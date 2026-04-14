Delmark Days highlights Chicago blues at The Venue in Aurora April 25

Jimmy Burns & Soul Message Band will bring the blues to the stage as they perform songs from his hugely successful Delmark album “Full Circle" at The Venue in Aurora on April 25. (Photo provided by The Venue )

The Venue in Aurora will host Delmark Day, a grant-funded workshop and masterclass that will take a look inside Chicago blues at 6 p.m. on April 25.

“The mission-based program consists of an interactive workshop with Blues masters and mentors as well as a concert,” Scott Tipping, artistic director at The Venue, said in a news release. “This installment specifically will be a window in, so to speak.”

Delmark Day will begin with a live blues rehearsal session as The Delmark All-Stars nurture 18-year-old vocal prodigy Jaden Allen. The interactive masterclass will offer attendees the opportunity to watch Blues musicians at work, honing their craft of authentic Chicago Blues.

Later in the evening, Jimmy Burns & Soul Message Band will bring the blues to the stage as they perform songs from his hugely successful Delmark album “Full Circle.” DJ and Delmark president Julia Miller will spin records from the Delmark catalog between the two acts.

“It will be an evening of pure Chicago Blues,” said Elbio Barilari, artistic director at Delmark Records in Chicago.

Chicago Blues musicians joining Delmark Day include Mike Wheeler, vocals and guitar; Roosevelt Purifoy, keyboards; Larry Williams, bass; Big Ray, drums; Chris Foreman, Hammond B3 organ; Greg Rockingham, drums; Greg Jung, sax.

The Venue is located at 21 S. Broadway, Aurora. For tickets and additional show information, visit themusicvenue.org.