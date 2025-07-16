Unique restaurants in northern Illinois perfect for date nights, family outings

This is an overall view of the inside dining portion of the restaurant at Gaetanos Vault in Streator. There will be linen table cloths. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Media)

If you’re looking for an experience that goes beyond the typical dinner date or family outing, look no further than these unique themed restaurants in the Chicago area and northern Illinois.

Get ready to embark on a culinary adventure like no other, where every detail, from the decor to the menu, is carefully crafted to immerse you in a one-of-a-kind experience. These extraordinary restaurants each promise a journey that will tantalize your taste buds and spark your imagination.

Tiki Terrace

You don’t have to go too far to get a taste of the South Pacific. This Hawaiian-themed tiki restaurant, located in Des Plaines, will make you feel like you’re in the tropics with hand-crafted Polynesian art, hand-carved tables, tiki tapa lamps, Hawaiian music and palm trees. Luau dinner and shows, featuring hula dancers, are offered on Wednesdays, Fridays and twice on Saturdays. Menu items include traditional Hawaiian dishes like Kalua pork, Ka’anapali pasta, Pohana potstickers, Komo Hana calamari and more. thetikiterrace.com

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament

A performer and his steed are part of the fun at Medieval Times in Schaumburg in this Shaw Local News Network file photo. (Matthew Apgar)

Take a trip back in time to the 11th century at Medieval Times in Schaumburg. You’ll be amazed as knights battle and joust while the king and queen look on. You’ll watch the festivities from inside the 1,400-seat castle arena after completing your four-course meal. Before the show, check out the suits of armor, giant candelabras and other decor as you enter the Hall of Arms. Make sure to check out the falcons and stallions in Her Majesty’s Castle. medievaltimes.com

Station 343

The firehouse-themed restaurant, located in Dwight, is owned by former firefighter Pete Meister and his wife, Joy. The decor and restaurant’s name honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as all first responders. The “upscale casual dining” menu includes a variety of seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, pasta and more. Station 343 also can host weddings and other special events. st343.com

Polk-A-Dot Drive In

Polk-A-Dot Drive In is a nostalgic treat on Route 66 in Braidwood. (Photo provided by Polk-A-Dot)

Travel down historic Route 66 to Polk-A-Dot Drive In, located in Braidwood. You’ll immediately be taken back to the 1950s in this classic diner. Statues of pop-culture icons like Betty Boop, The Blues Brothers, Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley and others line the outside of the building, while a classic jukebox, table-side jukeboxes and plenty of ’50s and Route 66 memorabilia await inside. The menu includes hamburgers, hot dogs, shrimp, chicken and more. Visit Polk-A-Dot’s Facebook page for more information.

Old School Pizza

Old School Pizza is a haven for pop-culture memorabilia in Malta.

Malta’s Old School Pizza is a haven for all things past and current pop culture. The restaurant, which is located in a former school building, is adorned with thousands of toys and other memorabilia from the “Star Wars” movie series, “The Simpsons” and “Ghostbusters,” along with many other beloved characters from the movies and TV shows. On the menu are traditional pizzas and specialty pizzas like The Chuck Norris, The Diana Ross and The Freaky Tiki. Visit Facebook for more information.

Gaetano’s Vault

There are two private dining sections at Gaetanos Vault in Streator within the old bank vault geared toward small parties and providing a higher-end experience. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Media)

The Roaring ’20s-themed upscale restaurant is located in the former Union Bank of Streator building in downtown Streator. The bank infamously was robbed on May 16, 1932 by one of Al Capone’s top lieutenants, “Machine Gun” Jack McGurn, alongside two Dillinger Gang affiliates. Memorabilia about the bank’s history decorate the interior, which still has the original vault doors, hence the restaurant’s name. The menu melds classic American and Italian fare with delectable offerings like a signature 10-ounce beef cut, hand-breaded tempura cheese curds, 2-ounce fresh crab cakes, hand-cut salmon, locally sourced and house-brined pork racks, brick chicken and more. The second floor features a speakeasy bar and gaming room – complete with a discreet separate outside entrance that sneaks guests into a gorgeous Art Deco-themed space. gaetanosvault.com