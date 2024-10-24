2024 Election Questionnaire: Mary Mahady, Illinois House, 63rd District

Full Name: Mary Mahady

Office sought: IL State Representative, D63

Political party: Democratic

Age: 65

Occupation and Employer: McHenry Township Assessor, McHenry Township. I am also a Licensed Illinois Realtor (37 years)

What elected offices, if any, have you previously held?

I am elected as the McHenry Township Assessor, currently serving in my 3rd term.

Town where you live: McHenry

Campaign Website: marymahady.com

Education: BA from Loyola University Chicago, Certified Illinois Assessing Officer (required to be elected as an assessor)

Community Involvement: Since I have lived in McHenry, I have been involved in several ways: McHenry Pigtail League (as a coach, umpire and officer, including President); as an IHSA softball umpire for 32 years; as a PTO member when my children were in school and supporting school fundraisers (previously and for my grandchildren); as a board member for my previous Homeowner Association (served as a member and President), McHenry Women in Action (now dissolved but was an organization of women raising funds for scholarships); serving on many Heartland Realtor Organization committees over the years, such as the Grievance Committee (as a member and Chair) and Professional Standards; served as a member of McHenry County Board of Review; volunteered significant time as a member of my church involved in choir groups, including children’s choirs; McHenry Chamber of Commerce.

Marital Status/Immediate Family: I am single, have 2 children and 4 grandchildren

Why are you running for office?

My main motivation comes from being a township assessor. Property taxes are the first issue residents raise as a problem to be fixed. As an assessor, I know firsthand the real-life effects of laws created in Springfield have on people’s lives. I know the system and where it can be improved. The state is creating a property tax task force, and we need to have an assessor involved in any real reform. This has been a long-standing issue with no real efforts to improve it, but we need to and I am a person that should be part of that discussion. I also am motivated by my desire to maintain and improve women’s healthcare access and freedom of choices here in Illinois and creating common sense gun safety laws.

Will you honor the results of the November election, including the presidential race?

Absolutely.

How would you assess the SAFE-T Act? Are there any changes/adjustments that you would like to see made?

This law is just a little over a year old and while it took time for those involved in the criminal process to adjust, the research I have done indicates most have. There are many provisions in this bill but the one most talked about is the no cash bail requirement. This allows those that are accused of a crime to stay out of jail while awaiting trial. Previously, if you did not have funds to post bail you had to sit in jail until trial, which is often a long time, preventing that person from working. We are not supposed to be holding people that are accused of minor crimes, but if you are poor, that is what was happening. Bail is intended to ensure the defendant returns for their court appearance and again, research shows that most do. Judges still can, and do, detain people they believe are dangerous. More research on results is needed and input from those involved in the system should be included in any conversations around improvements/changes in the future.

What programs are you in favor of that could make home-buying more affordable for first-time homebuyers?

We currently have several programs in Illinois to assist first time home buyers such as down payment assistance, tax credits based on a percentage of the mortgage and FHA loans that allow for lower downpayment amounts required. These are all good programs and should be continued along with looking for programs that work with developers to create more housing units. Currently, many people are paying 30-50% of their income, even for rent. More housing units are needed to meet the demand. With more supply and competition, prices should level off, making home ownership more attainable.

The last census showed that Illinois is losing population, and that rural areas are were hit harder than urban areas. Is that a cause for concern and, if so, what can you do from Springfield to ensure rural communities don’t disappear?

The reason most cited for people moving out of rural areas into urban areas is more job opportunities are available. Helping to create more jobs in those areas that provide needed services (such as hospitals) and extending transportation systems to provide easier access to jobs further away should be a goal of the state to create incentives and funding assistance.

Should Illinois impose a state parks fee that is earmarked for maintenance of those facilities? If so, how should it be implemented?

Costs to maintain and improve our beautiful parks are increasing. One possible solution would be to implement user fess such as daily fees or yearly passes, keeping them as low as possible to not deter people from using them. In state residents should pay less than out of state residents/visitors. There could also be senior and student fees and some free days.

With hospitals closing and/or downsizing in northern Illinois, what can be done to ensure rural residents have access to quality health care?

Hospitals and businesses are always going to be attracted to areas with a larger population. Making sure roads are maintained, or added to allow for easier travel routes would help. Telehealth and local clinics should be encouraged and supported by the state.

Do you support Karina’s Bill, which aims to strengthen enforcement of the removal of firearms from those with orders of protection against them? More broadly, are Illinois laws too strict – or not strict enough – when it comes to gun rights and gun control and what changes would you advocate for?

Yes. It only makes sense to ensure that the person under a protective order does not have access to firearms. Over 50% of intimate partner homicides involve a firearm, with most of the victims being women. It takes courage to go to court and get an order of protection against someone that is determined to be abusive and/or violent. The least we can do is take away that person’s easy access to firearms. I will advocate for laws that require safe, secure storage of firearms, banning the sale and possession of assault weapons, and prohibiting bringing guns into public areas such as schools, parks, and courthouses.

Should Metra, Pace and the CTA be combined into one agency? What should be done to address the fiscal cliff facing the public transit agencies?

I do not believe these should be combined. The CTA is in the worst shape and the state needs to assist with greater funding assistance like what other states do and fares need to be increased. We need to make sure these systems are available and viable as not only residents, but our many visitors to the state, need to have reliable transportation. A good transportation system is necessary to ensure a healthy, growing economy.

In your capacity as a private citizen, have you or any business entity in which you have a ownership stake received a federal PPP loan? If so, what was the amount and is it repaid, forgiven or still outstanding? No

Have you ever been convicted of or charged with a crime? No