2024 Election Questionnaire: Rester Dogboe for McHenry County Board, District 3

McHenry County Board District 3 is located in the south central portion of McHenry County and includes parts of Lake in the Hills, Algonquin, Huntley, Crystal Lake and Lakewood. Rester Dogboe is the challenger.

Full Name: Rester Dogboe

Office sought: McHenry County Board Member- District 3

Political party? Democratic Party

Age: 43

Occupation and Employer: IT Auditor - Illinois Secretary of State

What elected offices, if any, have you previously held? None

Campaign Website: resterdogboe.com

Town where you live: Crystal Lake, IL

Education:

* Bachelor’s Degree- Political Science

*Post Graduate Certificate- Information Security and Risk Management

Community Involvement:

Like so many of us, my wife and I have primarily been focused on raising our three children to be decent, thoughtful human beings. I have always had an interest in giving back to my community and further serving as a role model for my kids, and I am dedicated to focusing my community efforts as a County Board Member.

Marital Status/Immediate Family: Married with three children

In under 100 words, please share anything else about your professional or personal background that you want voters to know.

Originally from Ghana, I came to the US ten years ago with my wife and young son - after patiently waiting our turn in the annual immigration lottery for four years. We became naturalized US citizens as soon as we could, welcomed two more children, and are grateful that we could create a better life for our family in McHenry County. I’m a Professional IT auditor, and I know we can improve systems and cut costs using technology. I am dedicated to giving back to our community.

What would you identify as the top three issues currently facing the county board and how would you address them?

Continue to provide the level of services that county residents have come to expect while managing costs and keeping property taxes down. Residents often talk about frustrations related to high property taxes yet seem generally satisfied with the services provided – so it’s a challenge to identify which (if any) to cut in order to bring taxes down. There’s a balance we need to strike. I have specific experience in identifying technological system inefficiencies, and I’m sure there must be opportunities to cut costs in the county. That’s where I’d start. Economic growth. We can and should work with our Economic Development Corporation to attract manufacturing and appropriate industries to the county to improve job and investment opportunities while expanding efforts to include small business development and support (to keep our dollars within the county). Economic development grows our tax base and lowers taxes for everyone. Protecting and managing our natural environment, especially because all of McHenry County relies on groundwater for our water supply. We should prioritize sensible long-range planning that encourages development in and around existing population centers in the county over spreading out and taking over farmland and other open space.

If you’re an incumbent, how are you planning to vote on the upcoming budget and tax levy? Aside from the cut in the levy related to the mental health board, do you support additional cuts, or would you support holding the line on any increase? Would you support taxing the maximum allowed under the tax cap and of new EAV growth? If you’re a challenger, how would you approach this issue?

By far, the largest percentage of our property tax bill comes from school districts, and the County Board can only directly impact the 5-7% that it controls. That said, every little bit adds up, and we need to balance the infrastructure and health and safety services that our residents have come to expect with rising costs and continued concerns about increasing taxes.

My opponent has said he supports both increased spending for new Sheriff’s deputies and an overall tax cut of three percent, yet, after two years on the County Board, he has not offered up any services that he thinks should be cut to achieve that goal.

Budget and tax decisions for 2025 will be made after the election and before the new board will be seated, so I can’t have any impact on next year. However, throughout 2025 I plan to get a handle on the specifics of the county’s existing programs, budget, and spending so I’m prepared to productively challenge our staff’s plans and proactively offer solutions before the next budget cycle begins.

As a professional IT Auditor, I have experience in identifying inefficiencies and making specific suggestions for improvement from a technology perspective to cut costs.

Why shouldn’t voters choose your opponent?

Voters should choose me because I believe in fostering collaboration, which is essential to solving the pressing issues in our community. Unlike my opponent, who engages in partisan politics and divisive rhetoric, I am focused on uniting our community and addressing real concerns that matter to McHenry County residents. It’s time to move beyond extremism and work together for practical, long-term solutions.

Should the Metra, CTA and Pace boards be consolidated into one regional public transportation agency? Why or why not?

