Oberweis to open first scoop shop inside Naperville Giordano’s

The new Naperville Scoop Shop will feature two treats inspired by local high schools that will be exclusive to the location. (Photo provided by Kinship Company )

It’s a match made in gut-busting heaven.

Local legacy brands Oberweis and Giordano’s announced Monday that they’ll be teaming up in downtown Naperville, with the dairy opening its first scoop shop inside the iconic pizza chain’s restaurant at 119 S. Main St.

The collaboration marks a pair of firsts for the companies. It will be the first time Giordano’s has hosted another brand inside one of its locations. For Oberweis, it will be its first scoop shop that isn’t also a dairy store.

The scoop shop is set to open on April 28 and will feature a full menu of their premium ice cream, designed for an easy grab-and-go dessert experience.

The first 99 customers on opening day can get a single scoop of ice cream for 99 cents. The companies will also donate a portion of grand opening day sales to the DuPage Children’s Museum.

“There is nothing quite as deeply ingrained in the American family experience as pizza and ice cream,” Oberweis CEO Renato DePaolis said in a news release. “Whether you are celebrating a Little League victory, a family milestone, or just a classic Friday night tradition, these two foods have always gone hand-in-hand.”

The new Naperville Scoop Shop will feature two treats inspired by local high schools that will be exclusive to the location.

The “Top Flyin’ Frostbite,” inspired by Naperville Central, will blend strawberry sweetness with rich peanut butter cup ice cream, finished with whipped cream and sprinkles. The “Huskie Dream,” inspired by Naperville North, pairs orange sherbet with classic vanilla, served in a blue and orange sprinkle-coated bowl and topped with marshmallow and whipped cream.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260413/business/oberweis-to-open-first-scoop-shop-inside-naperville-giordanos/