2024 Election Questionnaire: Dawn Milarski for McHenry County Board, District 8

Dawn Milarski, Hebron Village Board member and Democratic candidate for McHenry County Board, District 1, 2024 (Photo provided by Dawn Milarski)

McHenry County Board District 8 covers a large swath of northern and western McHenry County, including Harvard, Hebron and Richmond and parts of Woodstock, Marengo and Spring Grove. Dawn Milarski is the challenger.

Full Name: Dawn Milarski

Office sought: County Board District 8

Political party: Democrat

Occupation: Farmer/Small business owner

What elected offices, if any, have you previously held? Village of Hebron Trustee/current position, Precinct Committeeman HEB1/ current

Campaign Website: facebook.com/DawnMilarski4District8

Town where you live: Hebron, Illinois

Education: College of Lake County: Social Services and Fine arts

Community Involvement: Member of the Environmental Defenders, Member of the National Organzation of Woman/ McHenry County, Member of the McHenry County Historical Society, McHenry County Democratic Woman, The History of Hebron Historical Society, Hebron Mayor Monarch Pledge/ National Wildlife Federation

In under 100 words, please share anything else about your professional or personal background that you want voters to know.

Why are you running for office?

As a current trustee and resident, I know the issues surrounding small communities. It’s always funding and creative ways to stretch the budget. We need relief, grants and sustainable options. I would like to see all of our District 8 communities have the benefits they deserve.

What would you identify as the top three issues currently facing the county board and how would you address them?

Improving public safety: I will work with all agencies to ensure that District 8 residents have safer roads and infrastructure.

Senior Services: I wll work closely with McHenry County agencies and organizations to ensure our seniors receive the best support.

Sustainable living: I will work with local farmers to bring solar and eco-friendly solutions to McHenry County.

What are the county’s biggest infrastructure needs and what is your plan for funding them?

Roads, aging water resources, transportation infrastructure, climate change, internet connectability and broadband access.

How do you propose to regulate the use of solar farms in the county? Do you support the expansion of solar farms in unincorporated areas?

I would work closely with Planning and Zoning and abide by the state laws already regulating solar. I am opposed to messy lawsuits at the taxpayers expense, because of party line voting.

The county board recently convened a working group on workforce housing whose report found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support the expansion of sub-market workforce housing and should the county be involved in investing in such projects?

I support the need for workforce housing. Workforce housing provides housing for families in need and contributes to economic development.

Should the county allow marijuana dispensaries or cultivation centers to operate in unincorporated areas?

If it brings revenue and benefits the community, yes.

Have you ever been convicted of a felony? NO

In your capacity as a private citizen, have you or any business entity in which you have a ownership stake receive a federal PPP loan? If so, what was the amount and is it repaid, forgiven or still outstanding?

I have never received a PPP loan for any business.

Will you honor the results of the November election, including the presidential race?

I will absolutley accept the results in the November election. I will also look forward to working with my opponent to ensure a smooth transition.