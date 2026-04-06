Taste of Spring returns to downtown Sycamore April 9

Sip and stroll your way through downtown Sycamore while celebrating spring at the annual Taste of Spring event from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, April 9.
Sample 21 curated wines with small bites at participating businesses in downtown Sycamore.
New this year, check-in is at Old National band, 230 W. State St., from 4-7 p.m., where participants will get their tasting card and enjoy a charcuterie board from Catering By Diann.
Tickets are $40 plus fees and are limited. Visit discoversycamore.com for more information or to purchase tickets.