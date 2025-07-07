These northern Illinois ‘dive bars’ offer relaxed, laid-back atmospheres

Northern Illinois is home to a vibrant tapestry of neighborhood taverns, or “dive bars,” as some are affectionately known. They’re often locally-owned, each offering a unique blend of atmosphere, history and, of course, cold drinks.

National Dive Bar Day is Monday, July 7.

Many local taverns and pubs offer pool tables for vintage fun. (Morguefile. )

These bars are typically smaller, eclectic, old-school establishments that often have dim lighting, vintage decor, neon signs and a whole lot of personality. Some offer darts, billiards and video gaming, along with karaoke, live music, slot machines and TVs to watch your favorite team. Many also serve homemade food, including delicious “pub grub” fare like burgers, wings and sandwiches.

From iconic establishments with decades of stories to hidden gems tucked away in unexpected corners, these watering holes offer a glimpse into the heart of local communities.

Bulldog’s Cellar Bar & Grill – Batavia

Bulldog's Cellar Bar & Grill is located in the space formerly occupied by The RendezVu restaurant at 1 E. Wilson St. in Batavia. (Sandy Bressner)

This neighborhood bar in downtown Batavia is a great place to unwind after a long day. Play on one of their three billiards tables, or sign up to participate in their billiards league. The Bullshooter dart boards offer several games and a virtual league, and there are five slot machines. Karaoke Night is every Tuesday. The kitchen menu has a wide variety of appetizers and pizza. Open until 2 a.m. 1 E. Wilson St., Batavia.

The Dam Bar & Grill – Geneva

A local hangout tucked away near the Fox River in Geneva, The Dam offers a rustic, relaxed atmosphere and a delicious menu with burgers, sandwiches, wings, and more. Enjoy the exposed brick walls that foster a cozy neighborhood environment. Plenty of TVs line the walls, making it a great location to watch your favorite team. 65 N. River St., Geneva.

Third Street Pub - St. Charles

Located just a block north of downtown St. Charles’ main drag, locally-owned Third Street Pub is the place to go to play pool or darts, or to watch a big game. Tuesday nights (with the exception of the first Tuesday of the month) are Karaoke Night, so bring your singing voice. The vast menu includes pizza, burgers, sandwiches, mac and cheese, and much more. Check out the daily happy hour and food specials. 11 N. 3rd St., St. Charles.

The Tap on Williams Street – Crystal Lake

Stop by The Tap on Williams Street any night of the week and you’ll soon learn that this friendly local hangout brings a fun, relaxed atmosphere for kicking back after a long day. This tavern has been a staple in McHenry County since opening its doors in 1933. Enjoy a wide assortment of beers and bar snacks, and on some nights, live music. Plenty of TVs provide sports entertainment all year long. 80 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake.

The Gin Mill – McHenry

A friendly neighborhood bar in McHenry, this bar is a great place to make new friends, play pool, and relax with a cold beer. Wood-paneled walls and ceilings bring an old-school vibe. The Gin Mill offers Karaoke Nights, free pool on Thursdays, and drink specials throughout the week, along with potluck tailgating during every Chicago Bears game with a noon kickoff. 906 Porten Road, McHenry.

Rowdy’s Bar and Grill – Yorkville

The self-described hometown hot spot, Rowdy’s Bar and Grill serves up cold beer, a delicious pub grub menu with their award-winning specialty burgers, and ultimate Bloody Marys. Enjoy video slots, arcade games, Trivia Nights, Singo Music Bingo Nights, and beer pong tournaments. 210 S. Bridge St., Yorkville.

Judge’s Bar – Joliet

According to its Facebook page, Judge’s Bar is a “progressive dive bar in a rust belt town.” This neighborhood tavern has two bowling lanes and an in-house league, darts, a pool table, and gaming slots. Paintings of horror film villains Michael Myers from the Halloween franchise and Freddy Krueger from the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, each holding a bottle of Malort, adorn the walls to pay homage to Judge’s famous Malort Fest, held every October. 35 E. Cass St., Joliet.

Shamrock Pub – Dixon

A small neighborhood pub located just south of Dixon, Shamrock Pub is known for its freshly-made, never frozen burgers. But there’s more than just burgers on the menu; try the jumbo pretzels, tacos, wings, comfort food specialties, and more. The pub also offers plenty of video poker machines and TVs for sports viewing. 1401 Chicago Ave., Dixon.

Hink’s Bar and Grill – Sycamore

Hink's Bar & Grille, 123 S. California St. in Sycamore. (Shaw Media)

A long brick bar and dim, cozy atmosphere await guests at this staple in downtown Sycamore. The family-owned business serves up homemade soups, sandwiches, pizza, and more. Enjoy a wide variety of beers and bourbons as you munch on freshly-popped popcorn at the bar. Often the chosen watering hole for bikers, Hink’s friendly employees make everyone feel welcome. 123 S. California St., Sycamore.

Muffy’s Tap – Ottawa

As described on its website, Muffy’s Tap is the place to find “Good Food, Good Booze, Good Friends,” and is a great place to catch a game on TV. Muffy’s has a Touch Tunes jukebox, video gaming, video slots, poker machines, a dart board, and live music on select nights. The menu includes tacos, quesadillas, loaded nachos, taco salad, and chips and salsa. Muffy’s has been family-owned and -operated since 2005. 423 W. Madison St., Ottawa.

Berta’s Tap – Ottawa

Berta’s has been a historical mainstay in Ottawa since 1945, and still has the original deco back bar. Berta’s serves lunch and dinner with daily food and drink specials. Try their famous Berta Burger (build your own burger) or one of their specialties like the Firehouse, Moonshine, or Berta’s Blue Burger. Enjoy live music and entertainment, heated outdoor seating, video gambling, and more. 616 Clinton St., Ottawa.

Ninth Street Pub – La Salle

Ninth Street Pub has been described as the Cheers of the Illinois Valley, dating back to 1977. Not only will everyone know your name at this locally-owned establishment, but you can play pool, darts, and video gaming machines, and also enjoy live music and televised sports. Breakfast is served all day, and other menu items include appetizers like wings, onion rings, and potato skins, along with pub burgers, sandwiches, and more. Check out the daily food and drink specials. 254 9th St., La Salle.