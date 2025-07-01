These Illinois drive-up restaurants offer a nostalgic summer experience

Say “drive-in” restaurant today, and people might immediately think Sonic, which has locations throughout Illinois.

But even though Sonic began in 1953, the concept of drive-in restaurants goes back to 1921 with the Pig Stand chain in Texas.

A drive-in restaurant differs from a drive-thru restaurant, which likely began in the 1940s and became popular in the 1970s.

With traditional drive-in restaurants, customers pull into designated parking spaces and a server, known as a carhop, comes out to take their order. The carhop then delivers the food right to the vehicle, often on a tray that hooks onto the vehicle’s window.

Although drive-in restaurants today may veer from the strict definition, most retain the nostalgic ambiance.

This summer, enjoy traditional drive-in food at these vintage locations in Illinois.

Ace Drive-In, Joliet

Ace Drive-In, 1207 Plainfield Road in Joliet, is seen Monday, June 23, 2025. A menu is posted on the Ace Drive-In building and on the drive-in's website. (Denise Unland)

Harold & Irene Voitek opened Joliet’s Ace Drive-In in 1949 and ran the business until 1963, when it was sold to Bill & Ardie Youngren – and then sold to brothers Rich and Tom Pierson – in 1983, according to the Ace website.

Mitch Pierson assumed day-to-day operations in 2022, according to its website.

Ace Drive-In is known for its homemade root beer, sandwiches and carhop service.

Cruise Night is every Thursday from June to August at Ace Drive-In.

The pork tenderloin sandwich is an Ace Drive-In customer favorite, with the double steak burger and the double cheeseburger tying for second place, according to a recent Ace Drive-In poll.

A menu is posted on the Ace Drive-In building and on its website.

Patrons also can enjoy their meal at picnic tables on-site.

Ace Drive-In, 1207 Plainfield Road in Joliet, is seen Monday, June 23, 2025. Patrons can enjoy their meals at picnic tables on-site. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

Ace Drive-In is located at 1207 Plainfield Road in Joliet.

For more information, call 815-726-7741 or visit acedrivein.com.

Buddys Drive-In, Beecher

Buddys Drive-In in Beecher (Photo provided)

Buddys Drive-In in Beecher is a restaurant with a walk-up window and drive-thru options.

The Buddys Drive-In online menu features a wide variety of sandwiches, wraps, combo meals, soups, salads, a children’s menu and ice cream.

Buddy’s Drive-In is located at 613 Dixie Hwy. in Beecher.

For more information, call 708-946-3001 or visit Buddys Drive-In on Facebook.

Dog n Suds, Richmond

Classic cars gather at Miller's Dog n Suds Drive-In for its weekly cruise night. (())

Don Hamacher and Jim Griggs, two music teachers from the University of Illinois, founded Dog n Suds in 1953, when they opened a hot dog and root beer stand, according to the Dog n Suds Drive-In website.

Richmond Dog n Suds opened in 1960 and still serves a “heaping helping of nostalgia alongside the chili dogs and root beer floats,” according to its website.

A Dog n Suds commercial from 2020 still shows carhops serving patrons at the Richmond Dog N Suds.

The Richmond Dog n Suds menu is posted online and features Coney hot dogs in regular and footlong sizes.

Dog N Suds is located at 11015 Route 12 in Richmond.

For more information, call 815-678-7011 or visit richmonddognsuds.com.

Henry’s Drive-In, Cicero

Although Henry’s Drive-In in Cicero has been “famous for our hot dogs since 1950,” according to its website, it’s likely the signature items are popular, too.

These include a tamale on a bun with fries, a pepper and egg sandwich (scrambled eggs with sweet peppers on French bread) and gravy bread.

Henry’s Drive-In is located at 6031 Ogden Ave. in Cicero.

For more information, call 708-656-9344 or visit henrys66.com.

Jaenicke’s Drive-In, Bourbonnais

Jaenicke's Drive-In in Bourbonnais (Tiffany Blanchette)

Jaenicke’s Drive-In in Bourbonnais serves “classic American comfort food served with a side of nostalgia,” according to goto-restaurants.com.

“Their friendly service and old-school drive-in vibe make it a unique spot for a casual meal with family or friends,” according to goto-restaurants.com. “It’s not just about the food – it’s the experience. You can kick back, relax and enjoy a meal without having to leave your car.“

Jaenicke’s Drive-In is located at 605 Armour Road, Bourbonnais.

For more information, call 815-932-2884.

Jaenicke’s Root Beer Stand, Kankakee

Jaenicke's Root Beer Stand in Kankakee (Tiffany Blanchette)

Along with its homemade root beer, Jaenicke’s Root Beer Stand in Kankakee offers a number of signature items on its menu.

These include red hots (hot dogs topped with chili – with or without onions), kim dog (hot dog topped with barbecue sauce and nacho cheese) and sauce bun (hot dog bun with just chili sauce).

Its specialty fries include atomic fries (topped with chili cheese, onions and jalapeños), hangry fries (atomic toppings with chopped meatballs) and variations on barbecue and garlic fries, including barbecue cheese fries, garlic barbecue cheese fries and garlic atomic fries.

Jaenicke’s Root Beer Stand is located at 390 E. River St. in Kankakee.

For more information, visit Jaenicke’s Root Beer Stand on Facebook.

Polka-A-Dot Drive-In, Braidwood

Route 66 memorabilia and nostalgic decor decorate the Polk-a-Dot Drive-In in Braidwood. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The Polka-A-Dot Drive-In in Braidwood is a family-owned, 1950s-style diner, according to the venue’s Facebook page.

It often features specials, such as Milkshake Monday, Half-Price Hot Dog Tuesday and weekend specials, according to its Facebook page.

The Polka-A-Dot Drive also has memorabilia and nostalgic decor.

Polka-A-Dot Drive-In is located at 222 N. Front St. in Braidwood.

For more information, call 815-458-3377 or visit the Polka-A-Dot Drive-In on Facebook.

Superdawg, Chicago

In May 1948, Superdawg was established by newlyweds Maurie and Flaurie Berman at the corner of Milwaukee, Devon and Nagle in Chicago, according to the Superdawg website.

The location was the end of the streetcar line, with a forest preserve and swimming pool across the street, according to the website.

To attract passersby, Maurie designed “an architecturally distinct” building topped with two 12-foot hot dogs, which were refurbished in 1999, according to the website.

The building also was updated in 1999 with “neon-studded canopies across the parking lot” along with a new speaker system and indoor dining room. A second location was built in Wheeling in 2009, according to the website.

Its signature Superdawg is a pure beef hot dog on a poppy seed bun and topped with “golden mustard, tangy piccalilli, kosher dill pickle, chopped Spanish onions and a memorable hot pepper,” according to the website.

Superdawg is located at 6363 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago.

For more information, call 773-763-0660 or visit superdawg.com.