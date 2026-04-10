Joliet Chamber raffle offers chance to win a year of dining and live entertainment

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Hollywood Casino Joliet are offering the community a chance for a year’s worth of dining and entertainment experiences.
According to a news release from the Joliet Chamber, the winner of the inaugural Joliet Chamber Premier Raffle will win:
• One dinner per month at Sorrelina, the Hollywood Casino’s premier restaurant (alcohol not included) and
• Two tickets to a show at the Hollywood Casino Joliet Event Center
The raffle closes 10 p.m. April 22. The winner will be drawn on April 23.
For more information or to enter, visit jolietchamber.com.