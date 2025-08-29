New restaurants, shops to open in Yorktown Center in Lombard

New restaurants and retailers are coming to Yorktown Center in Lombard in the Fall of 2025. (Brian Hill)

Yorktown Center will welcome new restaurants, stores and expand the community with a communal green space adjacent to new residential complexes.

The complex is a 1.2 million square-foot shopping center with more than 150 specialty stores and 15 restaurants and eateries.

“Yorktown Center represents the future of mixed-use destinations—where shopping, dining, and living converge to create a vibrant, new community.” said Gayle Gleespen, marketing & business development manager at Yorktown Center.

Building on the success of the recently opened Gia Mia Italian Bistro, new dining concepts will include:

Cold Stone Creamery (Fall 2025) – Serving ice cream delights Center Court near the Children’s PLAY Area

Uzu Revolving Sushi (Fall 2025) – A dine-in restaurant with a fresh take on rotary sushi, embracing the cutting-edge of mechanized delivery with top-tier flavors created by hand

New store additions include:

The Fresh Market offers a diverse array of gourmet goods, specialty items, restaurant-quality meals and everyday essentials to satisfy the cravings of food enthusiasts and home cooks alike.

It’s So Fluffy – A specialty pet products retailer, expanded in a new location.

WickedBall – Moving from the outdoor plaza area, WickedBall is an entertainment venue with unique games like Bubble Ball, Nerf Blaster and Arrow Tag for kids and adults alike now located inside the center near H&M and Last Chance (by Nordstrom).

Pro Jersey Sports – Sports and pop culture memorabilia for collectors of all stripes from around the country.

Spirit Halloween - The seasonal destination for all Halloween decor and costume needs is now open.

Yorktown Center’s retailers include H&M, Last Chance, Von Maur and LOFT. Restaurants include Ancho & Agave, Empire Burger + Brew, Gia Mia and more, as well as Dave & Buster’s.

For the latest on new stores, events, and more, visit yorktowncenter.com.