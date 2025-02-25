2025 Election Questionnaire: James Fitzpatrick, Mendota City Council, First Ward

Name:

James Fitzpatrick

What office are you seeking?

1st Ward Alderman

What is your political party?

Republican

What is your current age?

74

Occupation and employer:

Retired farmer

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

1st Ward Alderman - 24 years, city of Mendota

City:

Mendota

Campaign Website:

No

Education:

B.S. in Economics, N.I.U.

Community Involvement:

Choir at Holy Cross Church. Knights of Columbu, Mendota Elks, National Corn Growers, National Soybeans,

Retired member of IVSO (Violin) and retired member of IVCC woodwind ensemble (Clarinet)

Marital status/Immediate family:

Married to Jeanne Fitzpatrick. We have 1 Son and 3 Grandsons 7, 12, & 15.

Questions:

What are your plans to make sure residents have satisfactory and economical places to live?

I am chair for Public Works. I have knowledge of machines and what it takes to maintain them.

As a farmer I know the importance of a budget.

What are your plans to drive more businesses to town?

I feel we need to go forward with the repairs to downtown and promote any new business. I feel I am trusted and counted on to help with city business. We have many talented and dedicated city employees - people who truly care and do a good job. It’s been my privilege to serve my community on the city council.

What are your plans to fix the aesthetic and functionality of the downtown?

I think we should continue with the fixing of the downtown from the fire damage and promote any new business.

What are your plans to combat brain drain and encourage high school graduates to stay in the area?

Investment in our youth. I hope to see more opportunities for our youth.

What are your ideas on how to bring more supermarket choices to town?

I think we already have enough supermarket choices. 3 dollar stores and Sullivans.

Following the closure of IVCH and St. Margaret’s, what are your plans to make sure that doesn’t happen in Mendota?

That’s management. As a city we provide basic services.

Regionalization is important--how do you plan to work with regional agencies and government agencies that are outside of Mendota?

Just yesterday I was at a meeting in Ottawa, Illinois for the NCAT (North Central Area Transportation). In Mendota we have MASS (Mendota Area Senior Citizen).

What are your plans to create more unity between residents within Mendota?

Candidate did not answer.

How do you plan to improve the quality of life for Mendota residents?

Candidate did not answer.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Candidate did not answer.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Candidate did not answer.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Candidate did not answer.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Candidate did not answer.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Candidate did not answer.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Candidate did not answer.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

Candidate did not answer.