LaSalle with surrounding communities.Explore funding for on-demand transit or shuttle services for seniors, low-income residents, and workers who need better mobility options.

3. Upgrade Sewer, Water, and Utility Infrastructure

Invest in underground infrastructure improvements to prevent water main breaks, sewer backups, and costly emergency repairs.

Fully utilize the $17 million wastewater treatment plant to ensure it operates efficiently and does not fail prematurely.

Ensure fair water access for all residents and businesses, preventing large corporations like Carus from monopolizing resources.

4. Improve Traffic Flow & Safety

Address traffic congestion issues by improving street designs, intersections, and signage to enhance safety and efficiency.

Upgrade street lighting and pedestrian crossings to reduce accidents and improve visibility.

Develop a long-term transportation plan that accounts for future growth, ensuring new development does not overwhelm existing infrastructure.

5. Secure Funding for Infrastructure Improvements

Aggressively pursue state and federal grants to fund road and infrastructure upgrades—ensuring that residents are not burdened with unnecessary tax increases.

Partner with private sector investors to develop transportation solutions that benefit both businesses and residents.

Ensure that funding is spent wisely—cutting waste and corruption to focus on real infrastructure improvements that benefit the entire community.

The Bottom Line:

LaSalle needs proactive infrastructure planning, not last-minute fixes. As mayor, I will modernize roads, public transit, and underground utilities to support our growing city while keeping public safety a top priority.

I will fight for funding, invest in long-term solutions, and ensure fair access to city resources—because every resident deserves safe, reliable infrastructure that works.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Public safety is a top priority for any city, and LaSalle has serious issues that need immediate attention. As mayor, I will focus on ensuring fair, effective law enforcement, improving emergency response, and addressing environmental hazards that threaten residents’ health and safety.

1. Holding Law Enforcement Accountable & Restoring Trust

End favoritism and selective enforcement—every resident should be treated equally under the law.

Ensure full transparency in policing, including proper use-of-force policies, fair investigations, and clear accountability measures for misconduct.

Improve training and community policing efforts so officers build trust and work with residents—not against them.

Address the Chief of Police’s behavior that has affected multiple residents, ensuring that law enforcement works for the people, not personal agendas.

2. Addressing Environmental Hazards (Carus Chemical & Water Contamination)

Hold Carus Chemical accountable for environmental and health risks, ensuring independent testing of air, water, and soil.

Demand full transparency on industrial pollution and require strict environmental safety measures for businesses operating near residential areas.Improve emergency response planning for chemical spills, fires, and industrial accidents to protect residents and first responders.

Fix water safety issues—ensuring clean, uncontaminated drinking water for all residents, not just businesses like Carus.

3. Strengthening Fire & Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

Ensure firefighters and EMS have the proper resources, training, and staffing levels to respond quickly and effectively.

Invest in updated fire and emergency response equipment to handle both residential and industrial emergencies.Improve coordination between police, fire, and EMS to ensure the fastest possible response times.

4. Improving Traffic & Pedestrian Safety

Fix high-risk intersections, upgrade traffic signals, and install better pedestrian crossings to prevent accidents.

Improve street lighting and visibility in areas prone to accidents and crime.Implement safe routes for schools and public spaces to protect children and families.

5. Addressing Crime & Drug-Related Issues

Work with law enforcement, community leaders, and addiction recovery services to address the rise in drug-related crime and overdoses.

Improve mental health crisis intervention training for police officers to ensure non-violent responses when appropriate.

Ensure resources are available for addiction prevention and recovery programs to reduce drug-related crime in our city.

The Bottom Line:

Public safety isn’t just about policing—it’s about fair and effective law enforcement, environmental protections, emergency preparedness, and community trust.

As mayor, I will hold law enforcement accountable, fix emergency response gaps, and ensure that public safety policies protect all residents—not just the politically connected. LaSalle deserves a city where everyone feels safe, protected, and treated fairly under the law.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

A strong community is one where every resident—regardless of background, income, or beliefs—feels valued, heard, and included. As mayor, I will make sure that city policies reflect fairness, equality, and accessibility for all.

1. Fair & Equal Treatment in City Government

End political favoritism—every resident should have the same access to city services, contracts, and opportunities.

Ensure hiring and promotion practices in city jobs are based on merit, not personal connections or favoritism.

Improve access to city meetings and decision-making processes by ensuring transparency and open participation for all residents.

