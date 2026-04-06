Taste of Spring returns to downtown Sycamore April 9

Discover Sycamore will present wine and appetizer pairings at downtown businesses in its annual Taste of Spring event. (Photo provided)

Sip and stroll your way through downtown Sycamore while celebrating spring at the annual Taste of Spring event from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, April 9.

Sycamore businesses will present the annual Taste of Spring wine and appetizer tour on Thursday, April 9. (Photo provided)

Sample 21 curated wines with small bites at participating businesses in downtown Sycamore.

New this year, check-in is at Old National band, 230 W. State St., from 4-7 p.m., where participants will get their tasting card and enjoy a charcuterie board from Catering By Diann.

Tickets are $40 plus fees and are limited. Visit discoversycamore.com for more information or to purchase tickets.