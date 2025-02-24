Ken Kolowski’s record versus Doug Bernabei’s voice for change heard at Peru mayoral forum

Both candidates running to be Peru’s mayor for the next four years made their case to voters Sunday in the first candidate forum that pitted the incumbent’s record against his challenger’s voice for change.

About 50 people gathered in the Peru Public Library for the mayoral candidate forum to hear how candidates Doug Bernabei and Mayor Ken Kolowski would approach their role if elected as Peru’s next leader on April 1.

Residents were able to send in questions ahead of the forum with the candidates given 3 minutes to answer, moderated by Starved Rock Media’s Jeremy Aitken. Following the mayoral forum the candidates stayed behind to take any remaining questions from the crowd.

Both candidates agreed the forum would not be contentious — Bernabei (jokingly) leaned in for a hug at the end after Kolowski offered his hand to end in a handshake.

The candidates introduced themselves, fielded questions about Peru’s financial future, economic development and what will happen with the municipal pool.

Kolowski is in his first term as Peru’s mayor. Kolowski defeated Scott Harl in 2021 to take the seat.

In opening statements, Bernabei, who has more than 40 years of municipal experience as a police officer, homicide detective, patrol corporal and administrator, said that while serving in government is an admirable and wonderful experience it’s not always easy and can be tough and thanked those who formally served and are currently serving.

“So, please know that I’m running for mayor of Peru to serve you,” he said. “I want to give back to the community one more time. I’m asking for one more chance and I promise … that if you elect me as your mayor I promise that I will make you proud and I will work hard every day … and I believe in every single person in Peru and every single person in Peru has the same end goal and that’s to make the city of Peru better.”

Kolowski outlined the city’s accomplishments under his leadership over the past four years listing the 12 goals he set out to achieve during his first four years in office with only one left — the Peru pool.

However, he highlighted that his plan was used in the November referendum.

“I said I would pursue a community pool,” he said. “ I did. I found a plan that would make it work and I’m looking forward to the future of this.”

Kolowski said he has a new flyer he will be passing out to residents listing 18 objectives he hopes to achieve, if elected, over the next four years.

“No. 1, most important thing for our city, we must grow and maintain our health care in the city of Peru,” he said. “I want to expand it to more services, more doctors, more clinics, everything.”

To a question about what the most pressing issue facing Peru is, Kolowski said inflation and the retail industry.

“The two things I’m most concerned about are the two things I have no control over,” he said. “And it’s very hard, but we have to keep bringing in new retail. I’m a big believer in competition … Everybody enjoys the gas wars in Peru.”

Bernabei disagreed. The financial dilemma facing the city and Northview School system’s request to renegotiate its contract with the city.

“Four years ago the city of Peru was sitting on $4.3 million in their general fund reserve account … and over the last four years we’ve gone through that that money and from talking to the financial experts if current spending continues at the same rate that in the future that is has over the last four years, the city of Peru will be faced with one of three choices: one is massive and massive real estate property taxes or we’re going to massive cuts in city services or unfortunately there’s going to be cuts in bulk.”

The discourse on the financial stability of the city continued, with Koloski saying he strongly disagreed with his opponent.

“We used our reserves to partner with GAF, a $100 million factory, to create 70 jobs,” he said. “The impact of that for this town is priceless … When I first got into office we had to use $1.9 million of the reserves to cover the police department … When I got into office the city of Peru’s debt was $22 million. It’s currently at $19 million.”

Regarding plans to reduce costs within the city, Bernabei said the budget has gone through the roof as they have increased by 50% and they are over in the general fund budget while revenue is far under the increase to accommodate that.

“The numbers can’t lie and in my humble opinion, and I really mean this, you need some leadership that’s going to come in and be willing to say, I’m going to do everything within my influence.”

As for the Peru Mall, Kolowski said the owners have zero interest in doing anything, they don’t want to develop and the city has no control over what a company does with its business.

“They don’t even put signs on the building that says what’s in there,” he said. “So, the mall it’s probably the biggest waste of real estate in the county and we’re doing $750 million in retail in this town in spite of them.”

Bernabei said the city needs to take a more aggressive approach by possibly taking ownership, selling it and then developing it.

“We should get administrative search warrants,” he said. “Find out what kind of property maintenance violations they have. We should spend money. We should be aggressive … Because they want to get the tax assessment to the absolute bottom and that’s going to hurt the schools.”

Kolowski said he does have a plan for the mall but he has to get Marshalls and Bath and Body Works out of the mall.

Both candidates agreed the city needed a municipal pool and would use the hotel/motel tax funds to make it happen — as voiced by the residents.

“I think it’s something Peru should have, the kids of Peru should have it. I want it,” Bernabei said. “And if I’m here I’m going to move heaven and earth if I have to, to find a way to build the Peru pool.”

Kolowski said the pool is a double-edged sword for him —it’s something he wasn’t able to accomplish during his first term and it bothers him. But, he’s flattered that the pool committee used his plan to pass the referendum.

“I’ll be honest, with inflation, this could be it … this is our last chance,” he said. “That’s my opinion. I said that in 2021, I’m your last chance to get this done.”