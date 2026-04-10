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Joliet Chamber raffle offers chance to win a year of dining and live entertainment

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Hollywood Casino Joliet are offering the community a chance for a year’s worth of dining and entertainment experiences by entering the inaugural Joliet Chamber Premier Raffle.

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Hollywood Casino Joliet are offering the community a chance for a year’s worth of dining and entertainment experiences by entering the inaugural Joliet Chamber Premier Raffle. (Photo provided by Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry )

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Hollywood Casino Joliet are offering the community a chance for a year’s worth of dining and entertainment experiences.

According to a news release from the Joliet Chamber, the winner of the inaugural Joliet Chamber Premier Raffle will win:

• One dinner per month at Sorrelina, the Hollywood Casino’s premier restaurant (alcohol not included) and

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Hollywood Casino Joliet are offering the community a chance for a year’s worth of dining and entertainment experiences by entering the inaugural Joliet Chamber Premier Raffle.

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Hollywood Casino Joliet are offering the community a chance for a year’s worth of dining and entertainment experiences by entering the inaugural Joliet Chamber Premier Raffle. (Photo provided by Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry )

• Two tickets to a show at the Hollywood Casino Joliet Event Center

The raffle closes 10 p.m. April 22. The winner will be drawn on April 23.

For more information or to enter, visit jolietchamber.com.

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Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.