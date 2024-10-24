2024 Election Questionnaire: Tracie Von Bergen for McHenry County Board, District 8

McHenry County Board District 8 covers a large swath of northern and western McHenry County, including Harvard, Hebron and Richmond and parts of Woodstock, Marengo and Spring Grove. Tracie Von Bergen is the incumbent.

Full Name: Tracie Von Bergen

Office sought: McHenry County Board Member, District 8 (current)

Political party: Republican

Age: 51

Occupation and Employer: Self-employed, Von Bergen’s Country Market

What elected offices, if any, have you previously held? Hebron Township Assessor, McHenry County Board

Town where you live: Unincorporated Hebron

Community Involvement: I actively support many organizations and local charities in their fund-raising needs. I am currently a member of the McHenry County Farm Bureau, Illinois Farm Bureau, and Vice President of the Woodstock Farmers Market Board.

Marital Status/Immediate Family: Married to Mike with 4 children, Quentin, Xander, Valen & Neysa

In under 100 words, please share anything else about your professional or personal background that you want voters to know.

My experience as a farmer, small business owner and longtime resident of McHenry County makes me a candidate that will work hard to ensure voters will be heard. I have many years of community involvement and leadership experience that presently includes Vice President of the Woodstock Farmers Market. I believe McHenry County is a wonderful place to live and visit and will do my best to find solutions to the many issues facing our county.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for the McHenry County Board to continue to ensure our community continues to thrive by focusing on responsible growth, fiscal transparency, and supporting local businesses and agriculture. As a small business owner and someone deeply involved in community events and local partnerships, I understand the challenges our residents and businesses face. I am committed to being a voice for practical, positive solutions that benefit our entire county.

What would you identify as the top three issues currently facing the county board and how would you address them?

Given the times we are in, I believe over taxation is still one of the biggest challenges facing people in McHenry County. The taxes and fees people and businesses pay must be reduced for our community to grow. I will vote to keep the levy flat and look to find efficiencies within the budget.

Another top issue facing McHenry County is meeting the unfunded mandates imposed by the state legislature. These mandates have created ongoing, unexpected expenses for the county’s operating budget. Without state funding to cover these mandates, the county will continue to struggle with budget allocations.

Additionally, rising costs from inflation and increasing staff wages will further strain future budgets across all county departments.

If you’re an incumbent, how are you planning to vote on the upcoming budget and tax levy? Aside from the cut in the levy related to the mental health board, do you support additional cuts, or would you support holding the line on any increase? Would you support taxing the maximum allowed under the tax cap and of new EAV growth? If you’re a challenger, how would you approach this issue?

As an incumbent, I support maintaining a flat tax levy. I believe we should focus on responsible fiscal management without burdening taxpayers further. I do not support increasing taxes, as we need to be mindful of the financial challenges our residents face. Holding the line on any increase is the best approach to balance our county’s needs with taxpayer concerns, while still providing essential services.

Should the Metra, CTA and Pace boards be consolidated into one regional public transportation agency? Why or why not?

I do not believe that Metra, CTA, and Pace should be consolidated into one regional public transportation agency. Each agency serves distinct regions and communities with unique needs, and a merger would dilute our representation in McHenry County. Additionally, we risk taking on debt from the CTA, which could burden our local taxpayers. Instead, we should focus on improving coordination among the existing agencies to enhance services while maintaining local representation and financial stability.

What are the county’s biggest infrastructure needs and what is your plan for funding them?

I believe the county’s biggest infrastructure needs are bridges, broadband internet access, and transit in rural areas. To address these, my plan for funding would involve continuing the pursuit of a mix of state and federal grants specifically designed for infrastructure improvements. For bridges, I would advocate for increased funding from state and federal grants. For broadband internet access, McHenry County is currently working on collaborating with private sector partners and federal broadband grants, I will advocate and work to ensure this program continues to progress and reaches successful completion. For rural transit, we can seek public transportation funding while also exploring partnerships with local businesses and neighboring counties to create cost-effective transit solutions. Additionally, I would prioritize long-term planning and efficient use of the county’s capital improvement funds to ensure sustainable growth.

How do you propose to regulate the use of solar farms in the county? Do you support the expansion of solar farms in unincorporated areas?

Illinois law mandates that counties approve solar farms with limited conditions, leaving little room for local decision-making. I believe solar farms should be situated in industrial zones or areas with lower-quality soil. They should not be placed on highly productive farmland, which is essential for agriculture and food production. While I support the expansion of renewable energy, we must prioritize the protection of prime agricultural land and ensure that solar development occurs in appropriate, low-impact areas.

The county board recently convened a working group on workforce housing whose report found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support the expansion of sub-market workforce housing and should the county be involved in investing in such projects?

As Chair of Public Health and Community Services, I helped enable the formation of the workforce housing committee, which brought attention to the critical need for more workforce housing in our county. I support developments of workforce housing to ensure that our workers have access to affordable housing options. The county is already involved in this effort through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME pregrams, which allocates grant funding to housing projects annually.

However, I believe these developments should be located within municipalities that have the necessary infrastructure to support them, including transportation, utilities, and services. This approach allows us to address housing needs effectively while ensuring that these projects are sustainable and well-integrated into our communities.

Should the county board limit its votes to “germane” topics as was proposed recently? And should the board be in the business of passing resolutions or flying flags to recognize certain groups or movements?

I believe the county board should focus on matters directly related to county governance and operations. Limiting votes to “germane” topics ensures that we stay focused on the issues that impact our residents, such as infrastructure, public safety, and services, rather than diverting attention to symbolic gestures. While recognizing certain groups or movements is important, I do not believe the county board should be in the business of passing resolutions or flying flags for these purposes. Our role is to handle county business and maintain a nonpartisan focus on the practical needs of our community.

Should the county allow marijuana dispensaries or cultivation centers to operate in unincorporated areas?

Have you ever been convicted of a felony? NO

In your capacity as a private citizen, have you or any business entity in which you have a ownership stake receive a federal PPP loan? If so, what was the amount and is it repaid, forgiven or still outstanding?

Yes, as a partner with Von Bergen’s Country Market, our business did receive a federal PPP loan. The loan was used to help retain employees and maintain operations during the challenges brought on by the pandemic. The PPP program was essential in helping many small businesses, like mine, navigate economic disruptions. [Public records available through the ProPublica PPP online database shows Von Bergen Acres in Hebron received a loan of $35,120, including interest, in April 2020, and the loan was forgiven.]

Will you honor the results of the November election, including the presidential race? Yes, I will absolutely honor the results of the November election, including the presidential race. Upholding the integrity of our democratic process is essential, and respecting the outcome of elections is a fundamental part of that.