Must-visit spots in Kendall County for art, adventure & fun this spring

When planning a memorable day or night out, there are plenty of spots close to home in Kendall County where you can enjoy unique experiences while spending time with your family, friends or significant other. From cultural institutions to community events, here are some local places to check out for your next local adventure.

Tour a local museum

Designed by legendary architect Mies van der Rohe, the Edith Farnsworth House in Plano is considered one of the most important modern architectural assets in the country.

Architect Mies van der Rohe built the Edith Farnsworth House as a country retreat in Plano. (Shaw Media)

Originally built as a country retreat for Dr. Edith Farnsworth, today the house museum welcomes more than 10,000 guests annually from around the world. When the museum reopens Thursday, March 26, after being closed for interior preservation, be sure to check out the array of programming, including guided landscape walks, $5 First Saturdays and the Moonlight & Mies evening tours. There are also special ticketed events such as the Trifecta House Tour and Mod & Merry, which offer a more intimate and distinctive way to experience the site.

For history buffs, check out the Grand Army of the Republic Military Museum in downtown Aurora. This museum honors wartime and postwar history throughout the United States. Artifacts date back to 1861 and include Civil War medals, weapons, photographs, flags and letters sent from the front lines home to Aurora.

Get creative

If you’re looking to create personalized artwork for your home, stop by for a group painting session at The Petite Palette in Sandwich. Choose from the upcoming selection of classes on the website, then reserve your spot. Programs last one to three hours, depending on the painting. Recent sessions included painting capybaras, a monochromatic piece with a single tree in color and a two-piece painting of gnomes.

Another fun place for a creative date is Arts on Fire in Plano. Choose from a variety of ceramic bisque pottery pieces to paint. After it’s painted, the studio fires it in the kiln. For a more hands-on artistic experience, try the pottery wheel workshops. Designed for beginners, these workshops include learning pottery wheel techniques and enough clay to create two pieces.

Take in a show

Skip the traffic heading to downtown Chicago and enjoy live entertainment closer to home at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora. This spring, the award-winning Broadway series includes Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “South Pacific,” running Wednesday, April 29, through Sunday, June 14.

Other upcoming performances include a limited return engagement of “Million Dollar Quartet” from Wednesday, March 4, through Sunday, May 31.

For outdoor entertainment, head to Venue 1012 in Oswego. This amphitheater showcases local and regional bands spanning a wide range of genres, from country and rock to pop music from the 1960s through today. On Thursday evenings in the summer, bring a picnic and chairs to watch free movies in the park.

Plot your escape

For a unique date night that blends fun with bonding time, book a private escape room outing at Mind Trap Escape Rooms in Montgomery. Choose from nine different themes, including Mafia Heist, set in the 1980s with a mob looking for new recruits for a Chicago heist, and What Happened in Vegas, where you have just an hour to find your items and catch a flight home.

Head outdoors

After being cooped up indoors over the winter, take your daytime date outdoors to Silver Springs State Fish and Wildlife Area. This state park in Yorkville features an archery range, equestrian trails, fishing and plenty of hiking trails. Enjoy a leisurely afternoon taking in views of the Fox River while enjoying a picnic lunch.

Leaves coat the ground at Silver Springs State Park near Yorkville. (Shea Lazansky)

If you and your partner share a love of birdwatching, head to Pickerill-Pigott Forest Preserve in Yorkville. This quiet, naturalized area offers plenty of spots to look for birds, including the Woodland Edge Trail loop. The preserve also features a catch-and-release fishing pond and picnic pavilion.

Check out an event

Sip your way through tastings from more than 15 local wineries during the 20th annual Wine on the Fox, taking place Saturday and Sunday, May 2-3, in downtown Oswego. Set at Hudson Crossing Park along the Fox River, Wine on the Fox blends wine and beer tastings with live entertainment both days.

People were lined up at the Galena Cellars' booth on May 4 at Wine on the Fox in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

The following weekend, check out another fun event along the Fox River — Margaritas en Mayo on Friday, May 8, at Riverfront Park in Yorkville. Held in conjunction with the Bilingual Parents Advisory Council, this festival includes food and drinks, colorful piñatas, traditional Mexican music and more.