I don’t have enough specific information about this issue yet to provide a definitive response, but, in general, it’s important for us to maintain local control over our resources and to have fair representation on regional advisory boards that directly impact McHenry County residents. We certainly don’t want to assume financial responsibility for services that don’t benefit our residents.

What are the county’s biggest infrastructure needs and what is your plan for funding them?

The biggest infrastructure needs in the county are typically road and bridge maintenance and improvements. The county has a professional transportation department with a long-range plan for staging and funding these projects over time to spread out the investment, and we rely on their expertise. It’s the County Board’s job to review, discuss, challenge, and ultimately approve these types of plans. Units of government responsible for transportation sometimes overlap, so we should seek collaborative funding from other agencies and grants where possible, so we minimize impact on our residents’ property taxes.

How do you propose to regulate the use of solar farms in the county? Do you support the expansion of solar farms in unincorporated areas?

As a candidate for the McHenry County Board, I support the responsible expansion of solar farms in unincorporated areas, provided it aligns with our community’s environmental and land-use goals. Solar energy can be a valuable asset in promoting sustainability and reducing our dependence on non-renewable energy sources. However, it is essential to regulate these developments to ensure they do not negatively impact local property values, agricultural land, or the rural character of our county.

I propose establishing clear zoning guidelines for solar farms, ensuring that they are placed in appropriate locations with minimal disruption to surrounding communities. Public input should play a key role in the decision-making process, and we must also ensure that any solar farm projects include plans for long-term maintenance and eventual decommissioning to avoid burdening future generations.

By balancing renewable energy expansion with thoughtful regulation, we can promote both environmental responsibility and the preservation of our county’s unique character.

The county board recently convened a working group on workforce housing whose report found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support the expansion of sub-market workforce housing and should the county be involved in investing in such projects?

Young people growing up in McHenry County find it difficult to live and raise families here because the cost of housing is so high. Households that earn 30-80% of the median income may be able to work in McHenry County, but they can’t afford to live here.

As the Workforce Housing Workgroup concluded, the issue is complex and more time is needed to develop potential solutions – which likely need to be developed through joint effort between the county, municipalities, non-profit agencies, private industry, and the State of Illinois. Our specific role is yet to be determined, but, in general, I support efforts to participate in improving the situation. We should also see if we can learn from other places in the US where approaches to address a similar problem succeeded.

Should the county board limit its votes to “germane” topics as was proposed recently? And should the board be in the business of passing resolutions or flying flags to recognize certain groups or movements?

As County Board members, I believe our primary focus should be on addressing issues that directly impact the residents of our county. Limiting votes to “germane” topics—those relevant to the county’s core responsibilities—can help ensure that we remain focused on local governance, efficient services, and fiscal responsibility.

Like all units of government, though, the County Board has traditionally voted to recognize and honor groups for a variety of reasons that most residents likely appreciate without question - like a high school sports team that wins a state championship, or a volunteer organization that brings joy to aging residents in our community. This takes a minimal amount of time and unites us. I think it’s important to recognize the talents and contributions of a variety of community members and groups, so I don’t think we should rule it out entirely.

Our primary focus should remain on policy decisions that directly benefit the people of McHenry County.

Should the county allow marijuana dispensaries or cultivation centers to operate in unincorporated areas?

As a candidate for the McHenry County Board, I believe that allowing marijuana dispensaries or cultivation centers in unincorporated areas should be carefully considered with a balanced approach. On one hand, these businesses can generate significant tax revenue and create local jobs, which can benefit our community. On the other hand, it’s crucial to address concerns related to public health, safety, and the impact on local neighborhoods. I support a comprehensive review process that involves community input, ensures proper regulation, and considers zoning requirements to maintain the character of our unincorporated areas while responsibly managing the economic potential.

Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No

In your capacity as a private citizen, have you or any business entity in which you have a ownership stake receive a federal PPP loan? If so, what was the amount and is it repaid, forgiven or still outstanding? No

Will you honor the results of the November election, including the presidential race? YES