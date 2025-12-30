Shaw Local

The most-read entertainment stories in northern Illinois in 2025

Renowned trick rider and Roman rider Dusti Crain Dickerson will perform at the Pro Rodeo event at Sonny Acres Farm in West Chicago this summer.

Renowned trick rider and Roman rider Dusti Crain Dickerson will perform at the Pro Rodeo event at Sonny Acres Farm in West Chicago this summer. (Photo provided by Pro Rodeo)

By Aimee Barrows

Now that 2025 is in the rear-view mirror, we’re taking a look back at some of the most popular stories read on The Scene.

Here are the Top 15 most-read entertainment stories over the past year.

  1. Unique restaurants in northern Illinois perfect for date nights, family outings: A roundup of some unique restaurants that make for fun family outings, festive girls nights out or romantic dinners.
  2. These Illinois drive-up restaurants offer a nostalgic summer experience: Once warmer temperatures return, check out these nostalgic drive-up experiences in northern Illinois for classic summertime fun.
  3. These northern Illinois ‘dive bars’ offer relaxed, laid-back atmospheres: A roundup of “dive bars” in northern Illinois, perfect for a low-key night out with friends.
  4. New restaurants, shops to open in Yorktown Center in Lombard: A look at the new businesses that recently opened or will open soon at Lombard’s Yorktown Center.
  5. Winterfest in Lake Geneva features dazzling snow sculptures, family activities: A popular family event, which included America’s Snow Sculpting Invitational, that happened in January in Lake Geneva. The 2026 event is Jan. 28-Feb. 1.
  6. Pro rodeo returns to Sonny Acres Farm in West Chicago this summer: A family-friendly, all-ages experience, the Sonny Acres Farm Pro Rodeo and Bull Riding event amazed audiences with world-class performances including bareback riding, steer wrestling, bull riding and much more.
  7. Italian restaurant moving into former JJ’s in Ottawa: Valentino’s Pasta and Wine will open in June at 104 W. Main St. The menu includes fresh pasta, sous-vide filets, chicken paisano and traditional Italian classics, as well as an extensive wine and cocktail list.
  8. New Italian restaurant Florio’s opens Wednesday in Crystal Lake, aims to be ‘upscale and friendly’: Florio’s Italian restaurant opened in late April. The fine-dining restaurant, located at 1540 Carlemont Drive, serves dishes inspired by southern Italy including seafood, pasta, chicken and veal.
  9. Indoor water parks in northern Illinois to help beat the winter blues: These indoor water parks in northern Illinois can give you a taste of summer during these cold winter months.
  10. Country superstar Luke Bryan to bring 2025 Farm Tour to McHenry County Sept. 19: Megastar Luke Bryan brought his annual Farm Tour to Berning Family Farm in Prairie Grove this fall. Bryan performs a few concerts a year at small farms to raise money for scholarships for students from farming families.
  11. The historic Sandwich Fair returns with food, fun and tradition: The annual event, one of the oldest continuing county fairs in Illinois, is an end-of-summer staple for residents across the region. The 2026 fair will be held Sept. 9-13 at the Sandwich Fairgrounds in southern DeKalb County.
  12. Discover stunning national parks in the Midwest: Visit one of these national parks in the Midwest for some quality time in the outdoors. Check out parks in Indiana, Missouri, Michigan and more.
  13. Leona’s Pizzeria & Restaurant to open in McHenry: The popular Chicago pizzeria opened at 3102 Route 120 in July. The restaurant serves Leona’s signature lineup of Chicago-style pizzas – including thin crust, stuffed deep dish, Sicilian and pan – as well as a range of Italian-American comfort foods and more.
  14. BratHaus to take over former MobCraft space, and then some, in Woodstock’s Old Courthouse: The proprietors of BratHaus in Richmond made plans to expand to Woodstock‘s Old Courthouse.
  15. New St. Charles arcade bar to move into Alibi location this fall: Alibi Bar & Grill in St. Charles closed earlier this year to make way for Rec Haus, which is now open at 12 N. Third St. Rec Haus features self-service craft beer, arcade and leisure games, friendly competition and late-night entertainment.
