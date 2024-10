Northwest Herald’s Voter Guide for November 2024 election

Whether you cast your ballot early, through the mail or on Election Day, the Northwest Herald has all the coverage you need to make your vote count.

Early voting expanded to more sites starting Oct. 18, here’s your guide to voting early or by mail.

In addition to candidates, McHenry County voters will weigh in on a property tax increase for the conservation district and three advisory statewide questions. Voters in the city of Harvard, Cary School District 26, Huntley Park District, village of Greenwood and Barrington School District 220 will also be asked questions.

Our coverage: What tax increase requests and other measures are on the November ballot in McHenry County?

COUNTYWIDE RACES

McHenry County Board chairperson

Kelli Wegener, Democrat: Candidate questionnaire

Mike Buehler, incumbent Republican: Candidate questionnaire

Our coverage: For McHenry County Board chair, both Mike Buehler, challenger Kelli Wegener boast they’re taxpayer-friendly

Coroner

Chris Kalapodis, Democrat

Michael Rein, incumbent Republican

Our coverage: McHenry County coroner’s race a contrast between chiropractor incumbent and registered nurse

McHENRY COUNTY BOARD

The McHenry County Board is split into nine districts each represented by two board members. (Provided by McHenry County)

District 1

Theresa Meshes, Democratic incumbent: Candidate questionnaire

Pat Sullivan, Republican: Did not submit a questionnaire.

District 2

John (Jack) K. Collins, Democrat: Candidate questionnaire

John Reinert, Republican incumbent: Candidate questionnaire

District 3

Rester Dogboe, Democrat: Candidate questionnaire

Eric Hendricks, Republican incumbent: Candidate questionnaire

District 4

Brian Dean Meyers, Democrat: Candidate questionnaire

Mike “Shorty” Shorten, Republican incumbent: Candidate questionnaire

District 5

Steve Firak, Democrat: Did not submit a questionnaire.

Deena Krieger, Republican: Did not submit a questionnaire.

District 6

Arne Waltmire, Democrat: Candidate questionnaire.

Carl Kamienski, Republican incumbent: Did not submit a questionnaire.

District 7

Louisett (Lou) Ness, Democratic incumbent: Candidate questionnaire

Paul Thomas, Republican: Did not submit a questionnaire.

District 8

Dawn Milarski, Democrat: Candidate questionnaire

Tracie Von Bergen, Republican incumbent: Candidate questionnaire.

District 9

Dawn Jordi Ellison, Democrat: Candidate questionnaire

James A. Kearns, Republican incumbent: Candidate questionnaire

ILLINOIS GENERAL ASSEMBLY

McHenry County includes parts of six state legislative districts, including the 52nd, 63rd, 64th, 64th, 69th and 70th. (Provided by Illinois Redistricting website)

52nd House District

Maria Peterson, Democrat: Candidate questionnaire

Martin McLaughlin, incumbent Republican: Did not submit a questionnaire.

63rd House District

Mary Mahady, Democrat: Candidate questionnaire

Steven Reick, Republican incumbent: Candidate questionnaire

66th House District

Suzanne Ness, incumbent Democrat: Candidate questionnaire

Laurie Parman, Republican: Candidate questionnaire

69th House District

Peter Janko, Democrat: Candidate questionnaire

Joe Sosnowski, Republican incumbent: Candidate questionnaire

70th House District

Randi Olson, Democrat: Candidate questionnaire

Jeff Keicher, incumbent Republican: Candidate questionnaire

Our coverage: Taxes, business, child care: Here’s whose running in Illinois 70th House District

A threat to the office: Statehouse candidates respond to assassination threat

CONGRESS

McHenry County is represented by four different members of Congress. The green district in the northwest corner of the county is Illinois' 16th congressional district. The white district across most of the county is Illinois' 11th congressional district. The purple district in the southeast corner of the county is the 9th congressional district. The red district in the northeast corner of the county is the 10th congressional district. (Image taken from Illinois House Democrats redistricting website) (Map provided by Illinois House Democrats)

9th Congressional District

Janice D. Schakowsky, incumbent Democrat: Candidate questionnaire

Seth Alan Cohen, Republican: Candidate questionnaire

10th Congressional District

Brad Schneider, incumbent Democrat: Candidate questionnaire

Jim Carris, Republican: Candidate questionnaire

Coverage: Schneider, Carris both support Israel, but debate whether Biden is doing enough: Election for U.S. House

11th Congressional District

Bill Foster, incumbent Democrat: Candidate questionnaire

Jerry Evans, Republican: Candidate questionnaire

Anna Schiefelbein, independent write-in candidate.

Coverage: Sharp differences from Foster, Evans on abortion in 11th District race

Foster cites lying politicians as top issue; challenger Evans says it’s immigration

16th Congressional District

The district is represented by Republican Darin LaHood, who is facing a write-in challenge from independent Scott Summers.