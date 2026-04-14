New Philharmonic celebrates 50 years in 2026-27 season with works by Beethoven, Mendelssohn and more

New Philharmonic, the professional orchestra in residence at the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus, will celebrate 50 years during the 2026-2027 season. (Photo provided by the McAninch Arts Center)

New Philharmonic, the professional orchestra in residence at the McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage, will celebrate 50 years during its 2026-27 season with a variety of extraordinary performances.

“50 years is a reason to celebrate, as is our nation’s 250th year,” New Philharmonic music director and conductor Kirk Muspratt said in a news release. “With that in mind, we’ve created a season that says ‘celebrate’ from the first note of our September concerts to the final bows of our last concert next April.”

New Philharmonic’s 50th Season begins with “Musica Italiana Dolce,” a celebration of Italy’s most beloved music featuring guest tenor, Jesse Donner Sept. 26-27.

Up next is “Mendelssohn, Bruch & Maxwell Davis - A Tribute to Scotland,” featuring guest violinist and Chicago Symphony Orchestra assistant concertmaster David Taylor Oct. 24-25.

For the holidays, New Philharmonic performsTchaikovsky’s memorable score live for Salt Creek Ballet’s popular traditional performances of “The Nutcracker” Dec. 18 – 20 before closing out 2026 with three jubilant New Year’s Eve Concert performances, featuring soloist mezzo-soprano Kate Tombaugh.

New Philharmonic begins 2027 with four performances of “John Williams – 95th Birthday Celebration”Feb. 5 – 7; then wraps up the season with a “50th Celebration” featuring Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait” narrated by Steve Duchrow, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 with guest artists Katelyn Lee (soprano), Addie Rose Brown (mezzo-soprano), James Judd (tenor), Jonathan Wilson (baritone) and The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra Chorus, under the direction of Thomas McNichols, April 17-18.

In addition, one hour prior to most New Philharmonic concerts, MAC Chat presentations are offered to provide audiences with a greater understanding and appreciation of the concert.

Subscriptions for New Philharmonic’s 2026-2027 Season are now on sale. Subscribe by May 9 to receive 25% off single ticket prices, the best savings of the season. Beginning May 10, subscription savings drops to 20% off single ticket prices.

Subscribers can also secure tickets to Salt Creek Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” in advance of the general public on sale. Single concert tickets go on sale in July.

All performances will take place in the McAninch Arts Center’s Belushi Performance Hall, located at 425 Fawell Blvd. on the campus of College of DuPage.

For more information, visit AtTheMAC.org or call the MAC Box Office at 630-942-4000.