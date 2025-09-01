The historic Sandwich Fair returns with food, fun and tradition

The Sandwich Fair midway is packed with patrons on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, at the fairgrounds in Sandwich. (Steve Buyansky for Shaw Local News Network/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

The iconic Sandwich Fair returns this week in southern DeKalb County to kick off the fall season.

As one of the oldest continuing county fairs in Illinois, this annual tradition is an end-of-summer staple for residents across the region. With its traditional blend of live entertainment, agricultural exhibits, truck pulls, a carnival and plenty of food, the fair is gearing up to provide a full week of family-friendly fun.

The 137th annual Sandwich Fair opens Wednesday, Sept. 3, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 7, at the Sandwich Fairgrounds in Sandwich. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Carrie McQueen, known as the Ultimate Stilt Walker, greets visitors Sept. 4, 2024, at the Sandwich Fair. (Eric Schelkopf)

Live music

One of country music’s hottest new stars, Warren Zeiders, will headline the Main Stage on the track’s infield Friday, Sept. 5. Zeiders’ first single, “Pretty Little Poison,” went double-platinum and hit the top of the country music charts, even earning him a CMT Award for “Breakthrough Male Video of the Year” in 2023.

He’s appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “The Today Show” and more, and has toured with country music sensation Jelly Roll. Zeiders is touring the country in support of his newest release, “Relapse, Lies & Betrayal.” Tickets for the pit are sold out, but “festival-style” tickets, which include bleachers, standing room and bring your own chair, are $55. The band Riplock will open for Zeiders. The concert begins at 8 p.m.

Enjoy performances from many more bands on the Ag Land Stage, including Beauty and the Beats, Drift Away, The Steve Sharp Band and more. Stilt walkers, clowns, jugglers and additional live entertainers will be scattered throughout the festival.

A sheep gets a little feisty at the sheep show Aug. 1, 2025, during the DeKalb County 4-H Livestock Fair at the Sandwich Fairgrounds. (Mark Busch)

Auto show

The auto show is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, on the race track field. This show will not have judges or prizes.

Carnival

Mid America Entertainment will have unlimited ride wristband specials each day of the fair except Saturday. Prices are $25 from 3 p.m. to close Wednesday, $30 from 1 p.m. to close Thursday, $30 from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and $30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Individual ride tickets also will be available to buy.

Track schedule

The Sandwich Fair track is where the biggest events of the weekend will be held.

Wednesday: Harness racing and Illinois State RC Car and Truck Racing Championships

Thursday: Truck pulls

Friday: Warren Zeiders concert in infield

Saturday: Tractor pulls

Sunday: Antique car show and demolition derby

Click here to purchase tickets to the truck or tractor pulls, concert and demolition derby.

Sandwich Fair Local favorite Josh Stahl, driving "Thicker 'n' Blood," competes in the Sandwich Fair tractor pull Sept. 5, 2024, at the fairgrounds in Sandwich. (Steve Buyansky for Shaw Local News Network/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

General admission

General admission tickets, which are $10 for adults and $7 for kids ages 6 to 12, are available at the front entrance gates.

Children Free Day: Children 12 and younger are free Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Children 12 and younger are free Wednesday, Sept. 3. Senior Day: People age 65 and older get in for $7 before 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4.

People age 65 and older get in for $7 before 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4. Bargain Day: Children 12 and younger are free until 5 p.m. Everyone 13 and older are admitted for $7 before 5 p.m.

Children 12 and younger are free until 5 p.m. Everyone 13 and older are admitted for $7 before 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7: Tickets are $7 for everyone after 3 p.m.

All five days of the fair will have livestock exhibitions and judging, antique farm equipment, a farm zoo, Otto’s Train, fair food and more.

Parking at the fair is free.

For more information and a complete lineup of events, visit sandwichfair.com.