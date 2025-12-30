The most-read entertainment stories in northern Illinois in 2025

Now that 2025 is in the rear-view mirror, we’re taking a look back at some of the most popular stories read on The Scene.
Here are the Top 15 most-read entertainment stories over the past year.
- Unique restaurants in northern Illinois perfect for date nights, family outings: A roundup of some unique restaurants that make for fun family outings, festive girls nights out or romantic dinners.
- These Illinois drive-up restaurants offer a nostalgic summer experience: Once warmer temperatures return, check out these nostalgic drive-up experiences in northern Illinois for classic summertime fun.
- These northern Illinois ‘dive bars’ offer relaxed, laid-back atmospheres: A roundup of “dive bars” in northern Illinois, perfect for a low-key night out with friends.
- New restaurants, shops to open in Yorktown Center in Lombard: A look at the new businesses that recently opened or will open soon at Lombard’s Yorktown Center.
- Winterfest in Lake Geneva features dazzling snow sculptures, family activities: A popular family event, which included America’s Snow Sculpting Invitational, that happened in January in Lake Geneva. The 2026 event is Jan. 28-Feb. 1.
- Pro rodeo returns to Sonny Acres Farm in West Chicago this summer: A family-friendly, all-ages experience, the Sonny Acres Farm Pro Rodeo and Bull Riding event amazed audiences with world-class performances including bareback riding, steer wrestling, bull riding and much more.
- Italian restaurant moving into former JJ’s in Ottawa: Valentino’s Pasta and Wine will open in June at 104 W. Main St. The menu includes fresh pasta, sous-vide filets, chicken paisano and traditional Italian classics, as well as an extensive wine and cocktail list.
- New Italian restaurant Florio’s opens Wednesday in Crystal Lake, aims to be ‘upscale and friendly’: Florio’s Italian restaurant opened in late April. The fine-dining restaurant, located at 1540 Carlemont Drive, serves dishes inspired by southern Italy including seafood, pasta, chicken and veal.
- Indoor water parks in northern Illinois to help beat the winter blues: These indoor water parks in northern Illinois can give you a taste of summer during these cold winter months.
- Country superstar Luke Bryan to bring 2025 Farm Tour to McHenry County Sept. 19: Megastar Luke Bryan brought his annual Farm Tour to Berning Family Farm in Prairie Grove this fall. Bryan performs a few concerts a year at small farms to raise money for scholarships for students from farming families.
- The historic Sandwich Fair returns with food, fun and tradition: The annual event, one of the oldest continuing county fairs in Illinois, is an end-of-summer staple for residents across the region. The 2026 fair will be held Sept. 9-13 at the Sandwich Fairgrounds in southern DeKalb County.
- Discover stunning national parks in the Midwest: Visit one of these national parks in the Midwest for some quality time in the outdoors. Check out parks in Indiana, Missouri, Michigan and more.
- Leona’s Pizzeria & Restaurant to open in McHenry: The popular Chicago pizzeria opened at 3102 Route 120 in July. The restaurant serves Leona’s signature lineup of Chicago-style pizzas – including thin crust, stuffed deep dish, Sicilian and pan – as well as a range of Italian-American comfort foods and more.
- BratHaus to take over former MobCraft space, and then some, in Woodstock’s Old Courthouse: The proprietors of BratHaus in Richmond made plans to expand to Woodstock‘s Old Courthouse.
- New St. Charles arcade bar to move into Alibi location this fall: Alibi Bar & Grill in St. Charles closed earlier this year to make way for Rec Haus, which is now open at 12 N. Third St. Rec Haus features self-service craft beer, arcade and leisure games, friendly competition and late-night entertainment.