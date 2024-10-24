2024 Election Questionnaire: Dawn Jordi Ellison for McHenry County Board, District 9

McHenry County Board District 9 is located in the southwest portion of McHenry County and includes parts of Marengo, Huntley, Lake in the Hills, Algonquin and Union. Dawn Jordi Ellison is the challenger.

Full Name: Dawn Jordi Ellison

Office sought: McHenry County Board, District 9.

Political party: Democrat

Age: 67

Occupation and employer: I am a retired postal employee.

What elected offices, if any, have you previously held?

Town you live in: I have lived in Huntley my entire life.

Campaign website:

Education: I graduated from Huntley High School.

Community involvement: I currently serve as chair of the Huntley Planning and Zoning commission. I was appointed to this commission in 2000. I was a charter member of the Huntley School District Foundation, Huntley Area Veterans Foundation and The Huntley Historical Society.

Marital status/immediate family: I am married to Captain Kevin Ellison Retired from the Huntley Fire Protection district. We have been married 42 years and have one daughter and 3 grandchildren.

In under 100 words, please share anything else about your professional or personal background that you want voters to know.

Why are you running for office?

McHenry County needs to proactive and not reactive. We need to get our infrastructure in for the future. We need to expand our mental health services. We have one of the best rehabilitation and nursing facilities in McHenry County, Valley Hi. We need to continue on providing services for our elderly citizens

What would you identify as the top three issues currently facing the county board and how would you address them?

If you’re an incumbent, how are you planning to vote on the upcoming budget and tax levy? Aside from the cut in the levy related to the mental health board, do you support additional cuts, or would you support holding the line on any increase? Would you support taxing the maximum allowed under the tax cap and of new EAV growth? If you’re a challenger, how would you approach this issue?

Why shouldn’t voters choose your opponent?

Should Metra, CTA and Pace boards be consolidated into one regional public transportation agency? Why or why not?

What is the county’s biggest infrastructure needs and what is your plan for funding them?

How do you propose to regulate the use of solar farms in the county? Do you support the expansion of solar farms in unincorporated areas?

I will follow the zoning ordinances as to what can and cannot be built. We need to follow the law of Illinois and provide EAV Chargers and Solar for our next generation.

The county board recently convened a working group on workforce housing whose report found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support the expansion of sub-market workforce housing, and should the county be involved in investing in such projects?

Should the county board limit its votes to “germane” topics as was proposed recently? And should the board be in the business of passing resolutions or flying flags to recognize certain groups or movements?

Should the county allow marijuana dispensaries or cultivation centers to operate in unincorporated areas?

Have you ever been convicted of a felony? I have never been convicted of a felony.

In your capacity as a private citizen, have you or any business entity in which you have an ownership stake receive a federal PPP loan? If so, what was the amount and is it repaid, forgiven or still outstanding?

I do not have any entity and have never received a federal PPP loan.

Will you honor the results of the November election, including the presidential race?

I will honor the results of the November election