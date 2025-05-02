Pro rodeo returns to Sonny Acres Farm in West Chicago this summer

Pro Rodeo is coming to Sonny Acres Farm in West Chicago June 13-14 and June 20-22, 2025. (Photo provided by Big Hat Rodeo)

Sonny Acres Farm in West Chicago will host a pro rodeo experience on two weekends in June.

A family-friendly, all-ages experience, the Sonny Acres Farm Pro Rodeo and Bull Riding event will wow audiences with a mix of world-class performances including bareback riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, girls breakaway roping, cowgirls barrel racing, bull riding and more, according to a news release.

Guests will also be able to enjoy the farm’s many amusement rides, live musical entertainment, petting zoo, bar, kitchen and grill, shops and more.

In partnership with Big Hat Rodeo, the event will offer families and fans a chance to enjoy a mixture of traditional rodeo competitions and world-class entertainment performances, the release stated.

Renowned trick rider and Roman rider Dusti Crain Dickerson will perform her specialty act - standing atop two running horses simultaneously wowing crowds with spectacular maneuvers, including a jaw-dropping fire jump audiences will need to see to believe. Known for awe-inspiring daredevil performances, Dickerson will perform both weekends.

Renowned trick rider and Roman rider Dusti Crain Dickerson will perform at the Pro Rodeo event at Sonny Acres Farm in West Chicago this summer. (Photo provided by Pro Rodeo)

“We could not be more thrilled to be bringing the rodeo back to Chicagoland,” Jeannine Fontana of Sonny Acres Farm said in the news release. “We were overwhelmed by how much people loved the past two years and are so excited to be able to add to the fun with three additional performance dates. We hope everyone will come out to experience the world class talent lined up, grab a bite to eat or a drink at the bar, spend some time with the kiddos enjoying the amusements and ultimately make memories to last a lifetime.”

The Sonny Acres Farm Pro Rodeo will be a rain or shine event. Free parking is available on-site. No coolers or pets will be allowed at the event. Gates open at 4 p.m., and the rodeo begins at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, June 13-14 and 20-21. Gates open at noon and the rodeo begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 22.

General admission prices are $28 for ages 12 and over, $18 for kids 5-11 and under 4 are free. VIP packages are also available.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit the r odeo event webpage . For more information on Sonny Acres Farm, visit sonnyacres.com.

Sonny Acres is located at 29W310 North Ave., West Chicago.