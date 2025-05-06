Country superstar Luke Bryan to bring 2025 Farm Tour to McHenry County this fall

Luke Bryan sings all his hit songs at the Farm Tour in Chillicothe in Saturday Sep. 11, 2021. He will perform at Berning Family Farm in Prairie Grove Sept. 19, 2025. (Scott Anderson)

Country music superstar and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan is bringing his 2025 Farm Tour to Berning Family Farms in Prairie Grove Friday, Sept. 19.

Prairie Grove is located between Crystal Lake and McHenry in McHenry County, northwest of Chicago.

Luke Bryan, sings to fans on the Farm Tour in Chillicothe on Saturday Sep. 11, 2021. (Scott Anderson)

According to his website, Bryan has awarded 84 college scholarships since 2009 to students of farming families who attend college near the stops on his annual Farm Tours.

The 2025 Farm Tour has three California stops in May, before bringing the tour to the Midwest for three dates in September.

Bryan has won more than 50 major music awards, including CMT Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year for five years. He’s also won seven CMT Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards and was named Billboard’s Top Country Artist of the 2010s, according to his website.

For more information about Luke Bryan or to purchase tickets, visit lukebryan.com/farm-tour-2025.