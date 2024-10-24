2024 Election Questionnaire: Peter Janko, Illinois House, 69th District

Full Name: Peter Janko

Office sought: State Representative 69th District

Political party: Democratic

Age: 72

Occupation and Employer: Retired

What elected offices, if any, have you previously held? None

(I am currently the elected as the State Central Committeeman for the 11th Congressional District. The two SCCs for each Congressional Bistrict are on the primary ballot same as Congressional candidates. Both my 2018 and 2022 races were contested and I won both)

Town where you live: Unincorporated area of Marengo

Campaign Website: pete4illinois.com

Education:

Lane Tech College Prep, Chicago

Wilbur Wright College, Chicago

Northeastern Illinois University, Chicago

Community Involvement:

Most Recently:

In 2020, my dedicated team played a key role in getting $275 million in funding into the budget for the necessary track and signal improvements required for passenger trains and pave the way for future Metra commuter rail service to the region as well. (see attached)

In 2022, when I ran for State Representative of the 69th District, my mission was to work toward the Elimination of ALL Sales Taxes on Food, Medicine, and Medical Appliances in Illinois. Even though I didn’t win my election, I continued to work on the sales tax elimination and all 12.5 million residents of Illinois achieved a partial victory with the elimination of the State’s “grocery tax.” (see attached)

Marital Status/Immediate Family: Married

Why are you running for office?

I believe that Better government begins with electing far more ordinary people to to the Legislature, people with firsthand experience with the goods and services that the state spends our tax dollars on, in order to provide oversight and counter lobbyist influences. We need far fewer career politicians who always seem to put the special interests and their own political ambitions first.

Will you honor the results of the November election, including the presidential race? Yes

How would you assess the SAFE-T Act? Are there any changes/adjustments that you would like to see made?

Every new program has some startup issues. From what I have seen, issue with criminal justice reforms in Illinois have been quickly addressed and fixes implemented. In my opinion, the justice reforms are working but at the same time, there are always opportunities to make something good even better.

What programs are you in favor of that could make home-buying more affordable for first-time homebuyers? I do believe that Vice President Kamala Harris’s “opportunity economy” proposals could make home-buying more affordable for first-time homebuyers. At the state level, I would propose legislation that would override local zoning laws that prohibit house sizes under a certain square footage, typically 1000 square feet. Exceptions can and should be made for established neighborhoods, but new subdivions of small and “tiny houses”, which would be ideal for singles, couples without children, and retirees wanting to downsize. Certainly, there should be no minimum house sizes in any incorporated areas. They would still be subject to building standards and electrical and plumbing codes.

The last census showed that Illinois is losing population, and that rural areas are were hit harder than urban areas. Is that a cause for concern and, if so, what can you do from Springfield to ensure rural communities don’t disappear?

There are many small scale solutions specific to the particular small town that could reverse outward migration. But I believe that the highest potential lies in every last house high speed internet and I believe that that can only be successfully accomplished by making broadband a utility same as electricity.

Should Illinois impose a state parks fee that is earmarked for maintenance of those facilities? If so, how should it be implemented?

Illinois taxpayers are already paying to support our state parks so I would not support entrance fees for Illinois residents. But I would support user or rental fees for shelters and other park facilities. I do believe that it would be a good idea to charge out of state residents for entrance and camping fees. As far as the out of state fees go, I would set them as reciprocal. In other words the fee charged to an out of state resident pays is what their state charges an Illinois resident for the same thing.

With hospitals closing and/or downsizing in northern Illinois, what can be done to ensure rural residents have access to quality health care?

Realistically, the only sustainable long term solution, that would not devastate the Illinois budget, would come from universal healthcare (ie Medicare for All) the below 65 insurance industry could fairly easily reinvent themselves as they did with Medicare supplements.

Do you support Karina’s Bill, which aims to strengthen enforcement of the removal of firearms from those with orders of protection against them? More broadly, are Illinois laws too strict – or not strict enough – when it comes to gun rights and gun control and what changes would you advocate for?

I do support Karina’s bill as well as sensible gun legislation that aims to protect or children from gun accidents at home and gun violence on the streets and in school.

Should Metra, Pace and the CTA be combined into one agency? What should be done to address the fiscal cliff facing the public transit agencies?

Yes and the sooner the better. Hopefully, the consolidation will result in taxpayer savings by eliminating a lot of redundant overhead and also result in routes and service that makes more sense than the current situation.

In your capacity as a private citizen, have you or any business entity in which you have a ownership stake received a federal PPP loan? If so, what was the amount and is it repaid, forgiven or still outstanding? No

Have you ever been convicted of or charged with a crime? No