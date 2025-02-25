2025 Election Questionnaire: Brianne Hicks, La Salle City Council, Fourth Ward

Name:

Brianne Hicks

What office are you seeking?

Fourth Ward Alderman

What is your political party?

Independent

What is your current age?

27

Occupation and employer:

Registered nurse OSF Healthcare

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

N/A

City:

La Salle

Campaign Website:

Candidate did not respond.

Education:

I have earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing. I intend to enroll in a master’s program next year to pursue a career as a nurse practitioner.

Community Involvement:

I currently work in family practice in Mendota, Illinois, where I actively participate in community projects through the Chinn Memorial Committee honoring the legacy of Dr. Mary Chinn whom I was privileged to work alongside. We have participated in organizing and collecting school supplies for the local schools, as well as coats and blankets for the homeless. We have volunteered to provide and host dinner for the PADS homeless shelter in Peru. Additionally, I regularly purchase groceries for our food pantry located just outside of our office doors. We are currently holding a pack the pantry event until March 03, 2025. We have drop off locations set up at our office, Mendota Shell Gas Station, Sullivan’s Foods, and La Central Grocery Store. I am eager to get more involved in my city. We have the resources, we just need to help them thrive.

Marital status/Immediate family:

I am single and do not have any children. I do however, have a six year old chocolate lab named Moozer. She is the sweetest girl, but gets nervous easily-especially during fireworks and thunderstorms. I am also a proud plant parent!

Questions:

What do you believe is the greatest issue facing the city of La Salle at this time and how do you plan to address it?

One of the most significant challenges facing La Salle at this moment is the lack of preparedness. Following the Carus Chemical Fire of 2023, I stated attending city council meetings to comprehend why we were so ill-equipped to handle such an event. The residents were utterly confused and unsure of what to do. Should they return or stay indoors? Should they prepare for evacuation? This incident was particularly terrifying for the employees working that day and the local residents who were directly impacted. As one of those residents, I can empathize with their fear on a personal level.

Regrettably, even today, there is no comprehensive safety plan in place. I intend to prioritize this issue and bring it to the council’s attention as an item to be addressed immediately. The residents deserve to feel safe and prepared in case another catastrophic event like this occurs.

How would you attract new business to La Salle?

La Salle is an absolute beauty. Our city boasts rich history that alone warrants a visit. We have beautiful, original buildings, sidewalks and architecture. To attract new businesses, we offer special incentives such as TIF. There is something special about our location and we need to use that to our advantage. By supporting our current businesses, we demonstrate our unity as a community. Let’s transform our city into a destination that businesses yearn to be a part of.

What ideas do you have to grow La Salle? How should the city look at expansion?

Ideas to see La Salle grow would include improving our parks and playgrounds with updated equipment and landscaping. Enhancing water and air quality to protect public health. Recognizing and honoring our veterans. With the veteran’s home being situated in our city, we should genuinely showcase our support and pride for our veterans. Organizing community clean up efforts to keep our city beautiful and clean. Provide support to vital programs such as our local food pantry, community gardens, and transportation services like NCAT, MASS, and BPART. Lastly, I would like to see more sidewalks and safe walking paths throughout our community to ensure the safety of our residents- particularly children while they travel to schools, parks, and stores. Some of our beautiful brick sidewalks have become overgrown and inaccessible, so let’s clean them up!

How can La Salle work with local businesses to provide a strong relationship between the city and business community?

La Salle could actively engage with local businesses. The city could regularly check in with businesses to assess any challenges or concerns they may have. Additionally, the city could seek their ideas for improvement, such as organizing events or collaborating on projects. Open communication is crucial for fostering growth and learning from our local businesses.

Constituents, city staff and elected officials often have differing opinions and political leanings. How would you balance your personal ideology if your constituency, staff and elected officials differ from your personal beliefs?

Everyone has the right to their opinion. The wonderful thing about having diverse opinions is that it broadens your perspective. We are all unique individuals with different beliefs and ideas.

However, when we can come together and set aside our differences for the greater good or a common objective, we are on the right path. It is about respecting and valuing the perspectives of others, while also respectfully voicing your own ideas and opinions.

How would you address the need for affordable housing?

I would push to seek grants, government funded programs and community led programs that would help in support residents in need.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Decline to answer.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

In multiple city meetings, I have proposed environmentally friendly alternatives for our city. Currently, the city has a yard waste pile on the eastern end of La Salle. To make room for more waste, the city regularly burns it. I suggested trying to compost the yard waste instead. The compost could be sold back to the community or donated to our community garden. This would be a healthier option for both our community and our planet. Additionally, we should collaborate closely with our neighboring companies, such as Carus Chemical and Illinois Cement, to ensure the utmost safety of the air and water quality.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

I firmly believe we should prioritize supporting our local transportation services. Our community urgently needs and relies on these services for its residents. Many individuals lack vehicles, and certain circumstances such as physical or mental disabilities or financial constraints, prevent them from getting around independently. Regrettably, our city allocated only $250 for MASS last year. I would like to contribute more to these community services. Fundraisers and events could be organized to raise funds for their operations. If local businesses are willing, donation points could be set up. Donations could also be accepted at city hall and the police department. Our food pantry has repeatedly approached the city, requesting monetary donations. It was disappointing to discover the city admitted to providing funds only once before to our food pantry during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are honored to have the food pantry in our city. This assistance not only benefits our city’s residents, but also surrounding communities. We must make this a higher priority. A community garden would complement the pantry by providing extra produce that can be distributed to local residents.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Our primary public safety concern remains our inadequate preparedness. The city’s readiness is uncertain if another incident like the Carus Chemical fire of 2023 were to occur.

Firstly, I suggest we develop a plan that outlines evacuation routes and destinations for the city or the affected areas.

Secondly, I suggest conducting dry runs to familiarize residents with emergency procedures and evacuation routes. This will help them respond effectively in the event on an emergency.

Thirdly, we should address the fact that not all residents have access to the internet or cell phones. We need to establish an effective communication system that can reach all community members, ensuring everyone is informed and prepared.

Just as we prepare for tornadoes or earthquakes, we must also prepare for a chemical event (fire, spill, release). By taking these steps, we can enhance the city’s safety and ensure the well-being of its residents.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

La Salle has a strong Hispanic community. To ensure inclusivity and provide equal access to information, city services and information should be offered in both English and Spanish. This will empower all residents to stay informed and express their opinions freely.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes, I support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest. Maintaining a checks and balances system to identify and address any potential conflicts of interest, ensures complete transparency and fairness within the council and community. This could be enforced by performing regular checks with companies, businesses, or organizations participating with the city, to ensure no conflicts of interest are present.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I will have email access as well as social media.