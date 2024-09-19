Election 2024: What tax increase requests and other measures are on the November ballot in McHenry County?

McHenry County Clerk Joe Tirio fires up the "Big Al" sorting machine Aug. 20, 2024 at the McHenry County Election Center in Woodstock. Voters this fall will see a few questions on the ballot ranging from whether to penalize candidates who interfere with election workers' duties. (Claire O'Brien)

When McHenry County voters head to the polls this fall, they’ll see candidates vying for seats ranging from president to county board member. They’ll also be asked to weigh in on increasing the McHenry County Conservation District levy and whether candidates who interfere or try to interfere with election workers’ duties should be penalized. Other local governmental agencies are also going to voters with tax requests.

What are the referendums on this year’s ballot?

Statewide, voters will be asked three non-binding questions. Voters will be asked:

Whether to amend the Illinois Constitution to create an additional 3% tax on income over $1 million. The funds would be earmarked for property tax relief, according to the question.

Whether candidates on the ballot should face civil penalties if they interfere or try to interfere with election workers’ official duties.

Whether insurance plans that cover pregnancy benefits should cover medically appropriate fertility treatments such as in vitro fertilization without a cap on the number of treatments.

Countywide, all voters will be asked whether the McHenry County Conservation District can increase property taxes, which the conservation district plans to use to maintain its resources. The district said its taxes will decrease regardless of the referendum, but will decrease more if the referendum does not pass. The difference for a homeowner with a home worth $300,000 will be an additional $27 per year.

Locally, voters in some school districts and towns will see other questions: