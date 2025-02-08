Indoor water parks in northern Illinois to help beat the winter blues

If the winter blahs have you longing for an escape from the February temperatures, check out these family-friendly indoor water parks for a break from the weather.

While they can’t beat a week on a beach, a day at one of these parks can provide some much-needed reminder that summer will be here before you know it.

Whether you’re looking for an afternoon out or a weekend overnight getaway, here are some great options in the area.

Adventure Island

The Elgin Park District’s Adventure Island at the Centre of Elgin has a 25-foot water slide for the ultimate plunge, as well as zero-depth entry, geysers, a shipwrecked boat and whirling waters to keep the family entertained all day. Admission is $12 for both youth and adult nonresidents. Children under 3 are free. The Centre of Elgin is located at 100 Symphony Way. For more information, including open swim hours, visit centreofelgin.org/aquatics/aquatics-intro/.

Splash Central

The Bartlett Park District’s Splash Central, located at 700 S. Bartlett Road, has an indoor water slide and play equipment, as well as a lap pool. Daily admission passes are available for nonresidents for $9.50 for kids 3-17, $11 for adults and $9.50 for seniors. Annual memberships and 10-visit punch cards are also available. Hours vary by day. For more information, visit bartlettparks.org/splash-central.

Pelican Harbor

Bolingbrook Park District’s Pelican Harbor Indoor/Outdoor Water Park, located at 200 Lindsey Lane in Bolingbrook, has a zero-depth-entry pool that’s always in the mid-80s, two water slides, a tot slide, tumble buckets and a 10-person hot tub, in addition to a lap pool. Nonresident fees are $11 per person on weekends. Hours vary by day. For more information and hours, visit bolingbrookparks.org.

The Water Works

Schaumburg Park District’s The Water Works, located inside the Community Recreation Center at ‍505 N. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg, has three water slides, a spray-ground, whirlpool, diving pool, zero-depth-entry pool and much more. Visit parkfun.com/pools/the-water-works for hours and price details.

The Romeoville Aquatic Center (pictured) is located at 630 Townhall Dr., Romeoville. (Rich Green )

Romeoville Aquatic Center

Slide into the Romeoville Aquatic Center for some fun this winter.

This beautiful facility, which offers 11,000 square feet of indoor aquatic entertainment, has a zero-depth-entry pool, winding river and vortex pool, 20-foot-tall slide, water volleyball and basketball courts, interactive play area and much more. Romeoville Aquatic Center is at 630 Townhall Drive, Romeoville. For more information, including prices and hours, visit romeoville.org.

Weekend Getaways

Pirate’s Cay Indoor Waterpark

Located inside the Fox River Resort in Sheridan, Pirate’s Cay Indoor Waterpark is just one of several activities for weekend getaways for the entire family. The water park features a lazy river, winding tube and body slides, water guns, dump buckets, a pirate ship play structure and other attractions. The water park is open to non-resort guests, but guests do get a discount on admission prices. The resort has an indoor pool, arcade, movie room, on-site dining and a variety of overnight accommodations. Fox River Resort is at 2558 N. 3653rd Road in Sheridan. For more information, visit the resort’s website or call 815-496-2369.

Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock

Grand Bear Resort in Utica offers plenty to do for the entire family, including the 24,000-square-foot Grand Bear Falls Indoor Waterpark. The water park has a wave pool, lazy river, slides, play zones and a 15-person hot tub. The resort also has an arcade, on-site dining, lodge rooms and cabin and villa accommodations. Admission to the water park is included for overnight guests, but day passes for non-guests are available. The water park is closed Monday through Wednesday. To learn more, visit grandbearresort.com.

Great Wolf Lodge is located in Gurnee and has one of the Chicago area's indoor water parks. (John Starks - Daily Herald Media Group)

Great Wolf Lodge

Just across the street from Six Flags Great America in Gurnee is Great Wolf Lodge, a resort-style hotel with an indoor water park. Families can enjoy a wave pool, a four-story water tree house, lazy river, raft slides, tube slides, aqua basketball area and more. The lodge also has a climbing wall, arcade, ropes course, bowling, miniature golf and added activities. Great Wolf has suites, an on-site restaurant and casual dining among its amenities. For those just looking for a day of fun, both half- and full-day passes are available. To make a reservation, purchase day passes or for more information, visit greatwolf.com/illinois.