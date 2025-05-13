Discover stunning national parks in the Midwest

Forget the Grand Canyon or Yellowstone – the Midwest has a wealth of natural beauty and historical significance within its network of national parks.

Often overlooked in favor of their more famous counterparts, the Midwest’s national parks offer unique landscapes, from towering sand dunes that meet vast freshwater lakes to ancient earthworks and more.

This summer, venture off the beaten path and discover the captivating charm and unforgettable experiences awaiting in these remarkable national parks within a day’s drive from northern Illinois.

Indiana

Indiana Dunes

Indiana Dunes National Park (Photo provided by National Park Service)

The Indiana Dunes are located along 15 miles of the Lake Michigan shoreline in northern Indiana. The 15,000-acre park has 50 miles of trails over rugged dunes, forests, prairies and wetlands. Bring your swimsuit and take a dip in the lake on one of the beaches. Begin your visit at the Visitors Center, which is located in Porter, Indiana. You’ll find all the information you need about trails and everything else you need to know for a fun-filled day. For more information, visit nps.gov/indu/index.htm.

Michigan

Sleeping Bear Dunes

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in northern Michigan (Photo provided by National Park Service. )

Experience the beauty of northern Michigan’s shoreline in this national park located in Empire, Michigan. Start your day at the Visitors Center, where you can learn about all there is to do. The park has miles of sandy beaches, bluffs that tower over Lake Michigan, forests, inland lakes and more. The park is great for camping and hiking, where you can become immersed in the rugged natural beauty of the lakeshore. For more information, visit nps.gov/slbe/index.htm.

Missouri

Ozark National Scenic Riverways

Head south to southern Missouri for a weekend of camping, hiking and floating along the Current and Jack Fork rivers. Floats, canoes, kayaks and tubes are available to rent from many vendors along the riverways. Guided floating tours are also available. Explore springs, waterfalls, mills and more. Explore the area’s peaceful natural beauty by hiking along one of the trails that line the rivers. A variety of camping options are available, including those with electric hookups and showers, along with more primitive sites. For more information, visit nps.gov/ozar/index.htm.

Gateway Arch National Park

This national park in St. Louis features not only the famed Gateway Arch, but also the Old Courthouse, which reopened May 3, and natural areas. The Old Courthouse was the site of the first two trials of the Dred Scott case in 1847 and 1850, and where Virginia Minor’s case for women’s right to vote went to trial in the 1870s. Exhibits in the courthouse explore the country’s 19th century judicial system.

Gateway Arch National Park is located along the Mississippi River in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo provided by National Park Service. )

A new museum located under the arch celebrates Missouri’s role in the country’s westward expansion. Ride a tram to the top of the arch, which is America’s tallest national monument. Stroll along the St. Louis Riverfront Trail, visit the reflection ponds, and learn more about native plants and the Lewis and Clark expedition in the Explorer’s Garden. The park also hosts special events like Gateway to the Stars astronomy events, wellness events and battle reenactments. For more information, visit nps.gov/jeff/index.htm.

Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park

Step back in time to the mid-1700s and explore the first permanent European settlement in Missouri. You’ll become immersed in culture and history while visiting this historic village, located just over the Mississippi River in southern Missouri. Ste. Genevieve was established in 1750 by French Canadian settlers. Visit the Jean Baptiste Valle Gardens, which are filled with vibrant roses; the Green Tree Tavern, which is the oldest building still standing and served as a private home, business, and Masonic Lodge over the years; and other private homes to prominent citizens. For more information, visit nps.gov/stge/index.htm.

Ohio

Cuyahoga National Park

Located in northern Ohio between Cleveland and Akron, this beautiful nature escape is a refuge for wildlife and native plants, and has forests, rolling hills and farmland. The Cuyahoga River winds through the park, adding to the gorgeous scenery tucked away between the two cities. The park has several hiking and biking paths, including the popular trail that follows the historic route of the Ohio & Erie Canal. Make sure to visit Brandywine Falls, a breathtaking 60-foot waterfall, which is accessible from the 1.5-mile Brandywine Gorge Loop Trail. For more information, visit nps.gov/cuva/index.htm.

Wisconsin

Saint Croix National Scenic Riverway

View of the St Croix River and the Wisconsin Interstate Park boat launch from Interstate Park in Minnesota. (Donyal Eret/NPS/Eret)

Explore the pristine, clean water of the St. Croix and Namekagon rivers, which separate northern Wisconsin and Minnesota. Start your adventure at one of the Visitor Centers – the St. Croix River Visitor Center is located in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin and the Namekagon Visitor Center is located in Trego, Wisconsin. The rivers are perfect for fishing, paddling and boating. Primitive shoreline campsites are available, accessible only by waterways. There are also Minnesota and Wisconsin state camping areas available, which have restrooms, showers, electricity and dump stations. For more information, visit nps.gov/sacn/index.htm.

For more information about additional national parks and monuments located around the Midwest, as well as the rest of the country, visit nps.gov/index.htm.