2. Representation & Community Engagement

Create a Community Advisory Board made up of residents from different backgrounds to ensure all voices are heard in city policy decisions.

Hold regular town halls and open forums to allow direct input from residents, not just business owners or insiders.

Ensure language accessibility and clear communication in city services so that all residents understand their rights and resources.

3. Equal Access to Public Services & Infrastructure

Invest in affordable housing, public transportation, and infrastructure that supports all residents, not just high-income developments.

Ensure ADA-compliant sidewalks, city buildings, and transportation options for people with disabilities.

Improve public spaces, parks, and recreational facilities to be welcoming and accessible to all age groups and communities.

4. Support for Local Businesses & Economic Inclusion

Provide equal support to all businesses—small, family-owned shops should have the same opportunities as large corporations.

Ensure that minority-owned, women-owned, and veteran-owned businesses have access to city contracts and business development resources.

Create job training and workforce programs that help residents from all backgrounds find employment and career growth opportunities.

5. Strengthening Public Safety for All Residents

Ensure fair policing practices—no racial profiling, no targeting specific groups, and full accountability for law enforcement.

Support community policing efforts that build trust between officers and residents.

Address housing and environmental issues that disproportionately affect lower-income neighborhoods, ensuring that no area of LaSalle is ignored.

The Bottom Line:

Inclusion means treating every resident fairly, ensuring equal access to opportunities, and making sure city policies serve everyone—not just the well-connected.

As mayor, I will eliminate favoritism, promote fair government policies, and build a city where all residents have a voice and a stake in LaSalle’s future.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Strengthen Disclosure Requirements

* Require all elected officials, department heads, and city contractors to publicly disclose financial interests, business partnerships, and personal relationships that could influence city decisions.

* Ensure conflict of interest statements are updated annually and available for public review.</strong>

Implement a Strict Ethics Policy</strong>

* Prohibit officials from voting on or influencing contracts, permits, or policies that benefit them, their family, or business associates.

* Establish clear penalties for violations, including fines, removal from office, or legal action for serious misconduct.

Create an Independent Ethics Oversight Board

* Establish a nonpartisan ethics committee to review complaints and investigate potential conflicts.

* Require public reporting on ethics violations and corrective actions taken.

Increase Transparency in City Contracts & Spending

* Publish all city contracts, spending records, and procurement decisions online for public review.

* Require officials to disclose campaign donations and financial ties to businesses that benefit from city decisions.

Hold Officials Accountable

* Implement whistleblower protections to encourage reporting of unethical behavior.

* Work with state agencies and watchdog organizations to ensure LaSalle upholds the highest standards of ethics in government.

* * *

The Bottom Line:

Government should work for the people, not for personal gain. As mayor, I will ensure full transparency, strict ethics enforcement, and public accountability so that city officials serve with integrity—not in their own self-interest.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

One of the biggest complaints about the current administration is that leaders are unreachable—they ignore emails, phone calls, and texts unless it’s election season. That’s not leadership. As mayor, I will always be available to the people of LaSalle, because government should serve the community, not hide from it.

1. Fix the Broken Communication System

Overhaul the city’s email system to ensure all messages are received, tracked, and responded to in a timely manner.

Implement a public accountability system so residents know their concerns are being addressed, not ignored.

2. Be Available 24/7

I will personally be accessible by phone, text, or email at any time—because residents deserve a mayor who listens.

Emergencies don’t wait for office hours, and neither should the people who need help.

3. One-on-One Appointments – No Bureaucratic Barriers

I will offer direct, one-on-one meetings with residents—no middlemen, no unnecessary hurdles.

No more being ignored or pushed aside—if you have a concern, I will listen and address it directly.

4. Open Office Hours & Town Hall Meetings

Regular town hall meetings where residents can ask questions, voice concerns, and be heard.

Open office hours so people can walk in and speak to me without waiting weeks for a response.

5. End the Election Season Fake Engagement

Unlike the current administration, I won’t disappear after Election Day. I will be just as accessible every day of my term as I am during my campaign.

Public service means being available year-round—not just when it’s time to ask for votes.

LaSalle needs a mayor who listens, responds, and takes action. As mayor, I will fix the city’s communication system, be available 24/7, offer one-on-one meetings, and ensure every resident’s voice is heard. No more ignored messages, empty promises, or leaders who only care when they need votes. I will always be here for the people—because that’s what real leadership looks like.